(NBC Chicago)   Why does God need parents to sign a waiver before sending their child to Catholic School during the coronavirus pandemic? It's not as if the courts have jurisdiction over the Lord
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are you going to get God's parents to sign a waiver?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the Catholic Church is one giant shell corporation.  Spiritually, they all follow the instructions from Rome (that set of instructions is called the Magisterium).  But legally and financially, every diocese is its own entity, which shields the Catholic Church from any responsibility for the abuses, rapes and financial misdeeds.  It also means that the diocese can require any damn thing it likes in the schools it runs, and the magisterium of the Church will have already taught all the "good" Catholics that the Bishop wouldn't f*ck them over so it's fine and they should be under obedience to the spiritual superior.

Honestly, religion needs to go.  You can live a good life and be a good person without all the money-grubbing, mind-control bullshiat.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because our country puts Lawsuits, Liability, and Insurance above anything Holy?
 
sjcpjh1 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Diocese cash flow has been a trickle lately. Got to try something to get some green back in the slush fund.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Signing waivers at Catholic schools...it's kind of a habit.


And we all know lawyers are demon spawn!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sjcpjh1: Diocese cash flow has been a trickle lately. Got to try something to get some green back in the slush fund.


They grabbed almost $1.5B from the various small business lifelines after lobbying for a specific loophole.
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/​s​tory/2020-07-10/us-roman-catholic-chur​ch-billion-coronavirus-ppp-loans
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Religion : "there was no foolproof measure to prevent the introduction of the virus in our school environment."

Science: If it's not foolproof, remove the fools.
 
sjcpjh1 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trocadero: sjcpjh1: Diocese cash flow has been a trickle lately. Got to try something to get some green back in the slush fund.

They grabbed almost $1.5B from the various small business lifelines after lobbying for a specific loophole.
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/s​tory/2020-07-10/us-roman-catholic-chur​ch-billion-coronavirus-ppp-loans


True, but when you think about how many Catholic churches exist, that pile of loot gets thin pretty quick. Especially when you figure someone, probably a few someones in a few places along the line is skimming some cream off the top.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know why anyone would do this, unless they have the ability to believe something despite a complete lack of evidence (or even evidence to the contrary) simply because they want it to be true.  I wonder if there's a word for that.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Because our country puts Lawsuits, Liability, and Insurance above anything Holy?


Which is because lawsuits are actually real, ya know...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sjcpjh1: Trocadero: sjcpjh1: Diocese cash flow has been a trickle lately. Got to try something to get some green back in the slush fund.

They grabbed almost $1.5B from the various small business lifelines after lobbying for a specific loophole.
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/s​tory/2020-07-10/us-roman-catholic-chur​ch-billion-coronavirus-ppp-loans

True, but when you think about how many Catholic churches exist, that pile of loot gets thin pretty quick. Especially when you figure someone, probably a few someones in a few places along the line is skimming some cream off the top.


According to the article, a lot of the money went to the upper managers of the biggest dioceses. That run down little shack the migrant farm workers go for Mass probably didn't get squat.

"The Archdiocese of New York, for example, received 15 loans worth at least $28 million just for its top executive offices. Its iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral on Fifth Avenue was approved for at least $1 million. In Orange County, California, where a sparkling glass cathedral estimated to cost over $70 million recently opened, diocesan officials working at the complex received four loans worth at least $3 million. A loan of at least $2 million went to the diocese covering Wheeling-Charleston, W.Va., where a church investigation revealed last year that then-Bishop Michael Bransfield embezzled funds and made sexual advances toward young priests."
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Religion : "there was no foolproof measure to prevent the introduction of the virus in our school environment."

Science: If it's not foolproof, remove the fools.


And without fools, we have only proof. Hopefully, it's at least 100. Else there is no god.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't mind this
 
