(Twitter)   Old and busted: "I'm not a pussy" tweet. New Hotness: "I didn't delete my tweet. My wife did." Total alpha move   (twitter.com) divider line
46
    More: Murica, shot  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking ginger.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wife-like deleting detected.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoot yourself in the balls, plxthnx.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone  recognize the airline? Need to point out that some airlines are trying to kill people and observe no basic safety rules or procedures. I would not fly with an airline that doesn't care about passenger safety.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: anyone  recognize the airline? Need to point out that some airlines are trying to kill people and observe no basic safety rules or procedures. I would not fly with an airline that doesn't care about passenger safety.


Assume it is United,

Pretty sure he's banned from American Airlines for being thrown off the plane.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smug idiot. I hope he gets the Rona.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1301]



With helpful pic of what a pussy looks like.

This is the guy who claims he's the one who shot Osama bin Laden, right?

Yeah.  Just like that guy I used to work with who tried to impress the ladies by saying he was secretly in SEAL Team 6, but you'll never be able to find the records because he was so secret.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy WISHES he was a pussy.

Yonic glory will elude him forever
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he's a pussy, and a moron.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: anyone  recognize the airline? Need to point out that some airlines are trying to kill people and observe no basic safety rules or procedures. I would not fly with an airline that doesn't care about passenger safety.


Looks like Delta (note red logo on seat backs), and they have generally been pretty serious about mask compliance. I suspect he took it off just long enough to take the picture.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: eurotrader: anyone  recognize the airline? Need to point out that some airlines are trying to kill people and observe no basic safety rules or procedures. I would not fly with an airline that doesn't care about passenger safety.

Assume it is United,

Pretty sure he's banned from American Airlines for being thrown off the plane.


Hopefully a few people tweet at UA CEO  Scott Kirby @United questioning why United doesn't care about passenger safety or is he trying to break the record of United Airlines Flight 232 for deaths caused by a failure of UA management not caring about safety.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: thehobbes: eurotrader: anyone  recognize the airline? Need to point out that some airlines are trying to kill people and observe no basic safety rules or procedures. I would not fly with an airline that doesn't care about passenger safety.

Assume it is United,

Pretty sure he's banned from American Airlines for being thrown off the plane.

Hopefully a few people tweet at UA CEO  Scott Kirby @United questioning why United doesn't care about passenger safety or is he trying to break the record of United Airlines Flight 232 for deaths caused by a failure of UA management not caring about safety.


Damn, Bajtaur has a good eye- sure enough it is Delta
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: eurotrader: anyone  recognize the airline? Need to point out that some airlines are trying to kill people and observe no basic safety rules or procedures. I would not fly with an airline that doesn't care about passenger safety.

Looks like Delta (note red logo on seat backs), and they have generally been pretty serious about mask compliance. I suspect he took it off just long enough to take the picture.

Delta Connection

Flight 5191 instead of UA flight 232 works if that is the case.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wife cucked him?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I KILLED BIN LADEN AND NOW ILL KILL YOUR GRANDPARENTS!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems pretty pussy to not man up and take responsibility for yourself and the people around you. l
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: eurotrader: anyone  recognize the airline? Need to point out that some airlines are trying to kill people and observe no basic safety rules or procedures. I would not fly with an airline that doesn't care about passenger safety.

Assume it is United,

Pretty sure he's banned from American Airlines for being thrown off the plane.


If only that had been true during flight.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not a pussy. He's an asshole and cares about no one but himself
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever he used to be doesn't matter.  His current physical condition looks soft and pudgy.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: He's not a pussy. He's an asshole and cares about no one but himself


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's implying that the Marine sitting behind him is a pussy
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who are we kidding, gingers don't have souls.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i have no idea who this guy is besides someone who needs copious amounts of sunblock.
 
buntz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK, I'm not trying to be a dick, but I went through this last time. This is a link to one comment on Twitter, I don't have Twitter, there are over 2000 comments, and I'm not exactly sure what I'm supposed to be looking at/for
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cuckboy has a wife? She must be "Canadian", possibly closely related to Morgan Fairchild.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right wing garbage: hurdy durdy spreading my filth around like a farking beast makes me not a pussy

No, it makes you a piece of filthy farking shiat.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know who goes around saying "I'm not a pussy"?

Pussies, that's who.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: i have no idea who this guy is besides someone who needs copious amounts of sunblock.


I'm in this camp.  Aside from assholish behavior (which is a leading indicator of being an asshole), who the fark is this guy and why should I give a wet shiat?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I appreciate that the guy over his shoulder either was a Marine or identifies with them and is willing enough to put a mask on. Good on him.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thehobbes: eurotrader: anyone  recognize the airline? Need to point out that some airlines are trying to kill people and observe no basic safety rules or procedures. I would not fly with an airline that doesn't care about passenger safety.

Assume it is United,

Pretty sure he's banned from American Airlines for being thrown off the plane.


Is it bad? If it's bad it's Spirit Airline.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
what's the logo on the hat?  Betacuckco?
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I KILLED BIN LADEN AND NOW ILL KILL YOUR GRANDPARENTS!


Maybe he's trying to kill bin Laden's grandparents the super sneaky way
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Diamond Joe Biden: He's not a pussy. He's an asshole and cares about no one but himself

[Fark user image 200x236]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

buntz: OK, I'm not trying to be a dick, but I went through this last time. This is a link to one comment on Twitter, I don't have Twitter, there are over 2000 comments, and I'm not exactly sure what I'm supposed to be looking at/for


Same. Twitter doesn't let non-Twitterers even look at it. We need some context here.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Whatever he used to be doesn't matter.  His current physical condition looks soft and pudgy.


He's now a member of Beer Team One
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok.  You're not a pussy.

You're a dick.

You are what you eat.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alphas don't need to tweet, they get enough attention just living.
 
Bubbarella
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1301]


He has reptoid eyes.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welcome to the no-fly list!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The attitude is that you're a pussy if you wear a mask. These are the types of people that industry hates. They come to work and won't wear hard hats, safety glasses, steel toed boots, etc. because they think that stuff is for pussies. I've seen a few people fired over it. It's farking hilarious because even the unions won't stand for that shiat.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, who woulda thought a drunk who's main achievement in life is assassinating human beings would be a total shiathole of a person? He and Bin Laden are morally flip sides of the same coin.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mine did, too, and I'm not even married
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not a pussy, more of a bloodied queef.

/spellcheck says that's not a word
//*add to dictionary*
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apparently they don't trust him with a razor, either
 
