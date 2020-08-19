 Skip to content
 
(TaxProf)   Alexa, do I have to unplug you so I don't violate the attorney-client privilege when I work from home?   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'd think people who's careers revolve around iron-clad truth seeking and contracts etc would be little more wary about intentionally populating their offices with hot mics who's real owners have openly stated they're able and willing to change the terms of any agreement regarding them without notice or even post-mention at their discretion.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have they not noticed the mute button?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why you should watch The West Wing
Youtube Wf8Vl0ORBaE
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
'

Big Amazon does not approve of your treasonous behavior, citizen.
 
