 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   "88% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans agreed 'funding for the United States Postal Service should be increased to ensure Americans' mail gets delivered in a timely fashion.' "   (reuters.com) divider line
68
    More: Murica, President of the United States, United States, Barack Obama, Democratic Party, public opinion poll, United States House of Representatives, first days of the Aug., U.S. Postal Service  
•       •       •

390 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 8:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well the $248,000.00 should cover the next two years of medical tr
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Surely, the Republicans will do the right thing now.  What with Jesus watching and all.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the *people* want? Why would Team Trump give 1/1000th of a fark about that?

There's grift to be grifted, Russian mobsters to pay off and a 10,000-foot-tall golden Trump statue to be erected standing astride Mount Rushmore to be built. The only question is what song his resplendent balls should play as a carillon on windy days.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly? The USPS should be allowed to adjust its price of its services to ensure that it has the monies to operate. But, that would be HERESY.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Trump's tweet of "SAVE THE POST OFFICE"  actually worked?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe don't require they fund retirement for the next 75 years?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't end soon enough.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans agree on a lot of stuff the government never does.

You think america wants to choose been Trump and Biden?

It doesn't matter what you want. The only poll that matters is voting.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A functioning US institution does not serve Putin's goals, so an increase in funding will not happen
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  I hear about this  thing called email.  It don't need no eStamps or eMailmen.  Just goes through tubes to your computer or phone and there it is.  Some guy from Nigeria offering me  bunch of money...   well.  I'll tell you about that after the next transaction.  Drones can deliver the boxes.  They like to do that.  Don't ask for overtime.  Just a little extry electricity now and then.  Maybe kill a human.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The damage has already been done, those sorting machines have been trashed, and they were still being removed and dismantled after the Post Master said they'd "pause" things until after the election.


Postal employees have also been told they can't be witnesses for ballot signing anymore either.
https://www.adn.com/politics/2020/08/​1​8/in-rule-change-postal-service-forbid​s-employees-from-signing-absentee-ball​ots-as-witnesses/
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be nearly 100% of Americans, that 40% of a political group doesn't want it, shows that Republicans are very quickly moving to outright support of fascism. Wasn't it last week that there was an article that one in four believed democracy was a bad form of government?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter what Americans think.  Trump is scared he'll lose.  So he took away our freedom to choose.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: What the *people* want? Why would Team Trump give 1/1000th of a fark about that?

There's grift to be grifted, Russian mobsters to pay off and a 10,000-foot-tall golden Trump statue to be erected standing astride Mount Rushmore to be built. The only question is what song his resplendent balls should play as a carillon on windy days.


Obviously, they should play "What Child is This".
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There was a lot of anti-UN sentiment, along with all the treaties trump* has withdrawn this country from. It's predicated with poor education and very strong misinformation.

Remember, there are people who believe we should stop contributing to the WHO, largely because our leadership vacuum ignored their warnings and we're rapidly closing in on 200,000 deaths.

A lot of those who oppose the USPS forget they get their medicine and Social Security checks from there.

As Craig T. Nelson once said, "I was on food stamps - no one helped me."

It's amazing how stupid people can be.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Postal Service has something like a 91% approval. fark with the Postal Service at your own peril.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean, pretty loaded question.    No!  I want my mail to be late!


designpress-10674.kxcdn.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Or maybe don't require they fund retirement for the next 75 years?


That is actually what any additional monies will go to.

Speed of service will be unchanged.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: This should be nearly 100% of Americans, that 40% of a political group doesn't want it, shows that Republicans are very quickly moving to outright support of fascism. Wasn't it last week that there was an article that one in four believed democracy was a bad form of government?


Probably the same morans that don't want us to use Arabic numbers.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Up until the 1960s one of the services the USPS offered was a bank. It was a sort of a 'public option' bank for everyone, not just those who the private for-profit banks saw as the most profitable. Other countries, like Japan and Germany and South Korea, never stopped their post office banks. When the Congress dismantled it, the USPS had the equivalent of $30 Billion in assets it today's money. I'll bet the USPS would benefit today from $30 Billion, and it could have that much or more without having to raise rates.
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those 40% of Republicans that don't look like this (stolen and photoshopped but my point stands.) 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: What the *people* want? Why would Team Trump give 1/1000th of a fark about that?

There's grift to be grifted, Russian mobsters to pay off and a 10,000-foot-tall golden Trump statue to be erected standing astride Mount Rushmore to be built. The only question is what song his resplendent balls should play as a carillon on windy days.


I hate you for putting this magnificent image in my head.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was going to ask if 40% of Republicans were actually that stupid but then I remembered that that's where Trump's approval rating has been hovering and it all made sense.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"When it comes to shaping the U.S. economy, 46% said Trump would be better, compared with 40% who said Biden would be better."

WTF???? Trump doesn't even understand how tariffs work. He increased the deficit during a supposed economic boom. He would fail Economics 101 at a community college. He knows nothing about the economy.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I really would not mind if my mail was only delivered 2 days a week, it is rare I get anything useful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aside from Trumps lackey being installed at the helm of the Post Office, what prevents it from just raising the price of postage?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I dunno.  I hear about this  thing called email.  It don't need no eStamps or eMailmen.  Just goes through tubes to your computer or phone and there it is.


Just try sending meds or live chickens through the email...  This hits the rural voters much harder than urban basement dwellers.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Up until the 1960s one of the services the USPS offered was a bank. It was a sort of a 'public option' bank for everyone, not just those who the private for-profit banks saw as the most profitable. Other countries, like Japan and Germany and South Korea, never stopped their post office banks. When the Congress dismantled it, the USPS had the equivalent of $30 Billion in assets it today's money. I'll bet the USPS would benefit today from $30 Billion, and it could have that much or more without having to raise rates.


The German post office is publicly traded on their stock market.

Here's an idea:  allow the USPS to offer banking, but privatize it like Germany.

I bet you'll stop comparing the USPS to the German postal service in subsequent posts now.

Oh wait. Japan's post office also was privatized.

So you'll just be comparing things to South Korea now.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hej: Aside from Trumps lackey being installed at the helm of the Post Office, what prevents it from just raising the price of postage?


Democrats would be upset.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: "When it comes to shaping the U.S. economy, 46% said Trump would be better, compared with 40% who said Biden would be better."

WTF???? Trump doesn't even understand how tariffs work. He increased the deficit during a supposed economic boom. He would fail Economics 101 at a community college. He knows nothing about the economy.


Stonks. Stonks are the economy. And since, under Trump, the stonks are net positive, he must be the best at it. Take that, lib.

/Oh, and also, please ignore the trillions of dollars in deficit spending by this administration to prop up the stock markets
//Also please overlook the fact that the DJIA and S&P 500 had significantly better gains at this point in the Obama administration
///Don't over look third slashies
 
Nimbull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's a lot of economic activity going through the post office. Hurting the Post Office also hurts the American economy if peoples purchases can't be delivered in a timely manor. So not only is Trump and Co. messing with the election, they're making the economy worse doing damage to a Constitutionally mandated service that provides a nice chunk of the backbone in the American economy.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gar1013: hej: Aside from Trumps lackey being installed at the helm of the Post Office, what prevents it from just raising the price of postage?

Democrats would be upset.


I thought they were pushing through a temporary price increase you know, because of the VID
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Then buy more stamps. That's how it gets funded. Rather than your tax dollars going through all the bureaucracy, walk into your local post office to buy a roll of stamps that you can feed into a shredder.
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I really would not mind if my mail was only delivered 2 days a week, it is rare I get anything useful.

[Fark user image image 512x320]


I generally look at my mail weekly, or less frequently.

Packages I actually want. 99.9% of letters are trash: spam, ads, coupons, and other BS bulk mailers.

If the USPS stopped allowing bulk mail discounts, and required an actual certified member of a household address I would gladly accept the once weekly delivery time and $5 per letter cost.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tbhouston: You think america wants to choose been Trump and Biden?


What does this even mean? Trump's approval ratings sit around 40% no matter what bullshiat he gets up to and the kind of centrist politics that Biden has traditionally supported are very popular in most of the country.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Then buy more stamps. That's how it gets funded. Rather than your tax dollars going through all the bureaucracy, walk into your local post office to buy a roll of stamps that you can feed into a shredder.


Not sure how they have to treat uncancelled stamps from an accounting standpoint.

Maybe just mail a bunch of letters to yourself, but be sure to drop them off at the post office.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: gar1013: hej: Aside from Trumps lackey being installed at the helm of the Post Office, what prevents it from just raising the price of postage?

Democrats would be upset.

I thought they were pushing through a temporary price increase you know, because of the VID


Sort of - they can't increase the set rates, but they can reclassify certain mail items that were traditional chaged a the bulk mail rate to the standard first class rate.

Specifically, this increase applied to election ballots.  Given the open hostility of this administration to people voting by mail, I can't imagine how such a coincidence occurred...
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: Notabunny: Up until the 1960s one of the services the USPS offered was a bank. It was a sort of a 'public option' bank for everyone, not just those who the private for-profit banks saw as the most profitable. Other countries, like Japan and Germany and South Korea, never stopped their post office banks. When the Congress dismantled it, the USPS had the equivalent of $30 Billion in assets it today's money. I'll bet the USPS would benefit today from $30 Billion, and it could have that much or more without having to raise rates.

The German post office is publicly traded on their stock market.

Here's an idea:  allow the USPS to offer banking, but privatize it like Germany.

I bet you'll stop comparing the USPS to the German postal service in subsequent posts now.

Oh wait. Japan's post office also was privatized.

So you'll just be comparing things to South Korea now.


German's and the Japanese know how to efficiently run a business.  the GOP privateers do not.  They only know ump and dump and liquidate the assets.

But wait a minute, Japan you say.

However, in December 2019 Japan Post Holdings and its subsidiaries were revealed to be involved in a large-scale illegal insurance sales scam targeting elder customers. The president and CEO of Japan Post Holdings, Masatsugu Nagato, along with the President of Japan Post Insurance, Mitsuhiko Uehira, and the president of Japan Post, Kunio Yokoyama, were forced to resign due to public pressure.[6]. The stock price plummeted and the Japanese government announced to delay the privatization process by 5 years.[7]
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Notabunny: Up until the 1960s one of the services the USPS offered was a bank. It was a sort of a 'public option' bank for everyone, not just those who the private for-profit banks saw as the most profitable. Other countries, like Japan and Germany and South Korea, never stopped their post office banks. When the Congress dismantled it, the USPS had the equivalent of $30 Billion in assets it today's money. I'll bet the USPS would benefit today from $30 Billion, and it could have that much or more without having to raise rates.

The German post office is publicly traded on their stock market.

Here's an idea:  allow the USPS to offer banking, but privatize it like Germany.

I bet you'll stop comparing the USPS to the German postal service in subsequent posts now.

Oh wait. Japan's post office also was privatized.

So you'll just be comparing things to South Korea now.


in 2010 Japan put privatization on hold. The Japanese Ministry Of Finance is still the 100% shareholder. How privatized are they? None. None privatized.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: Not sure how they have to treat uncancelled stamps from an accounting standpoint.


Good question. Like unredeemed store gift cards, are they treated like an asset or a liability?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do all these 'educated respondents' not understand that USPS is NOT government funded?????

How do you increase government funding for something that doesn't take government funds.

"Zero tax dollars used. The Postal Service receives NO tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. "

https://facts.usps.com/top-facts/

Stupid ignorant people demanding things they don't understand.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: Maybe just mail a bunch of letters to yourself, but be sure to drop them off at the post office.


Take every single piece of unsolicited marketing sent to you and send the empty envelope back if it has a postage-paid bulk rate marking on it. The increase in volume of mail from doing that will provide more funding without you having to spend a cent.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mail delivered in a timely fashion?? The last time I can recall that was at least 10 years ago.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: I was going to ask if 40% of Republicans were actually that stupid but then I remembered that that's where Trump's approval rating has been hovering and it all made sense.


(right eyelid twitches violently)

Your mathematics are erroneous.

(right eyelid twitches less violently)
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hej: Aside from Trumps lackey being installed at the helm of the Post Office, what prevents it from just raising the price of postage?


Any price increases (beyond inflation) have to be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, which are appointed by the president and approved by the senate.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Postal_​R​egulatory_Commission
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eKonk: Sort of - they can't increase the set rates, but they can reclassify certain mail items that were traditional chaged a the bulk mail rate to the standard first class rate.

Specifically, this increase applied to election ballots.  Given the open hostility of this administration to people voting by mail, I can't imagine how such a coincidence occurred...


It gives them more funding to cover what they actually do. USPS charged bulk rate for election materials but handled them like first-class mail. This change is to either tell election officials that the bulk mail will now be treated as bulk, OR they can pay first-class to actually fund what USPS does.
 
stuff [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
95% of the mail I get is junk mail.  Of the 5% that is left, 90% of that should have been done electronically.  Fed-ex, UPS, etc. do an OK job of delivering packages.  So what is the post office really uniquely in a position to do?

If I was in charge I would:
- Reduce delivery to once a week for non-package mail
- Increase the cost of non-package mail significantly
- Offer a scan, shred, and forward to your e-mail service for all non-package mail
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
tbhouston:
You think america wants to choose been Trump and Biden?

If 330 million people had the option of picking exactly who they wanted, we would have 8 or 9 major candidates and hundreds of minor ones, and then the House ends up picking the president in every election. I'm not really seeing where that's better. To get any one person to a majority for anyone, a lot of people are going to have to settle. Such is life.
 
fark account name
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

natazha: Harry Freakstorm: I dunno.  I hear about this  thing called email.  It don't need no eStamps or eMailmen.  Just goes through tubes to your computer or phone and there it is.

Just try sending meds or live chickens through the email...  This hits the rural voters much harder than urban basement dwellers.


Rural voters are 90% Republican
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There really is no need for the government to be involved in mail delivery. It is antiquated and unnecessary.

Letters can and should be sent electronically. Public libraries already provide email access...

USPS sucks for physical packages anyway. FedEx and UPS do it better.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.