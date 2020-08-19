 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Safety Sign Generator)   Need a safety sign that is ANSI Z535-compliant? Check out the Safety Sign Generator. Pick a level of warning with a signal word, select a pictogram or two, and write out any kind of notice you wish   (observatory.db.erau.edu) divider line
53
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 9:02 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
observatory.db.erau.eduView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
observatory.db.erau.eduView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For my bathroom door.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wouldn't fit, which is a damn shame
observatory.db.erau.eduView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: It wouldn't fit, which is a damn shame
[observatory.db.erau.edu image 850x637]


I think it's funnier that way.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The option to create a random sign is hilariously random:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
observatory.db.erau.eduView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: The option to create a random sign is hilariously random:

[Fark user image 850x637]


Is it ever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dallymo: skatedrifter: The option to create a random sign is hilariously random:

[Fark user image 850x637]

Is it ever.

[Fark user image 600x450]


Ha ha...I feel this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got this when choosing "random". I'm not sure that these "random" signs are random.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For those "hawt" threads
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always preferred these.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
observatory.db.erau.eduView Full Size
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image 425x318]


Add Karen Haircuts and center the warning text and I'd pay money for that.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
starecat.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thudfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.