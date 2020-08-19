 Skip to content
(WCTV Tallahassee)   Life, the universe, and how many students at Florida State just tested positive   (wctv.tv) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
43 ?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What doyoug
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought the answer was C it is always C.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it this time?

Team America-EVERYONE HAS AIDS!
Youtube 5yC7HwPh6Es
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not like it wasn't full of communicable diseases when I went there. They were just harder to catch.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everything everyone.gif ?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This semester is a game of chicken between FSU and Notre Dame.  Last one to cancel football becomes the National Champion and regains past glory.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: Its not like it wasn't full of communicable diseases when I went there. They were just harder to catch.


A commentary on your own attractiveness I presume?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline was excellent work.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighwayBill: everything everyone.gif ?


No.  Just you.
 
VogonPoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understood that reference
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: Its not like it wasn't full of communicable diseases when I went there. They were just harder to catch.


Yes, but those just needed a couple shots of penicillin to clear up.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the Florida State Seminal Vesicles, my alma mater.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Ethertap: Its not like it wasn't full of communicable diseases when I went there. They were just harder to catch.

A commentary on your own attractiveness I presume?


I'm a chemE, I didn't need to be ugly to not get laid. It helped though :)

/Happily single
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all going to need new towels, eh?
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to have to go decontaminate Eddie's sofa, aren't I?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6x9?
 
ocelot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We know already! We are all going to die of Southeast Asian Respiratory Syndrome part 2. Aaaaaahh!
 
VogonPoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thosw: 6x9?


Base 13.
 
darkone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
how about all of them
 
Hal5423
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SansNeural: 43 ?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i thought the answer was C it is always C.



Except when it never is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So long and thanks for all the fish.
 
