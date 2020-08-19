Fark NotNewsletter: Last chance to get TotalFarked for cheap

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-08-19 2:51:45 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week was well.
A couple items of note - first off, today is the last day to sign up for TotalFark at the old subscription rates. The price is changing tomorrow for the first time in nearly 20 years to $100 per year. You can still grab a year of TotalFark at the current price, as well as load up on Farks2Give which we're treating as forever stamps and will always be worth one month of TotalFark, to be given to someone else or use yourself. If you've been waiting for the right time to subscribe, today is the day - get to it! If you have questions about renewing a current TotalFark subscription, please contact Farkback for help.
Also, last week on TotalFark we solicited ideas for new rotating Fark catchphrases that go under the TotalFark logo, and we received nearly 400 submissions. A couple of my favorite ones were "Our Boomers are OK" by NuclearPenguins and "Why not have your psychotic episode with us?" by Mikaloyd. We'll be adding most of these to the rotation soon. The catchphrase thread is here, but you must be a TotalFarker to see it.
This week, tomorrow or Friday, we'll be having a discussion on possible Fark tab changes, including a very specific issue that I won't spoil here. Join us and help us solve it!
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Carter Pewterschmidt feared a lightning strike might've revealed a serious problem
Jack Sabbath noticed a hero in a scary video
UberDave interpreted the song "WAP"
I Ate Shergar showed a still from a video from one of those tube sites
Inyego told us what happens if you get COVID-19 twice
olapbill noticed something strange about complaints that Apple News+ is hurting publishers
isamudyson described the rewarding experience of nearly being struck by lightning while delivering a pizza
Farking Clown Shoes explained why a man decided to take hidden camera videos of family and church members showering
kbronsito named a couple of movies made for grown-ups that kids can also enjoy
Badmoodman reacted to the idea of being upset that your child ate Indian food at a friend's house
Smart:
Ivo Shandor discussed news that people could be protected for up to three months after recovering from COVID-19
Devolving_Spud mentioned an additional reason to love Dolly Parton
optikeye considered why people are making public scenes over attempts to decrease the spread of the virus
Devolving_Spud had another story about Dolly Parton kicking ass
NeedlesslyCanadian explained why Christopher Eccleston left "Doctor Who"
BeesNuts and Beerguy explained how a five (at least) stooges style of policing resulted in an accidental shooting
FarkingSmurf knew where some cows got the idea for their method of self defense
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: weddingsinger had good reason to sing
Funny: we'refromthesamestory paraphrased Ben Shapiro (no, really)
Smart: Loris made a suggestion for couples who disagree about music
Funny: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat discussed hiding pants situations in school
Politics Funny:
bloobeary pointed out what a man who apparently threatened the president did wrong
AlHarris31 had a plan since Joe Biden didn't choose Tammy Duckworth as his running mate
Mike_LowELL got really excited when President Trump announced an urgent news conference
Uranus Megahertz guessed what Trump was up to over the weekend
thorpe warned us that a ranting mask hater who was carried out by his son is actually tough
Politics Smart:
Chariset had a message for Republican Senators
blastoh suggested reporters collaborate on a strategy for Trump's next press conference
markie_farkie predicted what Trump will do if he loses the election
Purple_Urkle had a better idea to "stick it to the people trying to #DefundthePolice"
Cagey B argued that FiveThirtyEight did not "fark up" their forecast for the 2016 presidential election
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave a cheery motel a spooky feel
Herb Utsmelz made the perfect disaster movie to show in theaters right now
Vortex Dweller artistically illustrated these accommodations
RedZoneTuba wondered how many angels like this one could dance on the head of a pin
Fark is not supposed to be RedZoneTuba's personal erotica site
Herb Utsmelz gave this sailor a new pipe for his "spinach"
hail2daking tried to rent a friend
Godscrack had to have this guy fill in for the drummer
Thrakkorzog found the men of the corn
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed the team that God is rooting for
Captions:
From "What is this raccoon saying into the mic?":
Madman drummers bummers heard it hatching an escape plan
Grumpy Cat figured it was more interested in proselytizing than prostheses
Grumpy Cat knew what raccoons' interests are
From "Caption this conversation":
Grumpy Cat warned us about the early bird
Cache overheard a cardinalspiracy theory
Fartist Friday: In honor of "Chant At The Moon Day," create an ode to our enigmatic satellite the moon in the form of a haiku
wearsmanyhats made a startling discovery while worshiping the moon. There are many more great entries, so make sure to check them out.
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Social Distancing Inventions - Make your own original device to enforce a safe boundary around you when you're in public. You can actually build it with things like hula hoops, pool noodles, and hats with big-ass brims, or you can design it using MS Paint (or its equivalent) or pen and paper. Sorry, no Photoshop-type programs allowed.
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 797: "Mechanical Muscle" ended in a tie between Herb Utsmelz's photo of the machine that puts the "fun" in "funicular" and Lovesandwich's look at Saturn V's five mighty F-1 engines
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we saw the good and the likely soon-to-be-regrettable COVID-19 merch available for sale and derision. On the Quiz itself, RaceDTruck came out on top with the comfy chair in the 1000 club with his score of 1019, followed by rider_you_know in second with 994 and Oliver Twisted in third with 987. The Third Man and Denjiro tied for fourth with 955, and FrancoFile takes fifth with 945.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over a couple of teenagers who had drifted out to sea (as teenagers are wont to do) off the coast of Scotland. Only 28% of quiztakers had caught the story and knew they were riding an inflatable donut, complete with sprinkles, as teenagers are somewhat less wont to do. I'm trying to guess how that emergency call from the shore must have went, and I'm thinking something like "Aye, some wee bairns oot tair face are asea wit tair bahookies on a gran doonut! Aye, wit de splrinklies! Nae, ma bum's in the window! A doonut, I say! Mon, noo, tay lookin' shoogly! Och, aye, the noo!" ...which the 999 operator understood perfectly, hence the rescue.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over Pocari Sweat. 86% of quiztakers knew that this was a Japanese sports drink that has achieved some measure of popularity both inside and outside Japan. I can't wait until it hits a country with some famous person named "Pocari". I imagine sales volume could go either way depending on what the person was famous for.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over what brand of bee... I mean, American pilsner is giving away free beer to an entire city at the conclusion of the NFL season, assuming there is one. Only 49% of quiztakers remembered that Philadelphia sports bar patrons were all treated to a free Bud Light after the Eagles' Superb Owl win two years ago, and now the brand is brokering a showdown between two kickers famous for viral videos of long field goals in practice, with the winner getting free beer for their city. No word on what happens when Atlanta brings Morten Andersen back out of retirement AGAIN, but I'm guessing he would drink all the free beer himself.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over whose 1965 Mustang was just restored by Jason Momoa. 91% of quiztakers knew that the restoration was a gift for his wife Lisa Bonet, who he has admired ever since her days on That Show We Don't Talk About Anymore where she was working when she bought it back at the age of 17. Guys, trust me when I say that getting your wife's car repaired is NOT a birthday gift - unless you're Jason Momoa. And you're not. So get her car fixed AND get her a birthday present. Seriously.
If you missed out on last week's fun you can catch up on the Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
