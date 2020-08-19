 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   Whoever has 'giant ring of black smoke floating over California city' on their 2020 bingo card, step up and claim your prize   (weather.com) divider line
29
    More: Weird, French language, English Argentina, Cameroon, Global Peace Index, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Franais Chile, English Barbados, Central African Republic  
•       •       •

1412 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 3:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biblical
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


Subby's mom learned a new trick from this guy.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just short conservative terrorist attack and botched hurricane response and I've got a bingo.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan's Cock Ring
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: I'm just short conservative terrorist attack and botched hurricane response and I've got a bingo.


All I need is for the Dark Elder Gods to rise from their slumber.

I'm not sure which of us has more chance
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the Mega-Trumper starting up his MAGA Coal Roller... had a massive belch and just kind of stopped.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's as if millions of vapers vaped out at once then were silenced.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the picture is upside-down.
Still a shocking picture.
I would assume something on the ground blew up in a forest fire.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enabling scripts to get the reporter's opinion, or even a better image than a screencap with no reference for scale.

I've seen tractors belch smoke rings like that... usually means it needs a new head gasket.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SURRENDER DOROTHY
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: I'm just short conservative terrorist attack and botched hurricane response and I've got a bingo.


I just need "midgets falling from the sky" and I'm good.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a thunderstorm last Sunday morning from around 3am - 7am, so this was probably from that.

The video says it was a power transformer struck by lightning, but I'm gonna start a conspiracy theory and say that it was everyone at Apple headquarters blazing up at the same time.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: I'm just short conservative terrorist attack and botched hurricane response and I've got a bingo.


Well the former will almost assuredly happen if Trump loses in November... although, proud boys are doing all sorts of illegal things at BLM protests, which I'd argue are already terroristic.

We've probably already had a botched hurricane response buried in the news but if we haven't yet, we will next month when the tropics are even more hyperactive than they've already been.  (Because September)  Unless we get super lucky and none hit the US.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Locusts.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax, it's not smoke. It's just a swarm of murder hornets. They like to encircle cites before killing everyone.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not mysterious at all. This happens all the time. I'd see them at Kings Dominion theme park here in Virginia. That one came from one of their rides.

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/weird​-​science/black-smoke-ring-amazing-its-n​o-mystery-n336881

https://weather.com/science/news/kaza​k​hstan-smoke-ring-video
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Not mysterious at all. This happens all the time. I'd see them at Kings Dominion theme park here in Virginia. That one came from one of their rides.

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/weird-​science/black-smoke-ring-amazing-its-n​o-mystery-n336881

https://weather.com/science/news/kazak​hstan-smoke-ring-video


I recall seeing those off and on as some kind of byproduct of flat-roof re-tarring.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An almost identical ring was filmed over Mile High Stadium last year, caused by pyrotechnics during an event.

RAW: Mysterious smoke ring spotted over Denver
Youtube qV9I8ujchiQ
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: I'm just short conservative terrorist attack and botched hurricane response and I've got a bingo.


Botched Hurricane Response might as well be the free space at this point.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cough, cough, everything is fine
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually it is an exploded transformer. You know the ones up poles that are circular on top.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: I think the picture is upside-down.
Still a shocking picture.
I would assume something on the ground blew up in a forest fire.


No forests in Santa Clara. Video speculates that it was a blown PG&E transformer, which seems likely. We've been in a heat wave for days and transformers are popping all over. We're also getting intentional rotating power outages due to lack of power. Also, we currently have the worst air quality in the world due to all the fires and zero wind.

I know a lot of people want to check Major Earthquake off on their bingo card, but I'm thinking one of our long dormant volcanos will wake up soon. Go big or go home.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: [Fark user image 407x368]


Wow, the salt evaporation ponds are looking beautiful in that shot.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Huh. It's a giant vortex ring...
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phishrace: Resident Muslim: I think the picture is upside-down.
Still a shocking picture.
I would assume something on the ground blew up in a forest fire.

No forests in Santa Clara. Video speculates that it was a blown PG&E transformer, which seems likely. We've been in a heat wave for days and transformers are popping all over. We're also getting intentional rotating power outages due to lack of power. Also, we currently have the worst air quality in the world due to all the fires and zero wind.

I know a lot of people want to check Major Earthquake off on their bingo card, but I'm thinking one of our long dormant volcanos will wake up soon. Go big or go home.


Transformers generally don't explode. It's usually a cutout with an expulsion fuse.
 
VogonPoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Relax, it's not smoke. It's just a swarm of murder hornets. They like to encircle cites before killing everyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We get it, you vape
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.