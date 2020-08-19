 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Pro Tip: Don't have a wedding at the Big Moose Inn during a Pandemic. Moose out front shoulda told ya, but 65 people went in anyway   (cbsnews.com) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
there is a pandemic. do not gather in groups you stupid farks.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
johnny_stingray
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I like Maine
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you never get married, you won't have to worry about guests spreading COVID-19 around.
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those are only the 28 cases that have been confirmed in Maine. The article doesn't say how many vectors guests traveled there from out of state.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was the Moose ok?

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back around May when all too many idiots were still denying the existence of the disease and saying that they didn't know anyone who'd had it and no one they knew did either, I said that we'd need to have a lot more dead before these chucklefarks "knew someone" and took it seriously.

Another 150k dead later and they're still not convinced.
 
