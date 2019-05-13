 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   How did the pilot get hundreds of cars into such a small airplane?   (mlive.com) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A Coast Guard small boat crew captured video of the incident from a distance."

Were they recording with My First Barbie Phone from the toy section at Walmart?  Shoulda been able to capture at least a hint of a tail number even at that distance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A GA single-engine?  how cute.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.freep.com/story/news/loca​l​/michigan/2019/05/13/explained-air-for​ce-pilot-bomber-mackinac-bridge/118968​3001/

https://www.mlive.com/news/2019/04/60​-​years-ago-today-michigan-native-flew-a​ir-force-bomber-under-mackinac-bridge.​html


Even if you skip the others, READ THIS ONE.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reckless this guy might have been but he didn't endanger anybody in that little plane.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried this with the Commodore 64.  It doesn't work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deck is 200 ft above the water and the plane was probably flying around 100mph.  That would be like driving a car at 50 through a 100 foot wide gap.  THE HORROR!

/If I had a licnese that is how I would lose it.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_txdq​n​VP3-c
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the drivers on the bridge all had fudge in their pants
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The deck is 200 ft above the water and the plane was probably flying around 100mph.  That would be like driving a car at 50 through a 100 foot wide gap.  THE HORROR!

/If I had a licnese that is how I would lose it.


If this was my last flight (FAA medical, etc.....) THIS would be a part of it.  Except, it would be the Maryland Bay Bridge no doubt. Or the New River Bridge.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had to, anyone who's played GTA5 knows this is the only way to get your pilot's license.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost flew my drone under this bridge

transportation.wv.govView Full Size


But then I realized how shiat-all stupid that would be.  What kind of chucklehead flies a real plane under a bridge?
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I tried this with the Commodore 64.  It doesn't work.

[Fark user image 480x360]



It worked just fine on the C64, did it all the time.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the person even has a pilot certificate, they won't have it for more than a few minutes after they're caught. Well, I guess, technically, they'll "have it" until the administration hearing is completed. However it'll be suspended aka temporarily invalid.


Who do they think they are endangering people like that??? A US Senator?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viral marketing for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [Fark user image image 425x287]


Smuggling Hot Wheels from Canada.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure it's actually a manned aircraft.

It could very well be a large R/C aircraft.  Video is too low resolution to be sure, but a couple of things make me suspicious.

First, it's got a very noticeable dihedral.  There are some small planes like that, but not many.

Second, it doesn't look like any plane I'm familiar with.  Closest match I can think of would be an Ercoupe, and there are only about 5 of them in Michigan.  If that's the case, tracking down who it was should be a cinch.

Third, there is no audio.   At least, I couldn't get any audio to play.  You can tell the difference between a real aircraft engine and an R/C engine by the sound.


I'm not saying it's not an actual manned aircraft, but I'm not convinced it is either.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: Viral marketing for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?


Good idea, but if that was the case the video would have been crystal clear and nicely rendered.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This was extremely reckless behavior on the part of the pilot, and it imperiled the safety of everyone on the bridge that day,"

Bullshiat, small single engine airplanes are made out of aluminum and plastic. If you plowed into a bridge with a cessna i doubt it would even leave a mark.

When i worked at the airport there was an accident involving a pickup truck and a cessna, i dont have pictures of the incident itself, but here is a photo of a dramatic reenactment:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I'm not saying flying under bridges should be legal, but to say that the pilot put everyone's lives in danger is just silly.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look for the video on youtube or facebook. Probably bragging about it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chewd: "This was extremely reckless behavior on the part of the pilot, and it imperiled the safety of everyone on the bridge that day,"

Bullshiat, small single engine airplanes are made out of aluminum and plastic. If you plowed into a bridge with a cessna i doubt it would even leave a mark.

When i worked at the airport there was an accident involving a pickup truck and a cessna, i dont have pictures of the incident itself, but here is a photo of a dramatic reenactment:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

I'm not saying flying under bridges should be legal, but to say that the pilot put everyone's lives in danger is just silly.


Re-imagine that Coke and wet spot as a Cessna's ruptured fuel tansk and Avgas on the deck of the bridge.Five cars and a school bus on fire...

But even worse, imagine all the road-ragey guys stomping around pissed at the damned hold-up.  Scary!
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Re-imagine that Coke and wet spot as a Cessna's ruptured fuel tansk and Avgas on the deck of the bridge.Five cars and a school bus on fire...

But even worse, imagine all the road-ragey guys stomping around pissed at the damned hold-up.  Scary!


Yeah, im not saying it wouldnt be bad, but it certainly isnt going to knock the bridge over and kill everyone on it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Closest match I can think of would be an Ercoupe, and there are only about 5 of them in Michigan.  If that's the case, tracking down who it was should be a cinch.


OK, there is just one Ercoupe owned by a guy within a reasonable flying distance.   Nice house in a nice neighborhood, but that's no surprise.  Guy owns an airplane.

I'm trying to find an image of his aircraft.  If it's painted bright red or something, that's not this airplane.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "A Coast Guard small boat crew captured video of the incident from a distance."

Were they recording with My First Barbie Phone from the toy section at Walmart?  Shoulda been able to capture at least a hint of a tail number even at that distance.

[Fark user image 850x1032]


Hell the video was so shaky, I could not even tell it went under the bridge.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe he was just going for 100% completion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: SirEattonHogg: I tried this with the Commodore 64.  It doesn't work.

[Fark user image 480x360]


It worked just fine on the C64, did it all the time.



Showoff.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ADS-B is a requirement now. They know where and when this happened. A subscription to flightradar24.com would probably reveal the identity.
 
Special Agent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
wonkable
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Well, if the person even has a pilot certificate, they won't have it for more than a few minutes after they're caught. Well, I guess, technically, they'll "have it" until the administration hearing is completed. However it'll be suspended aka temporarily invalid.


Who do they think they are endangering people like that??? A US Senator?


Oh snap. And Fark him.

If I did half what he did, I'd have my ticket pulled in a second. And the nerve to complain about him being treated unfairly.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Reckless this guy might have been but he didn't endanger anybody in that little plane.


This. Even a full collision would have resulted in an obituary for the pilot, a wreckage cleanup, and a few gasps of horror from the folks on the bridge itself...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wonkable: inglixthemad: Well, if the person even has a pilot certificate, they won't have it for more than a few minutes after they're caught. Well, I guess, technically, they'll "have it" until the administration hearing is completed. However it'll be suspended aka temporarily invalid.


Who do they think they are endangering people like that??? A US Senator?

Oh snap. And Fark him.

If I did half what he did, I'd have my ticket pulled in a second. And the nerve to complain about him being treated unfairly.


Yeah some people cut him slack because of PBoR, but I think he's a self-serving arsehole who should've had his ticket pulled.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: ADS-B is a requirement now. They know where and when this happened. A subscription to flightradar24.com would probably reveal the identity.


No it's not.  It's only required if you fly in controlled airspace.

https://www.faa.gov/nextgen/equipadsb​/​research/airspace/

And at any rate, you can turn them off.  All of the ADS-B Out transmitters I have seen come with a power switch.  If someone has the balls to do this, they've probably got the brains to turn it off if they have one.

Also, I downloaded the FAA ADS-B required Google Earth KMZ file.   ADS-B use is *NOT* required in the area around that bridge:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was in the Marines, stationed at MCAS Beaufort (sometime around 1988), I tried to fly under the Talmadge Bridge spanning the Savannah River with an F-18. The captain standing next to the full-cockpit F-18 simulator wouldn't let me do that. As a corporal getting some flight sim time as a unit outing, I at least went through some interesting maneuvers before handing off to the next Marine. I didn't get to land on a carrier, that looked tricky.

Apparently, flying under bridges is frowned on, especially at 600mph.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Some Farking Lurker: ADS-B is a requirement now. They know where and when this happened. A subscription to flightradar24.com would probably reveal the identity.

No it's not.  It's only required if you fly in controlled airspace.

https://www.faa.gov/nextgen/equipadsb/​research/airspace/

And at any rate, you can turn them off.  All of the ADS-B Out transmitters I have seen come with a power switch.  If someone has the balls to do this, they've probably got the brains to turn it off if they have one.

Also, I downloaded the FAA ADS-B required Google Earth KMZ file.   ADS-B use is *NOT* required in the area around that bridge:

[Fark user image 850x501]


Fair. I didn't pull the charts. I supposed you could look for the guy who disappeared for a bit...
 
