(The Tennessean)   To help enforce mask compliance, Nashville health department plans to increase inspections at strip club. New motto: Strip it or ticket   (tennessean.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems there is never a shortage of "titty bar monitors."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Sorry, honey, work called.. I gotta go inspect another strip club!  Work, work, work!"
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bodycam footage uploads to Pornhub.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hi Ho, Hi Ho, it's off to work I go.
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Nashville health department is providing a new perspective on the phrase "busy as a beaver."
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They're being issued new badges.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And so many people still don't understand.  When others wear these, it helps protect you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It seems like a really really bad idea to have hookah lounges open now. You can literally see the dispersal of everything you're exhaling and I'm pretty sure it goes further than 6 feet.

Unless of course a delicious combo of watermelon and mint successfully kill the virus.
 
