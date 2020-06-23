 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The infamous D.C. conversation-starter, "What do you do?," has a new answer: "I sit at home, stare at my screen, fend off my kids, try to keep it together. You?"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masturbate furiously. You?

/or furry-ously for some of our more fuzzy-minded Farkers.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"So what do you do?"

(Hesitation)

"Oh so you're in porn, are you?"
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The same thing I always do Pinky, try to take over the world...
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I work 6 days a week, spend about 30 mins a day reading comments from democrats complaining about how awful Trump is and how they are afraid to vote in person.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why, it's almost like defining ourselves as being in relation to a corporate oligarchy isn't good for us.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I hate that shiat.  I've become a bit more sensitive to it after a friend commented that it feels like an interrogation about status to many black people. It comes across as sniffing for details if they truly belong in the setting where they're found, if they're worth the other person's time in batting then up. I responded that they're absolutely correct, and that's what white people do to each other. It's basically the educated, middle-class, professional white-guy version of a dap.

Of course, I've never wondered whether it was because of my race, so I've tried to weed it out of my repertoire of opening comments.

If they ask, I talk all about my hobbies.  I'm vague.  I steer the conversation away. This being the DMV, for all I know, it might make me seem even more high profile. (Shrug).

/ditto for the "Where are you from?" I don't want to hear about your damn ancestry, I just want to know where you grew up.
//other DCisms that need to die include "Nobody is actually from here"
///I lied earlier. The real white guy dap is a tense nod and this face:
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"So what do you do?"
"Oh yeah, I wait tables too...No, I haven't heard your band, 'cause you guys are pretty new.  But if you dig on vegan food, well come over to my work, I'll have them cook you something that you really love.  'Cause I like you..."
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Well, that image just barged in wherever it felt welcome. Also a white guy greeting.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Masturbate furiously. You?

/or furry-ously for some of our more fuzzy-minded Farkers.


Do the kids stare at you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pmdgrwr: I work 6 days a week, spend about 30 mins a day reading comments from democrats complaining about how awful Trump is and how they are afraid to vote in person.


Damn. Back in my day we worked 7 days a week.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA:
And he will be, for the foreseeable future. Much of white-collar Washington has accepted the reality that it may be a long time before it returns to the office,

Yeah, fark that noise. I haven't accepted that at all. I'm currently dealing with it, that doesn't mean I accept the inept and mass-murderous response by the Trump administration to this pandemic.

This is a heinous crime being committed on the entire nation, and we should never EVER come to just "accept" it. I am dealing with it, but I will never accept it.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
And he will be, for the foreseeable future. Much of white-collar Washington has accepted the reality that it may be a long time before it returns to the office,

Yeah, fark that noise. I haven't accepted that at all. I'm currently dealing with it, that doesn't mean I accept the inept and mass-murderous response by the Trump administration to this pandemic.

This is a heinous crime being committed on the entire nation, and we should never EVER come to just "accept" it. I am dealing with it, but I will never accept it.


Yeah!  Remember that time Trump called it a hoax and urged New Yorkers to go out and party?  Oh right, that was someone else.  How about that time Trump ordered all the nursing homes to take in the COVID patients?  What?  Not Trump?  That same guy again?

Oh, never mind.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: [Fark user image 425x409]I hate that shiat.  I've become a bit more sensitive to it after a friend commented that it feels like an interrogation about status to many black people. It comes across as sniffing for details if they truly belong in the setting where they're found, if they're worth the other person's time in batting then up. I responded that they're absolutely correct, and that's what white people do to each other. It's basically the educated, middle-class, professional white-guy version of a dap.

Of course, I've never wondered whether it was because of my race, so I've tried to weed it out of my repertoire of opening comments.

If they ask, I talk all about my hobbies.  I'm vague.  I steer the conversation away. This being the DMV, for all I know, it might make me seem even more high profile. (Shrug).

/ditto for the "Where are you from?" I don't want to hear about your damn ancestry, I just want to know where you grew up.
//other DCisms that need to die include "Nobody is actually from here"
///I lied earlier. The real white guy dap is a tense nod and this face:


Everything you said makes sense, but it never occurred to me that people did this.  Maybe because it's not what I'm doing.  If I ask someone what they do, I'm curious what they do, not because I'm sizing them up, but because that's how you make conversation.

Just another reason for me to hate people, I guess.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sean VasDeferens: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
And he will be, for the foreseeable future. Much of white-collar Washington has accepted the reality that it may be a long time before it returns to the office,

Yeah, fark that noise. I haven't accepted that at all. I'm currently dealing with it, that doesn't mean I accept the inept and mass-murderous response by the Trump administration to this pandemic.

This is a heinous crime being committed on the entire nation, and we should never EVER come to just "accept" it. I am dealing with it, but I will never accept it.

Yeah!  Remember that time Trump called it a hoax and urged New Yorkers to go out and party?  Oh right, that was someone else.  How about that time Trump ordered all the nursing homes to take in the COVID patients?  What?  Not Trump?  That same guy again?

Oh, never mind.


From 'hoax' to pandemic: Trump's shifting rhetoric on coronavirus
Youtube YWupoHcoLT4



https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06​/​23/trump-joking-slowing-coronavirus-te​sting-335459

"President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted he was serious when he revealed that he had directed his administration to slow coronavirus testing in the United States, shattering the defenses of senior White House aides who argued Trump's remarks were made in jest."

So... how about fark you.
 
