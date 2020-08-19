 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Bill Barr will not seek the death penalty against two members of the worst cover band ever   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Are we ever going to stop linking to paywalled sites?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Are we ever going to stop linking to paywalled sites?


Clear your cookies and it's free.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Warthog: feckingmorons: Are we ever going to stop linking to paywalled sites?

Clear your cookies and it's free.


So the answer is no?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Are we ever going to stop linking to paywalled sites?


Came to say the same
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I were Bill Barr, I'd be nervous about people getting the death penalty for treason too.
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ha!
He's lying!
Those two will be belching electric smoke in about 2 weeks after they get back.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He won't seek the death penalty because it was there all along...
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Are we ever going to stop linking to paywalled sites?


No.  As a matter of fact, in Fark's younger days, paywall links would be removed.  Unfortunately, like most things these days, it has become more mainstream so advertising money has more voice than the users.  We do have a choice of message boards which may be like old Fark, but they'll eventually fall in line, too.  But as choices go, I still prefer this site.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"OMG, I can't believe I'm talking to you guys! I'm a huge fan of your work, the way you guys decapitated journalists was simply inspired!"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yoko ono seen making "so close" gesture...
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: feckingmorons: Are we ever going to stop linking to paywalled sites?

No.  As a matter of fact, in Fark's younger days, paywall links would be removed.  Unfortunately, like most things these days, it has become more mainstream so advertising money has more voice than the users.  We do have a choice of message boards which may be like old Fark, but they'll eventually fall in line, too.  But as choices go, I still prefer this site.


Well the price goes up tomorrow so perhaps they'll fix that.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: feckingmorons: Are we ever going to stop linking to paywalled sites?

Clear your cookies and it's free.


Welp, thanks for at least not giving that tired excuse of how we should pay for journalism.

If WaPo was really into preserving democracy, they wouldn't charge.

Imagine if Paul Revere only warned those people who paid for his British detection service.
 
