(Guardian)   Gathering of over 300 California wildfires expected to be cited for refusing to wear masks and not following social distancing guidelines   (theguardian.com) divider line
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dang, that's a lotta fires up there. NASA Worldview of the area with Fire overlay
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell me about it. My husband came home early from work today because there was a fire between his work and our house and he has a firm rule about whom he dies among and it doesn't include his co-workers. But the fire is out now, so we're good. We were evacuated in 2017 and I hope that never happens again. I fear fire like nothing else.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well the joke is more, will the anti-maskers continue to whine about wearing a mask when the pm2.5 level is hazardous?  Are they going to say the ash falling from the sky is a Democratic Hoax?  So and so forth.

It's the same group of people who think melting and burning are an identical physical phenomenon (i.e. they are surprised that an engine can melt next to a house that hasn't burned down.)
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TomDooley: Well the joke is more, will the anti-maskers continue to whine about wearing a mask when the pm2.5 level is hazardous?  Are they going to say the ash falling from the sky is a Democratic Hoax?  So and so forth.

It's the same group of people who think melting and burning are an identical physical phenomenon (i.e. they are surprised that an engine can melt next to a house that hasn't burned down.)


Dump has already made it clear he thinks the fires are because of bad Democrat forest management, so yeah, it's their/our fault.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are still parts of California that haven't burned?
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This was my experience monday morning.  Good times.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More fun.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zbrew
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even the beaches look like Mars today. (Panther beach, Santa Cruz)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ocelot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We just start our own fires in Texas.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's also a large group of humpback whales not wearing masks or social distancing near the Farallon's.

The fires started from lightning left over from a tropical storm and now the whales are taunting us. Mother Nature is farking with us. What a biatch. Dormant volcano erupting in ..3...2...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's an awful lot of land in the southwest that isn't doing anyone any good and contributes to the wildfire problems given how hot the ground gets, contributing to the murder winds that try to burn their way to the pacific ocean. Seems like an opportunity to try some manmade climate change by pumping those areas full of seawater to increase humidity and reduce fire hazards. Power the whole damn operation with green energy and maybe future generations won't curse us so much?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ok, I am totally in the wrong for focusing on this detail and may even be wrong about the detail.

But isn't it lightning?

Lightening would be the act of making something lighter.

Lightning certainly does have a lightening effect, albeit temporarily. But surely lightening is the wrong word.

Damn lack of editors.
/Shake my fist
//Off my lawn
///Onions on my belt
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This morning in Tahoe National Forest.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: There's an awful lot of land in the southwest that isn't doing anyone any good and contributes to the wildfire problems given how hot the ground gets, contributing to the murder winds that try to burn their way to the pacific ocean. Seems like an opportunity to try some manmade climate change by pumping those areas full of seawater to increase humidity and reduce fire hazards. Power the whole damn operation with green energy and maybe future generations won't curse us so much?


We tried a simpler project using fresh water. The Salton Sea. Didn't work out very well. You don't fark with Mother Nature. She'll hand you your ass every time.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Red Cross ate some busy mother farkers
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
are...... farking ARE!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

as with most phonesnaps of the sun or moon, there is no justice done by my pic to the crazy redness of tonight's setting sun
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's all fun and a games until it is your house within a mile of one of those fires.

Tots and pears ala wildfire for dinner tonight
 
