    Wedding, wedding dress, Wedding Dress Shaming, Facebook group  
OtherLittleGuy
2 hours ago  
Well, that saves time for the Wedding Night,
 
NateAsbestos
1 hour ago  
Fark user image


"Wrong reasons"?
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  
I don't know about you, but this wedding dress really revs my engine...if you know what I mean.

Fark user image
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?


Yeah, it isn't crotchless.
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?


Her knees are too sharp...how are they not cutting through the fabric?
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
For when you are SUCH an attention whore that being the bride STILL isn't enough.
 
ifky
1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie.
 
JZDave
1 hour ago  
Hope these don't catch on at Lane Bryant.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: For when you are SUCH an attention whore that being the bride STILL isn't enough.


I understand fashion trends but being as scantily clad in front of your family/friends, and the grooms family/friends might be frowned upon.
 
Sandelaphon
1 hour ago  
Fark user image


If you've got it, flaunt it I guess.  I certainly approve of bridal eye candy, it'll make the wedding less boring when you're not the one marrying the model.
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  

ifky: I've seen this movie.


The one w/ the best man or the one w/ the father in law?
 
jonas opines
1 hour ago  
A bunch of people make a wedding dress shop's advertisement go viral, just as intended.  News at 11.
 
jim32rr
1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?


Fark user image
 
Resident Muslim
1 hour ago  
Unless both bride and groom are swingers/nudists and only invited friends, I find it hard to imagine aunt Gertrude won't have a fainting spell.

/To be fair, aunt Gertrudes are usually the fun ones, though
 
Crewmannumber6
1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Well, that saves time for the Wedding Night,

rehearsal dinner
 
robodog
1 hour ago  

Trocadero: ifky: I've seen this movie.

The one w/ the best man or the one w/ the father in law?


Yes
 
Declassify Issue
1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?

Yeah, it isn't crotchless.


Perhaps at least edible
 
kryptoknightmare
1 hour ago  
You should see the groom
Fark user image
 
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  
The "slutty bride" look has been a thing for some time.  Especially beach weddings.  And rednecks often go either slutty bride or 120 yards of opaque taffeta.
 
ifky
1 hour ago  

robodog: Trocadero: ifky: I've seen this movie.

The one w/ the best man or the one w/ the father in law?

Yes


And the one with groom and his step sister.
 
swahnhennessy
1 hour ago  
Most of the tackier porn out there features lingerie wedding dresses.
 
FarkBucket18
1 hour ago  
Cue all the fark "libruls" getting upset because women want to wear what they want.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: You should see the groom[Fark user image 425x638]


You're just assuming gender by assuming that's the groom.
 
pwkpete
1 hour ago  
Oblig

i2.wp.com
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
1 hour ago  
Looks like the next Live Action anime adaptation is going to be Wedding Peach

Fark user image
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: Claude Ballse: NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?

Yeah, it isn't crotchless.

Perhaps at least edible


The panties themselves? Nah.

Panties are like the paper they wrap cheeseburgers in; there's a bit of juice you want to lick off before eating your main prize.
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?


It's a gown minus the slip.  Big whup.

Let me guess, it got three twitter comments, so "the internet is ablaze."
 
Crewmannumber6
1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
iamskibibitz
1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: For when you are SUCH an attention whore that being the bride STILL isn't enough.


Maybe she's just a whore.
 
gnosis301
1 hour ago  
I'll be in my pew.
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Declassify Issue: Claude Ballse: NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?

Yeah, it isn't crotchless.

Perhaps at least edible

The panties themselves? Nah.

Panties are like the paper they wrap cheeseburgers in; there's a bit of juice you want to lick off before eating your main prize.


I dunno what kind of cheeseburgers you get, but there's usually re-congealed cheese stuck to the paper on mine.

Not the best analogy for panties, yathink?
 
p51d007
1 hour ago  
Dresses for sl*ts and wh*res
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Declassify Issue: Claude Ballse: NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?

Yeah, it isn't crotchless.

Perhaps at least edible

The panties themselves? Nah.

Panties are like the paper they wrap cheeseburgers in; there's a bit of juice you want to lick off before eating your main prize.


Cheese maybe, juice... no.  But that does not work in this situation.
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

gnosis301: I'll be in my pew.


You farted in church?
 
MrBonestripper
1 hour ago  
Claude Ballse:
Panties are like the paper they wrap cheeseburgers in; there's a bit of juice you want to lick off before eating your main prize. torn off and tossed aside so you can get started enjoying your meal quickly.

FTFY
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  

MrBonestripper: Claude Ballse:
Panties are like the paper they wrap cheeseburgers in; there's a bit of juice you want to lick off before eating your main prize. torn off and tossed aside so you can get started enjoying your meal quickly.

FTFY


Or, as I recommended earlier, have her opt for crotchless, and you can save even more time and snack sooner.
 
Koodz
1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?


If you look like that you get to wear whatever you want.

If you don't, all you get to do is complain about it. Them's the breaks.
 
Cythraul
1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.com


With a dress like that, this will be the main apparatus for entertainment during the reception.
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Claude Ballse: Declassify Issue: Claude Ballse: NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x538]

"Wrong reasons"?

Yeah, it isn't crotchless.

Perhaps at least edible

The panties themselves? Nah.

Panties are like the paper they wrap cheeseburgers in; there's a bit of juice you want to lick off before eating your main prize.

Cheese maybe, juice... no.  But that does not work in this situation.


I forget the source of this quote, I think it was a film.

"Pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich is a potent metaphor for poor feminine hygeine."

/apologies to farkers approaching lunchtime in AK and HI
//especially you there with a Kraft single in your hand...
 
brigid_fitch
1 hour ago  
True story: My father-in-law got remarried in 1992 and his bride, 25+ years his junior, wore a red & black Frederick's of Hollywood lingerie "wedding dress".  Think 19th Century saloon girl corset and black lace hanky skirt.  He wore a red & black velvet smoking jacket. 

/Wife graduated HS a year before my husband--same HS, even!
//Husband only knew dad was dating a younger girl named Debbie.  I think he nearly threw up when he saw her enter.
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: True story: My father-in-law got remarried in 1992 and his bride, 25+ years his junior, wore a red & black Frederick's of Hollywood lingerie "wedding dress".  Think 19th Century saloon girl corset and black lace hanky skirt.  He wore a red & black velvet smoking jacket. 

/Wife graduated HS a year before my husband--same HS, even!
//Husband only knew dad was dating a younger girl named Debbie.  I think he nearly threw up when he saw her enter.


Are they still together?
 
The_Sponge
56 minutes ago  
Nice rack...she must be Polish:

Fark user image
 
Tman144
47 minutes ago  
How is what other people want to wear at their own wedding anyone's business but their own? MYODB
 
The_Sponge
44 minutes ago  

Tman144: How is what other people want to wear at their own wedding anyone's business but their own? MYODB


My only real concern is the bar situation.

/Been to only one dry wedding.
//NEVER AGAIN.
 
Russ1642
38 minutes ago  
CTRL-F "nsfw" - no matches!!!
Fark, you're slipping
 
SpectroBoy
35 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: SpectroBoy: For when you are SUCH an attention whore that being the bride STILL isn't enough.

Maybe she's just a whore.


Cut by Ocams razor
 
houstondragon
32 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Well, that saves time for the Wedding Night,


You may now fark the bride :P
 
Optimus Primate
28 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I'll be in my pew.


this is why I Fark
 
H31N0US
24 minutes ago  
THESE BRIDES TOOK THEIR WEDDING DRESSES TOO FAR
powered by Taboola
 
Laptopia
21 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: SpectroBoy: For when you are SUCH an attention whore that being the bride STILL isn't enough.

I understand fashion trends but being as scantily clad in front of your family/friends, and the grooms family/friends might be frowned upon.


Maybe it's for a Betazed wedding?
 
