 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   To no one's surprise, the Sturgis rally was a bit hit. Some bikers may be taking home an unexpected souvenir along with a headache, some MAGA swag, and a few STD's   (cnn.com) divider line
54
    More: Followup, South Dakota, U.S. state, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Black Hills, health officials, bar-goer, Johns Hopkins University, Health experts  
•       •       •

1465 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We told you it was gonna.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Nurgle is humming 'You're Welcome' under His breath as He tends His Garden.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Smash Mouth performed? I'm feeling deeper disappointment than I should.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably would have been exposing a bunch of people at his bar back home if he wasn't there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, ladies, but some of us want to live life to the fullest.  While you were cowering at home with your books and your jobs, we were out there experiencing the rich pleasures of life like getting shiatfaced and watching Smashmouth.  Jealous?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? Good. Hopefully a bunch of them got it and suffer for their stupidity.

Unfortunately, it will probably mean a lot of people who said not to go will get it too.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A person who spent hours at a bar during the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota last week has tested positive for Covid-19, state health officials said Tuesday."

Just one person?

Now that's surprising!
 
Guairdean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one? I thought the fatality rate was supposed to be nearly 100% by now.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised attendance was only down 7.5% over last year.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sorry, ladies, but some of us want to live life to the fullest.  While you were cowering at home with your books and your jobs, we were out there experiencing the rich pleasures of life like getting shiatfaced and watching Smashmouth.  Jealous?


The only way that would be a shiattier epitaph is if it was Nickleback.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: Wait. Smash Mouth performed? I'm feeling deeper disappointment than I should.


I really wanted to go, but when I heard that Sugar Ray cancelled, I just couldn't justify the expenses.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Many of those gathered did not wear masks or keep distance from others, most notably at a concert for the rock band Smash Mouth."

Oh my God. What a sad day for the biker community. Thoughts and prayers.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: He probably would have been exposing a bunch of people at his bar back home if he wasn't there.


While true, his bar back home probably had 10-20 people in it, max.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: Rapmaster2000: Sorry, ladies, but some of us want to live life to the fullest.  While you were cowering at home with your books and your jobs, we were out there experiencing the rich pleasures of life like getting shiatfaced and watching Smashmouth.  Jealous?

The only way that would be a shiattier epitaph is if it was Nickleback.


And while I was there, I met the guy who was the 2nd replacement bass player for Marshall Tucker Band.  He was on their 1988 state fair tour.  How many of you got to do that at home?!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock Flag & Eagle
Youtube nQd7g565e2I
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A large group of people who probably have lung conditions from smoking gathering in a massive group. I'm fine with this.
 
NotARocketScientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see the board's position that people were coming anyway. If I lived there though I'd have taken the week off and gone camping.

chewd: "A person who spent hours at a bar during the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota last week has tested positive for Covid-19, state health officials said Tuesday."

Just one person?

Now that's surprising!


One person that got tested and was willing to give contact tracers information. Probably a lot more who didn't get tested or wouldn't share where they've been.

Rapmaster2000: Sorry, ladies, but some of us want to live life to the fullest.  While you were cowering at home with your books and your jobs, we were out there experiencing the rich pleasures of life like getting shiatfaced and watching Smashmouth.  Jealous?


Was that one weekend worth decades of dealing with permanent organ damage?
No, I'm not jealous of people who can't pass up instant gratification for long term health.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are people throughout America who have been locked up for months and months," Daniel Ainslie, the city manager, told CNN last week. "So we kept hearing from people saying it doesn't matter, they are coming to Sturgis. So with that, ultimately the council decided that it was really vital for the community to be prepared for the additional people that we're going to end up having."

When we heard the Mongols were invading, we had no choice but to open the gates.

I'm pretty sure that this is an admission that the city council needs a rally for the kickbacks.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I can see the board's position that people were coming anyway. If I lived there though I'd have taken the week off and gone camping.

chewd: "A person who spent hours at a bar during the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota last week has tested positive for Covid-19, state health officials said Tuesday."

Just one person?

Now that's surprising!

One person that got tested and was willing to give contact tracers information. Probably a lot more who didn't get tested or wouldn't share where they've been.

Rapmaster2000: Sorry, ladies, but some of us want to live life to the fullest.  While you were cowering at home with your books and your jobs, we were out there experiencing the rich pleasures of life like getting shiatfaced and watching Smashmouth.  Jealous?

Was that one weekend worth decades of dealing with permanent organ damage?
No, I'm not jealous of people who can't pass up instant gratification for long term health.


Whoosh.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They, meaning the "freedom without responsibilities" crowd and the politicians they support, don't care who dies as long as it's more of us than them.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "There are people throughout America who have been locked up for months and months," Daniel Ainslie, the city manager, told CNN last week. "So we kept hearing from people saying it doesn't matter, they are coming to Sturgis. So with that, ultimately the council decided that it was really vital for the community to be prepared for the additional people that we're going to end up having."

When we heard the Mongols were invading, we had no choice but to open the gates.

I'm pretty sure that this is an admission that the city council needs a rally for the kickbacks.


The Mongols probably were there.  Just not the ones you think.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And Motorcycle Week starts this Saturday in NH, where things have been relatively under control.  Nice knowing everyone!
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: He probably would have been exposing a bunch of people at his bar back home if he wasn't there.

While true, his bar back home probably had 10-20 people in it, max.


And they wouldn't have dispersed across the country a few days later
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Many of those gathered did not wear masks or keep distance from others, most notably at a concert for the rock band Smash Mouth."

Oh my God. What a sad day for the biker community. Thoughts and prayers.


I am more concerned that Smash Mouth is considered "Rock" with such poppy licks like that one song they had.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll admit it - I don't own a motorcycle but my inner scooter tramp thinks it would be fun to go to Sturgis and drink with some hot biker guys.

But I have a feeling that Sturgis is one of those things that's looks like a lot more fun than it actually is.  I feel the same way about Burning Man.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Rapmaster2000: "There are people throughout America who have been locked up for months and months," Daniel Ainslie, the city manager, told CNN last week. "So we kept hearing from people saying it doesn't matter, they are coming to Sturgis. So with that, ultimately the council decided that it was really vital for the community to be prepared for the additional people that we're going to end up having."

When we heard the Mongols were invading, we had no choice but to open the gates.

I'm pretty sure that this is an admission that the city council needs a rally for the kickbacks.

The Mongols probably were there.  Just not the ones you think.


Oh, I'm certain they were there.  Getting Covid was in order of risk behind crashing, stab wounds, and pool cues over the head.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Was that one weekend worth decades of dealing with permanent organ damage?
No, I'm not jealous of people who can't pass up instant gratification for long term health.


Did you not read the part where I mentioned Smashmouth?  You don't miss up a chance to see Smashmouth.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's a big surprise
Youtube eD4TLmNyGYA
 
lilbordr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I'm surprised attendance was only down 7.5% over last year.


I'm not.  The Sturgis rally caters to just the kind of assholes that buy everything Trump's been selling for the last 4 years.

/and by that, I mean white supremacists.
//biker culture in general has major, major race problems
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lilbordr: [Fark user image 425x600]


ICP may be goofy and kinda dumb (and their fans even more so), but they really seem to care about their fans and take them seriously.  So good for them.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

desertgeek: You know what? Good. Hopefully a bunch of them got it and suffer for their stupidity.

Unfortunately, it will probably mean a lot of people who said not to go will get it too.


And they'll go again next year because they said so and like it that way. Us complaining about it just enables more of them to show up.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
500K and one person at a bar had it? yeah right. Even if 2% had it going in -which is on the low end- that is a fark load by the end of the two weeks that then caught it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They really are a leather-chaps-on-head-special group of people.
 
PsyLord
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: lilbordr: [Fark user image 425x600]

ICP may be goofy and kinda dumb (and their fans even more so), but they really seem to care about their fans and take them seriously.  So good for them.


Their knowledge on how the coronavirus can be spread far surpasses their knowledge on magnets.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I'm surprised attendance was only down 7.5% over last year.


You know how I know you haven't hung out with a lot of bikers?
 
vogonity
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What was it a "bit hit" with?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Flaming Gas Bag: I'm surprised attendance was only down 7.5% over last year.

I'm not.  The Sturgis rally caters to just the kind of assholes that buy everything Trump's been selling for the last 4 years.


Real bikers don't even go to Sturgis anymore.

These are doctors and lawyers and such.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does this seem like it falls miles short of national news to anyone else?  We're talking about one person here.  And we're getting this from the same news organization that told us that despite all common sense observations to the contrary, COVID just does not spread through crowds so long as they've gathered to protest racial injustice.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: BigNumber12: "Many of those gathered did not wear masks or keep distance from others, most notably at a concert for the rock band Smash Mouth."

Oh my God. What a sad day for the biker community. Thoughts and prayers.

I am more concerned that Smash Mouth is considered "Rock" with such poppy licks like that one song they had.


That's why I was so sad for them, I'm pretty sure Smash Mouth falls under the subgenre "Nickelodeon Rock"
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: NotARocketScientist: Was that one weekend worth decades of dealing with permanent organ damage?
No, I'm not jealous of people who can't pass up instant gratification for long term health.

Did you not read the part where I mentioned Smashmouth?  You don't miss up a chance to see Smashmouth.


This cannot be understated. Smash. Mouth. Totally worth it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "There are people throughout America who have been locked up for months and months," Daniel Ainslie, the city manager, told CNN last week. "So we kept hearing from people saying it doesn't matter, they are coming to Sturgis. So with that, ultimately the council decided that it was really vital for the community to be prepared for the additional people that we're going to end up having."

When we heard the Mongols were invading, we had no choice but to open the gates.

I'm pretty sure that this is an admission that the city council needs a rally for the kickbacks.



"locked up"?

Not in the slightest.

Dumbass.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: lilbordr: [Fark user image 425x600]

ICP may be goofy and kinda dumb (and their fans even more so), but they really seem to care about their fans and take them seriously.  So good for them.


They do. Unless someone tries to teach them science.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They don't like that.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Science For Juggalos: An ICP Science Fair in San Francisco
Youtube hrGfqf9Pa04


But the juggalos themselves were interested, so the lessons continue.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, one whole person out how many tens of thousands? Let's shut down the economy and go back to living in mama's basement!
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Wow, one whole person out how many tens of thousands? Let's shut down the economy and go back to living in mama's basement!


Yeah no kidding, good thing it's not highly contagious or anything like that.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the plus side, there will be a lot of cheap bikes in September.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Normally the just get chlamydia and crabs.
They are really upping their game this year.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.