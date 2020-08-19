 Skip to content
(MSN)   Students who die while attending BU to receive their degree posthumously. That's nice   (msn.com) divider line
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... So I don't even get 72 virgins?

I'm out. I'd rather be dumb and alive than smart and dead with no virgins.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gee, thanks
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good move.  If they're graduated, the alumnae association can pester their estate for a donation.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about if your roommate dies? Do you still get an automatic 4.0 for that semester like if they killed themselves?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phishrace: Wait... So I don't even get 72 virgins?

I'm out. I'd rather be dumb and alive than smart and dead with no virgins.


I wouldn't want to go to a college that had that many virgins on campus.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phishrace: Wait... So I don't even get 72 virgins?

I'm out. I'd rather be dumb and alive than smart and dead with no virgins.


Technically, 72 incels counts as 72 virgins.
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: phishrace: Wait... So I don't even get 72 virgins?

I'm out. I'd rather be dumb and alive than smart and dead with no virgins.

I wouldn't want to go to a college that had that many virgins on campus.


You missed the point ... infidel ...

[cue photo of nuns with long rifles]
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: phishrace: Wait... So I don't even get 72 virgins?

I'm out. I'd rather be dumb and alive than smart and dead with no virgins.

I wouldn't want to go to a college that had that many virgins on campus.


Any decent sized college with a CS department has that many.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What about if your roommate dies? Do you still get an automatic 4.0 for that semester like if they killed themselves?


No, you get a private room for the remainder of the semester.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Insert comment about the worthlessness of BU (save one person) here....

\still hate that place and their dookie-esque hockey team
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yale's student body isn't exactly the one you wanna have dropping over dead. Mommy and Daddy 1% probably have the money to make someone's life hell if Biff or Porsche come home in a box.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sorry about your son/daughter's death from Covid-19. It's my unfortunate duty to inform you that they will not be receiving their degree posthumously as they have an outstanding balance at the bookstore of $5.95. Please take the appropriate action to rectify your late child's irresponsible debt to the University. This is a business after all.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So I don't have to study?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a brilliant move to screw future generations out of grants for those that are first in the family to graduate college.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All will give some, some will give all.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phishrace: Wait... So I don't even get 72 virgins?

I'm out. I'd rather be dumb and alive than smart and dead with no virgins.


What if I told you that you are dead either way?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And the bill.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I honestly feel sorry for college kids these days...the early 90s were a ball going through college especially if you were in a town where the town basically WAS the college...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: I honestly feel sorry for college kids these days...the early 90s were a ball going through college especially if you were in a town where the town basically WAS the college...


2008-2011.

The best years I don't remember.


/Honestly
//NMU, where blackout is a lifestyle
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What about if your roommate dies? Do you still get an automatic 4.0 for that semester like if they killed themselves?


That's what I heard....

There was this dude here? the year before my brother? and he just like, totally, like SNAPPED.  It was like two in the morning? and he just freaked out, and threw his typewriter through the window? and then he tore all of his clothes off and ran into the lake? and he drowned.

And the cops came? and they fished him out? and he had this huge smile on his face? AND HE WAS STONE COLD SOBER.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: mcsiegs: I honestly feel sorry for college kids these days...the early 90s were a ball going through college especially if you were in a town where the town basically WAS the college...

2008-2011.

The best years I don't remember.


/Honestly
//NMU, where blackout is a lifestyle


ya know, those were awesome years in my adulthood too

Cheers man
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: We Ate the Necco Wafers: What about if your roommate dies? Do you still get an automatic 4.0 for that semester like if they killed themselves?

No, you get a private room for the remainder of the semester.


Yeah at the ICU
 
soupafi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And their parents stuck with the tuition bill right?
 
