 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   These Corner Gas spinoffs are getting out of hand. Jackasses   (cbc.ca) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Filling station, Convenience store, graphic images of Geoff Shoesmith, Anwar Kamaran, 7-Eleven, Fuel dispenser, Geoff Shoesmith, family-run gas  
•       •       •

953 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 10:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow the assaulter sounds like a roided up douche with a giant ego and insecurities.  Not very smart either, or more compulsive then he is smart if he's got a history of harassing and assaulting that family and their business.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where is Anwar's police uniform?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I wish I lived in Canada where the news is so slow that a journalist can spend that much time and research on a small town business rivalry.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like there's more to the story but not enough to escalate to violence.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asshole
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Man, I wish I lived in Canada where the news is so slow that a journalist can spend that much time and research on a small town business rivalry.


I moved to central Vermont last year. The local morning news is on a 30 minute cycle and we'll see the same segment for days. After the mayhem of Florida it's a nice respite.
 
Keeve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy needs to get a lawyer right now and go after him in civil court.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.34 cents per litre vessel 60 cents a litre. If you buy 5 bucks of stuff in store. 25 cent cheaper gas is huge. That's a buck every 4 litres. My truck takes 100 litres. That's around 20 bucks off every full up.

There's no way that marketing scheme could have actually paid off.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they should both be arrested for not social distancing.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he banging the guys' wife?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikefinch: .34 cents per litre vessel 60 cents a litre. If you buy 5 bucks of stuff in store. 25 cent cheaper gas is huge. That's a buck every 4 litres. My truck takes 100 litres. That's around 20 bucks off every full up.

There's no way that marketing scheme could have actually paid off.


Going at it with the Walmart business model.  Try to sell at the lowest price you can to put your competition out of business then raise your prices to whatever you want.
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Man, I wish I lived in Canada where the news is so slow that a journalist can spend that much time and research on a small town business rivalry.


You think there's not a lot going on,
But look closer baby, you're so wrong.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the attacker also owns a gas station, you would think that they would know that there are cameras.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why you don't go around yanking another fellas pinky finger. You smug fart breathing liberals.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What in the actual shiat?  It seems there is one guy with a business that knows how competing businesses operate, and another guy that does not and beats people up.  How can Canadian law enforcement not end all this right with the video captured?  Am I missing something?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why the hell did I just spend two minutes of my life reading about this stupid nonsense?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mikefinch: .34 cents per litre vessel 60 cents a litre. If you buy 5 bucks of stuff in store. 25 cent cheaper gas is huge. That's a buck every 4 litres. My truck takes 100 litres. That's around 20 bucks off every full up.

There's no way that marketing scheme could have actually paid off.


Not affiliated with a chain so the gas was probably adulterated.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.