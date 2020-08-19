 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Dogs in Germany are about to be a lot happier   (bbc.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An hour of walking every day? My dog wouldn't have done that even at his youngest. He had a big fenced yard to walk around all day while me and my mom were at work and the neighbor said he'd lie down by the back door all day. Older dogs especially aren't necessarily going to be able to go that long.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you have a fenced in yard, you don't really need this.  However, if you don't, you kinda have to walk your dog at least twice a day.  Unless you like piss and poop on your floor.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby's mom's leg is available?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can hardly wait for the signs that read:


WALKIES! THIS MEANS YOU!

Walkies is the Law, Citizen!

Have you purchased your monthly quota of steak for Doggo yet?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was expecting a story about steaks in Germany
 
powhound
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Based on the preview picture I think the weiner tag would have been appropriate.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: I was expecting a story about steaks in Germany


That is in North Korea.  Do a Google news search.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend.  Inside of a dog, it's to dark to read.

/Germans love their dogs
//leave your dog indoors too long without a way to eat, drink, or poop?
///that's a Polizein
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think we walk our dog four times a day. We also let him lay on the grass in front of the apartment. He is on a tether and we keep an eye on him. He is very popular among my neighbors. They all come over and pet him and talk to him. If they don't come right over, he begs the to come. If he had a voice box he would talk. He is a smart and friendly dog that loves everybody.Just about everyone knows his name.
 
minorshan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

daffy: I think we walk our dog four times a day. We also let him lay on the grass in front of the apartment. He is on a tether and we keep an eye on him. He is very popular among my neighbors. They all come over and pet him and talk to him. If they don't come right over, he begs the to come. If he had a voice box he would talk. He is a smart and friendly dog that loves everybody.Just about everyone knows his name.


Is his name Norm?
 
0z79
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we do something about the "sane" people who live next to me? The ones that think it's right to leave their dog to cry for 10 hours straight, smoke meth and giggle every time they see something get hurt?

But they have more value because they make someone else a bunch of money.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Germans LOVE to have each and every minute of their lives to be regulated (I know from experience, spent 20+ years there).
Our dogs get to hike between 1500 and 1800 miles per year, and another 1000 miles of running (always depending on age and physical condition, of course), plus they have an acre of playground to do whatever they want, and we don't need some government suit to tell us what we/they need to do.

/currently 13 rescue Huskies
//Freedom loving Oregonian
///not a Portlandian
////not a Branch Dildonian either
//FIVE slashies!!!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend.  Inside of a dog, it's to dark to read.

/Germans love their dogs
//leave your dog indoors too long without a way to eat, drink, or poop?
///that's a Polizein


No they don't (with a few exceptions, of course). It's just another thing to have, like a BMW 1series or Audi A3 Jahreswagen, a perfectly manicured lawn or a three day old Fischbrötchen from Nordsee "restaurant".
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How do they enforce this???

Do they rely on citizens reporting their neighbors?

"I'm calling to tell you that my neighbor hasn't taken Shotzie out for the required amount of walkies"

Seems kinda stupid to me.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dogs whose behaviour is not "species appropriate" could also be banned from dog shows.

This raises an eyebrow.  WTF?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i thought it was going to be something sick about peanut butter...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: How do they enforce this???

Do they rely on citizens reporting their neighbors?

"I'm calling to tell you that my neighbor hasn't taken Shotzie out for the required amount of walkies"

Seems kinda stupid to me.


Oh yes, they do!
One of my friends had her 50th birthday "party" during the supposed shutdown. She had 6 people visiting. Naturally, one neighbor had to call the Polizei, because only 4 were allowed at the time.
My sister, who unfortunately lives there, wanted to remove weeds in her driveway, but couldn't use any weedkillers, because "well, you never know, someone might just call the Ordnungsamt".
I grew up there, visit every 2-3 years or so. Could never, ever live there again.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A spokeswoman for the agriculture ministry said it was very unlikely private dog owners would receive police visits to check whether they had taken their pooch for a walk. She said the emphasis would be on ensuring that dogs kept in kennels were treated well.

So how about writing the law so that it specifically applies to commercial/institutional dog care (with appropriate exceptions for when a dog won't/shouldn't walk an hour per day, weather conditions, etc), rather than turning a bunch of people into lawbreakers who will be tolerated until some cop has a reason to harass them?

I'm assuming less stringent laws for dealing with actual neglect by private pet owners already exist.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
