 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Won't rent me an airplane for a night flight because I don't have a license or insurance, I'll steal it, crash it, and survive. With helpful picture of police lights. Story developing   (kiro7.com) divider line
5
    More: Awkward, War of 1812, Wednesday morning, American Civil War, Confederate States of America, report of a suspicious person, Flag of the United States, pilot's license, Jefferson County Airport  
•       •       •

141 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 7:44 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[the pilot] is in critical condition"


I bet the owner of the plane he stole and crashed is pretty critical too.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is my hometown! It only took 18 years, but my town finally made it to Fark.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't care how many hours of Flight Simulator you've played...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
shirtoid.comView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It sounds like those people in Washington are off the rails.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.