 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   This sounds like one of news reports in the background that no one is listening to at the beginning of a horror movie   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Mosquito, Aedes aegypti, Monroe County Mosquito Control District, Aedes, Florida Keys, Dengue fever, local authorities, female offspring  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2020 at 2:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"In 2012, the district reached out to Oxitec for help. The company had developed a male mosquito named OX513A, programmed to die before adulthood unless it was grown in water that contained the antibiotic tetracycline. Batches of the sterile OX513A would be allowed to live and mate with females; however, their male and female offspring would inherit the 'kill' programming and die, thus limiting population growth."If they're sterile, then how can they have offspring? I'm guessing this is just bad journalism.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"In 2012, the district reached out to Oxitec for help. The company had developed a male mosquito named OX513A, programmed to die before adulthood unless it was grown in water that contained the antibiotic tetracycline. Batches of the sterile OX513A would be allowed to live and mate with females; however, their male and female offspring would inherit the 'kill' programming and die, thus limiting population growth."


If they're sterile, then how can they have offspring? I'm guessing this is just bad journalism.

/shakes tiny fist at Fark's text editor
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's add some COVID into the mix and we have a helluva movie.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I like my horror movies rated hard-R, not some namby pamby PG-13 shlock.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Note to self, camouflage is of no use

moviesfilmsandflix.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

evilsofa: If they're sterile, then how can they have offspring? I'm guessing this is just bad journalism.


Sterile in the sense of being unable to produce offspring which will survive long enough to become adults. It's functionally equivalent to being unable to fertilize the females at all.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let me understand this. So the goal is that natural male mosquitoes will be wasting their time f*cking these modified females? And then they die and eventually there are no more mosquitoes?

And then the dragonflies disappear. Spiders have less to eat. Frogs. Birds. Bats.

OK, what eats bats?

/termites
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: evilsofa: If they're sterile, then how can they have offspring? I'm guessing this is just bad journalism.

Sterile in the sense of being unable to produce offspring which will survive long enough to become adults. It's functionally equivalent to being unable to fertilize the females at all.


But that's not what sterile means. Words have meanings. I mean it's easier to say than "unable to have viable offspring". And that's one of those If A then B, but not all B is A.

A species is defined as a group of individuals that, in nature, are able to mate and produce viable, fertile offspring.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Let me understand this. So the goal is that natural male mosquitoes will be wasting their time f*cking these modified females? And then they die and eventually there are no more mosquitoes?


The goal is for the modified males to f*ck natural females, producing non-viable female offspring or male offspring which carry the same modification. If it works there will eventually be no more of the one invasive species they are targeting. The predators will still have plenty of native mosquitoes to eat.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: jaylectricity: Let me understand this. So the goal is that natural male mosquitoes will be wasting their time f*cking these modified females? And then they die and eventually there are no more mosquitoes?

The goal is for the modified males to f*ck natural females, producing non-viable female offspring or male offspring which carry the same modification. If it works there will eventually be no more of the one invasive species they are targeting. The predators will still have plenty of native mosquitoes to eat.


Ok...so the modified "species" is only amenable for a specific type of mosquitoes to want to mate with?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Ivo Shandor: jaylectricity: Let me understand this. So the goal is that natural male mosquitoes will be wasting their time f*cking these modified females? And then they die and eventually there are no more mosquitoes?

The goal is for the modified males to f*ck natural females, producing non-viable female offspring or male offspring which carry the same modification. If it works there will eventually be no more of the one invasive species they are targeting. The predators will still have plenty of native mosquitoes to eat.

Ok...so the modified "species" is only amenable for a specific type of mosquitoes to want to mate with?


There's entirely too much mosquito-f*cking talk in this thread.

Shut it down, people.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Let me understand this. So the goal is that natural male mosquitoes will be wasting their time f*cking these modified females? And then they die and eventually there are no more mosquitoes?

And then the dragonflies disappear. Spiders have less to eat. Frogs. Birds. Bats.

OK, what eats bats?

/termites


It's only one species of mosquito, which can kill people. The dozens and dozens of just-itchy-not-deadly species of mosquitoes will keep the ecosystems intact.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's fine, nature never finds a way.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Caveman _ Bug Squish
Youtube 7x9VdX_EeHk
 
Alunan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Ivo Shandor: jaylectricity: Let me understand this. So the goal is that natural male mosquitoes will be wasting their time f*cking these modified females? And then they die and eventually there are no more mosquitoes?

The goal is for the modified males to f*ck natural females, producing non-viable female offspring or male offspring which carry the same modification. If it works there will eventually be no more of the one invasive species they are targeting. The predators will still have plenty of native mosquitoes to eat.

Ok...so the modified "species" is only amenable for a specific type of mosquitoes to want to mate with?


Did you just not read the article or something?

These mosquitoes will only breed with a species that represents approximately 1% of the mosquito population in the keys.  The mosquito species in question is a vector for blood borne pathogens. This will wipe them out.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
While we are indeed wielding genetic power like a kid who has found his dad's gun, it is also inevitable.  It is probably also inevitable that it isn't all going to be above board.  There's a doc series on Netflix called Unnatural Selection that is a great primer on the technology, and does a great deal to illustrate just how low the barriers to entry are, and there is no putting the lid back on the box.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: While we are indeed wielding genetic power like a kid who has found his dad's gun, it is also inevitable.  It is probably also inevitable that it isn't all going to be above board.  There's a doc series on Netflix called Unnatural Selection that is a great primer on the technology, and does a great deal to illustrate just how low the barriers to entry are, and there is no putting the lid back on the box.


Now I need to put it on my watch-list.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
against the objection of many local residents

*jerk off motion

and a coalition of environmental advocacy groups

Now you have my attention
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alunan: jaylectricity: Ivo Shandor: jaylectricity: Let me understand this. So the goal is that natural male mosquitoes will be wasting their time f*cking these modified females? And then they die and eventually there are no more mosquitoes?

The goal is for the modified males to f*ck natural females, producing non-viable female offspring or male offspring which carry the same modification. If it works there will eventually be no more of the one invasive species they are targeting. The predators will still have plenty of native mosquitoes to eat.

Ok...so the modified "species" is only amenable for a specific type of mosquitoes to want to mate with?

Did you just not read the article or something?

These mosquitoes will only breed with a species that represents approximately 1% of the mosquito population in the keys.


Counterpoint:

https://www.livescience.com/impossibl​e​-hybrid-fish-created.html
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: against the objection of many local residents

*jerk off motion

and a coalition of environmental advocacy groups

Now you have my attention


As long as none of those environmental people don't live in Florida?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I'm of the opinion that genetic manipulation like this ought to meet a very high standard to demostrate that it won't cause irreparable environmental damage, and what we do now probably isn't enough.  Especially if you're introducing a germ-line mutation that stays in the population.

But when the people organized to oppose this use phrases like this in all seriousness: "the administration has used tax dollars and government resources for a Jurassic Park experiment," they need to shut up and let people who actually understand what is happening speak for them.  Right now the people opposed seem to be a bunch of Karens who don't care about mosquitos because they're too icky for even mosquitos to bite.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a book I read almost 30 years ago...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The mosquito, named OX5034, has been altered to produce female offspring that die in the larval stage, well before hatching and growing large enough to bite and spread disease.

I'm sure all the mosquitoes will peacefully die, instead of adapting and making more deadly offspring.  Evolution says what?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A photo of the lead scientist
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.