(WJAC TV Johnstown)   TFA: "Troopers say the crash involved five total vehicles: 4 passenger vehicles and 3 tractor-trailers." These are the folks judging if you are sober, folks   (wjactv.com) divider line
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bottom of article under "original:" "Dispatch said three passenger vehicles and two tractor trailers were involved."

Article was updated but the author didn't update the total.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the addition error was the journalist, not the cops. (Bad journalism is bullshiat. Sobriety checkpoints are bullshiat. Drunk drivers are bullshiat. shiat, it's bullshiat all the way down.)
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gotta love Cop Math.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It should be a game show.

"Officers start with 5 kilos of coke, how many are left by the time the Sheriff reads the paperwork?"

"Nein! Nein kilos!"

/ not a typo
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Bottom of article under "original:" "Dispatch said three passenger vehicles and two tractor trailers were involved."

Article was updated but the author didn't update the total.


Local news affiliates are often bad at basic math anyways.
State troopers are often dishonest about numbers.
We often will never know what happened.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 850x564]


They broke my watch!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flamingboard: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 850x564]

They broke my watch!


Cheer up -- the new Oldsmobiles are out early this year.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or, as it's known in Alabama, Saturday night at Jim-Bob's house.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tractor Trailer, Multiple Cars Crash on I-80
Youtube 1_31zGt-1Dg
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.