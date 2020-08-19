 Skip to content
(Chronicle Herald)   "If you do it again I'll chop your fingers off" is not a suitable behavioral correction approach in a prison, much less a grade school   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Go on....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Miss Trunchbull?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Scissors? Do schools no longer use these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, Catholic school?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pffft. I've told that to countless people. The vile old racist prob old school racist trying to talk his trump politics to me at the bar, the guy at the hotel wanting to keep my passport, the car salesman who doesn't want to return my potential trade in, the uber guy that wants to take me luggage and I say no.

Actually... i think prob tell too many people I'll chop their hands off. 🤔
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey, honey. This is what I do. This is what I do...

I'll gouge your left eye out with my thumb I shiat you not you little freak.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This little piggy went to the market
This little piggy stayed home
This little piggy had roast beef
This little piggy had none,
And little piggy went "wee wee wee" all the way to the guillotine
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Scissors? Do schools no longer use these?

[Fark user image 800x800]


Those were great for cutting large amounts of paper. They are also handy to kill zombies. I have one in my storage locker.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be fairly normal for North Dakota in the early eighties when I was in school.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrible. If it was middle school, I'd understand
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Scissors? Do schools no longer use these?

[Fark user image 800x800]


The National Hand Razor.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hail Caesar. And if it's not done by sunrise, I'll cut your balls off.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gonna have a hard time with just scissors. Especially with today's fat bodied kids. Might I suggest
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
First they came for sarcasm, but I did not speak out, because there is not a sarcastic atom in my body.
 
