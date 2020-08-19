 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   You can no longer go where everybody knows your name   (cbsnews.com)
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheers Clips: Sinatra
Youtube 7HoOfwJFweU
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went there twice.  Lame.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Replica Bah, not the Original Bull and Finch
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the shiatty gimmick bar that was built to resemble the bar in the show but never actually had any sort of role in it whatsoever and was basically just a tourist trap for exceptionally stupid and easily amused tourists is closing, but the actual bar that inspired the show in the first place is still open?

Sounds like things are working out as they should.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Went there twice.  Lame.


And farking crowded.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Central Perk coffeehouse is still open, right?
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA
The "Cheers" bar is set to close on August 30, CBS affiliate WGME reports. The location that originally inspired the iconic series, however, will remain open on Boston's Beacon Street.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Replica Bah, not the Original Bull and Finch


Thanks
had no idea it was based on a real bar
NORM!!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the before times, when I used to go to work to work, I used to walk past the original Cheers just about every day. There were always rubes in front, taking pictures. Behold, the power of reruns!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they coasted for 30+ years on some B-roll. Not too shabby
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nick: "Say the word, Blondie, and we can happen."

Diane: "I'd rather be the love toy of a Greek army battalion."

Nick: "Who wouldn't?"
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Cask and Flagon is still around.  When i went to Northeastern a million years ago you could get a pitcher of beer and 2 hotdogs for $3!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albania?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance. What a cheesy place that way.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah, who cares?

The show was undeniably awesome though.  And one of the few that had multiple identifiable periods:  Coach and Diane, Woody, then Kirsty Ally, then Fraisure.

I may not be remember the timeline correctly.  But I think the show improved after Diane left.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norm:  Sam, do you think that having sex on the first dates runis any chance of it developing into a long term relationship?

Sam:  Believe it?  I depend on it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This. NU class of '88
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Bah, who cares?

The show was undeniably awesome though.  And one of the few that had multiple identifiable periods:  Coach and Diane, Woody, then Kirsty Ally, then Fraisure.

I may not be remember the timeline correctly.  But I think the show improved after Diane left.


Bostonians might care about a bah.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Replica Bah, not the Original Bull and Finch


My friend and I went to that one in the late 90s. We went on a weekday afternoon and we enjoyed it for what it was because we were fans of the show.  I watched with my folks in the 80s. IIRC it was much smaller and didnt look like the one on the show.  Forunately it wasnt packed because of the time we went.  I can imagine that thing could fill up quick.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7HoOfwJF​weU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=29&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


Cheers - Albania Episode
Youtube hxMF9SsaZns
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We went to the Bull and Finch not the replica.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: I think the Cask and Flagon is still around.  When i went to Northeastern a million years ago you could get a pitcher of beer and 2 hotdogs for $3!


Bull & Finch Pubactually.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great cast and guest appearances.

I couldn't stand the Robin Colcort character.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Bah, who cares?

The show was undeniably awesome though.  And one of the few that had multiple identifiable periods:  Coach and Diane, Woody, then Kirsty Ally, then Fraisure.

I may not be remember the timeline correctly.  But I think the show improved after Diane left.


memegenerator.netView Full Size


Only slightly kidding.....  Rebecca was one of the best transitions a show has ever made.  That said, I still think the Diane years were better.  The Thanksgiving episode was a classic, and wouldn't have worked with Rebecca instead of Diane.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Replica Bah, not the Original Bull and Finch


Seriously. That still exists. Oh, CSB:
Had a friend in college who worked at the Bull and Finch. He was a really really nice guy. You know the type who gets embarrassed for other people on a regular basis. Anyway, he was walking out onto the sidewalk to help a patron get a cab one afternoon and a car screeches up to the curb and stops. It was evident the driver was drunk by the way the car was swaying down Beacon. So my buddy jumps into the open passenger window and pulls the keys out of the ignition to turn the car off. He does that successfully and takes the keys. Afterward he realizes that the driver is indeed piss drunk. Seems that the driver was a COMPLETELY NAKED WOMAN. His nice guy personality kicks in and he started shielding his eyes and apologizing profusely to this buck naked drunk woman.
Anyway, cops came and thankfully no one was hurt. Everyone thought he was a hero but he was just so embarrassed about it. When he told me the story, he started blushing.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
An old friend of mine, while visiting me when I lived in Boston, was thrown out of Cheers for being a drunk asshole (just being honest). As the bouncers shoved him out the door he screamed "I hope you realize that this WILL affect your Zagat rating". The bouncers laughed but still weren't letting him back in.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Bah, who cares?

The show was undeniably awesome though.  And one of the few that had multiple identifiable periods:  Coach and Diane, Woody, then Kirsty Ally, then Fraisure.

I may not be remember the timeline correctly.  But I think the show improved after Diane left.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It did. And it gave us Lilith.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
MORN!!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It did. And it gave us Lilith.


I like how Lilith got hotter and hotter as the show went on.
But this was a good intro
Cheers - Lilith's First Appearance
Youtube ZlyhoMzL1hw
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Luckily, the McCormick & Schmick's next to the old Faneuil Hall Cheer's is still around, for those who want a generic, any-town experience rather than anything remotely authentic.

/at least I think it's still there.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can no longer go where everybody knows your name

NSA HQ?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: elvisaintdead: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7HoOfwJF​weU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=29&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hxMF9Ssa​Zns]


Sam Malone's Sports Editorials
Youtube QxaQ9cKYQXo
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Final Scene from Cheers
Youtube hP21b-AAXJk
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Norm Peterson :It's a dog-eat-dog world Sammy, and I'm wearing Milk Bone underwear.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My wife almost had it out with a waitress at the Black Rose while getting her Ph.D. at Harvard.

/Good times
 
