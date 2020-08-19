 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   When was the last time you cleaned your attic? 600 years ago?   (bbc.com) divider line
    Manor house, Stourhead, Lime plaster, 600-year-old manuscript, Plaster, National Trust, ancient rats nests, fragments of medieval books  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"A builder also found an "almost intact" copy of a book called the King's Psalms, which was dated 1568 and was complete with leather binding. "

No word on if the cover said "Placed by the Gideons"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh.  The oldest shiat I've found in soffits and other voids within the house are crumpled up cigarette packs and the cardboard boxes that Decora electrical components from the late seventies shipped in.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I tried last week but the person living up there got pretty upset.

/Did I mention I live in a condo?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Used condoms and empty Boone's farm bottles?

Wait, that's the Baptists.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My attic is full of "blown-in" insulation. Some vermiculite. Lots of dust. I would love to vacuum it all up...but that'll be another day.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course. That's where I store the Girl Scout bodies.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Of course. That's where I store the Girl Scout bodies.


Incidentally, what's the shelf life of a Tagalong, anyway? Or a Do-si-do?
 
