(ABC 15)   I've fallen and I'm being beat up   (abc15.com) divider line
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life Alert has advertised this as being a non-medical scenario they'll respond to.

/I know, I've seen the infomercial played ad nauseam on the channel my work's TV is tuned to.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're at the bottom of the trash heap when you beat up old ladies.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
rape a 75 year old...hanging's too good for him...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Farking asshole.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WTP 2: rape a 75 year old...hanging's too good for him...


Throw him into a cell for the rest of his life, unless we get some miracle treatment for being complete broken like this. There's mental illness. There's having a horrible upbrining. There's both. THEN THERE IS RANDOMLY BREAKING INTO AN OLD WOMAN'S HOME AND RAPING AND MURDERING HER BECAUSE YOU FELT LIKE IT!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
George Carlin About Rape
Youtube fwMukKqx-Os
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well that was a nostalgic headline subby. I'm not sure if you should burn in hell or me given the comedy medal of honor
Life Call Commercial "I've fallen and I can't get up!"
Youtube bQlpDiXPZHQ
 
PyroStock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is "being beat up" a new way of saying "being raped"?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not sure the comma is in the right place...

PD: Cottonwood woman rescued after break-in,
assault by using medical alarm

...and now I'm trying to figure out how a medical alarm can be used to assault someone.
 
hej
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This smells like a really elaborate marketing ploy to me.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: I'm not sure the comma is in the right place...

PD: Cottonwood woman rescued after break-in,
assault by using medical alarm

...and now I'm trying to figure out how a medical alarm can be used to assault someone.


Call Brother Maynard and ask about the Holy Medical Alarms of Antioch from the Book of Armaments and Alarms.

He has a good selection and will demonstrate most of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
