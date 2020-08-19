 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Texas, industrial plant, fire, fumes, the usual   (nbcnews.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You got to have a lot of foam to put on it,"

TWSS

/see, it's a joke about women's prophylactic options... n/m
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like gun control, Texas' lax industrial regulations just mean they're just fine with regular industrial mishaps.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas does this every year, man
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once it is done burning there will be lots of land up for grabs. I think it would be a good place to dump all the confederate statues, redhats, and other unwanted items.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Like gun control, Texas' lax industrial regulations just mean they're just fine with regular industrial mishaps.


Power line fell and caused the fire.

Like the fire in California.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "You got to have a lot of foam to put on it,"

TWSS

/see, it's a joke about women's prophylactic options... n/m


Is that a santorum joke?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 737x339]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"You got to have a lot of foam to put on it,"  ~ Assistant fire Chief Bill

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've seen the assembly line at that factory. They make baby bottle nipples and condoms. On the nipple line, you hear SCHMOOP-PSSS-SCHMOOP-PSSS-SCHMOOP-PSSS​-SCHMOOP-PSSS etc. I was told the SCHMOOP was the sound of the nipple being cast, and the PSSS was the hole being cut in the end.

On the condom line, you hear SCHMOOP-SCHMOOP-SCHMOOP-SCHMOOP-P​SSS-SCHMOOP-SCHMOOP-SCHMOOP-SCHMOOP-PS​SS. I was told the SCHMOOP was the sound of the condom being cast...

...and the occasional PSSS was to guarantee sales of the baby bottle nipples.
 
