(The Atlantic)   Old & stale: fibromyalgia. New hotness: COVID-19 long haulers   (theatlantic.com) divider line
comrade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think the scams went fibromyalgia then chronic fatigue then chronic Lyme disease and now chronic Covid. The doctor that scammed my parents for a couple of years on Lyme disease has taken this path.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Presumably the virus permanently damaged the individuals' lungs. The symptoms unrelated to breathing are mostly caused by insufficient oxygen intake.

Also, living hell like this is why we need legalized voluntary euthanasia so people don't have to live like this, from COVID or any other disease.
 
comrade
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

comrade: I think the scams went fibromyalgia then chronic fatigue then chronic Lyme disease and now chronic Covid. The doctor that scammed my parents for a couple of years on Lyme disease has taken this path.


Btw I'm not saying these diseases don't exist. Only that many people who profess to have them could need psychological treatment and that there is an industry of scummy doctors scamming them.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: voluntary euthanasia


Name checks out...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

comrade: I think the scams went fibromyalgia then chronic fatigue then chronic Lyme disease and now chronic Covid. The doctor that scammed my parents for a couple of years on Lyme disease has taken this path.


I've never heard it from that angle. I always thought it was the patient that went from doctor to doctor to doctor until someone felt pity and 'believed' their suffering and prescribed them narcotics.
 
