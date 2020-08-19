 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   A huge sinkhole swallowed 21 vehicles in southwest China today. That is however a few shy of the record held by your mom   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah? Well find my car keys and we can drive out.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wonder if simply reading that story would lower a person's social credit score in China.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice mom slam subby
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sinkhole just got hungry again one hour later...
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom does better above sea level.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Nice mom slam subby


Maybe she likes getting slammed.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cars parked near a shopping mall

i'm very relieved that can't happen here. ever since penney's left, there are no cars parked at the mall
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yup, sounds like mom alright
 
powhound
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do we do mom jokes? Thought this site was more mature than that.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I wonder if simply reading that story would lower a person's social credit score in China.


lol footage was cctv13

Description
CCTV-13, formerly CCTV News, broadcasting across China since 2003, is the news channel of China Central Television and the biggest news channel on mainland China.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

powhound: Why do we do mom jokes? Thought this site was more mature than that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
