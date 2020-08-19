 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Oh nothing, just a record number of Americans researching how to get dual citizenship   (thepointsguy.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could probably petition the Republic of Ireland.

/ My Great Grandmother is buried in the vicinity of Roscrea
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't think even any of my great-great-grandparents were born abroad, so that won't help
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, I already discussed this in another thread, but I'l re-post some of it here, too.   

There's some great resources out there from ex-pats who've already made the move, and are willing to help.
https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Out-Le​a​ving-Expanded-Self-reliance/dp/1934170​291

https://internationalliving.com/how-t​o​-move-out-of-the-u-s/


Also, anyone willing to sponsor a history nerd, an electrician, and a cat?   :-)
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I could probably petition the Republic of Ireland.

/ My Great Grandmother is buried in the vicinity of Roscrea


Ireland would be a good passport for Americans to get if they can. That would give you the right to live and work anywhere in the EU and the UK.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not worried.  Minnesota has always been a part of Canada.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I could probably petition the Republic of Ireland.

/ My Great Grandmother is buried in the vicinity of Roscrea


I was born in Dublin, me and my kids are pretty much guaranteed. As for my wife...I'll miss her.

/for a while
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Heh, I already discussed this in another thread, but I'l re-post some of it here, too.   

There's some great resources out there from ex-pats who've already made the move, and are willing to help.
https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Out-Lea​ving-Expanded-Self-reliance/dp/1934170​291

https://internationalliving.com/how-to​-move-out-of-the-u-s/


Also, anyone willing to sponsor a history nerd, an electrician, and a cat?   :-)


That's a one person, two, or three?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
like any civilized nation would let us in unless we were investing a cool million or so.
 
joyride75
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'm not worried.  Minnesota has always been a part of Canada.


It's about time to populate the NW Angle and secede!
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the chances an American Ulster-Scot can repatriate to Edinburgh? My 4x-great-grandfather's from there. Even have a Gaelic last name.

Queer as fark though.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I are already looking to move to Canada. I could get dual citizenship via my mother who is from Mexico...I guess I have options.  This country is not doing well....
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'm not worried.  Minnesota has always been a part of Canada.


That mean-ass, racist-ass, culturally xenophobic State? Canadian? REALLY?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best friend is from Manchester UK.  when we first met a good decade (at least) ago, i asked if he would ever consider US citizenship, as he'd lived in Boston for 8-10 years and Phoenix for 4-5.  "Fook no!  Why vuh FOOK would I do vat?"  He was and is married to a US citizen and his kids, I believe, are dual citizens.

last November out of the blue he texts me a pic of his letter from INS or what the fark:  "congratulations, you have successfully passed the citizenship test and been approved, we will contact you for the swearing in ceremony..."  i was shocked.  laughed my ass off.

now i joke with him:  'you kinda picked the perfectly wrong time to join this particular shiatshow, huh?"
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EU passports are great. Think of the benefits of the EU. Yay! The EU! Stare at the EU and don't look over here, why would you look over here? The EU is pretty. Look at the redheads! Look at the hot men with hot accents! Don't they all sound smart and wealthy? Look at their food mm food. Yessiree, the EU is the only place to look.


/pleasedontbringplaguetoCanadapleased​o​n'tbringRepublicanstoCanadapleasedon't​bringgunstoCanada
//the EU so shiny look how shiny it is
///Go to Italy it's like California beaches with New Jersey fashion
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked into immigrating to Canada a couple times. They don't want me. I don't meet their qualifications and have no one to sponsor me. And I'm sure other countries are just as choosey, if not moreso. At this point, my only hope is if they start accepting US citizens as political refugees (which, the way this country is going, could certainly happen). Otherwise I'm stuck here. Alas.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd be better off saying that you've been quarantining at Fr Damien's leper colony on Molokai
 
Liadan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mom was born in Germany with dual citizenship. We still have family there. My brother has been looking into this for two years now. He's single and skilled so he'll have no trouble. Getting my family over would be trickier.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: iheartscotch: I could probably petition the Republic of Ireland.

/ My Great Grandmother is buried in the vicinity of Roscrea

I was born in Dublin, me and my kids are pretty much guaranteed.


You and your kids have automatic citizenship and can apply for a passport directly, no need to get any citizenship paperwork or anything. But if your kids were born outside Ireland they should register as a "Foreign birth" before THEY have kids, so that their kids can then get a passport.

From a link on TFA to another article on this from the same guy:
European countries - unlike the U.S. - have border control when exiting the EU. When going through this checkpoint, I always show my Czech passport as this is the passport I used to enter.

We do? I can't remember ever having to do that. They check your passport at check in, but that is just to make sure you have the right paperwork to fly as the airline will be fined if they let someone fly without the correct paperwork, but I've never actually gone through a border control when leaving.
And when checking in if I am flying to Canada I have to use my Canadian passport as Canada requires I enter Canada on their passport. I cannot use my UK passport and the airline will (or should) refuse to let me fly if I only have my British passport.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This always seems to happen near an election.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

awruk!: raerae1980: Heh, I already discussed this in another thread, but I'l re-post some of it here, too.   

There's some great resources out there from ex-pats who've already made the move, and are willing to help.
https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Out-Lea​ving-Expanded-Self-reliance/dp/1934170​291

https://internationalliving.com/how-to​-move-out-of-the-u-s/


Also, anyone willing to sponsor a history nerd, an electrician, and a cat?   :-)

That's a one person, two, or three?


:-P
I have skulls I'm bringing, too.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Heh, I already discussed this in another thread, but I'l re-post some of it here, too.   

There's some great resources out there from ex-pats who've already made the move, and are willing to help.
https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Out-Lea​ving-Expanded-Self-reliance/dp/1934170​291

https://internationalliving.com/how-to​-move-out-of-the-u-s/


Also, anyone willing to sponsor a history nerd, an electrician, and a cat?   :-)


Electrician is a pretty portable trade - Canada would be easiest as UL and CSA are almost twins.  How quickly do you think SO could pick up technical Italian? (I know you have your heart set on Italy).
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've got no short term exit strategy so if it comes down to that I'll just have to get as many of em as I can before they get me. Plan A is to vote.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I looked into immigrating to Canada a couple times. They don't want me. I don't meet their qualifications and have no one to sponsor me. And I'm sure other countries are just as choosey, if not moreso. At this point, my only hope is if they start accepting US citizens as political refugees (which, the way this country is going, could certainly happen). Otherwise I'm stuck here. Alas.


Same-ish for me.  I have skills, but am an old.
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I looked into immigrating to Canada a couple times. They don't want me. I don't meet their qualifications and have no one to sponsor me. And I'm sure other countries are just as choosey, if not moreso. At this point, my only hope is if they start accepting US citizens as political refugees (which, the way this country is going, could certainly happen). Otherwise I'm stuck here. Alas.


I feel your pain.

When I was 18, I gave fleeting thought to emigrating to Canada.  Decided against it.  Now I'm 50 and if I could?  I'd sell off everything I owned and go up there.  Sadly?  Now they wouldn't take me.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Herr Morgenstern: I looked into immigrating to Canada a couple times. They don't want me. I don't meet their qualifications and have no one to sponsor me. And I'm sure other countries are just as choosey, if not moreso. At this point, my only hope is if they start accepting US citizens as political refugees (which, the way this country is going, could certainly happen). Otherwise I'm stuck here. Alas.

Same-ish for me.  I have skills, but am an old.


I'm not old, but I have no skills. I'm an aide at a group home with no college education. I'm a writer, but not published enough to make that a draw. Maybe if I sell a novel or something.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I looked into immigrating to Canada a couple times. They don't want me. I don't meet their qualifications and have no one to sponsor me. And I'm sure other countries are just as choosey, if not moreso. At this point, my only hope is if they start accepting US citizens as political refugees (which, the way this country is going, could certainly happen). Otherwise I'm stuck here. Alas.


That's not true at all!  Look into Central and S. America.  Costa Rica, Belize, Peru, Ecuador, Panama...they all have relatively easy visas to get, and citizenship isn't a big expensive hurdle   *stares at Spain*  :-)
 
bluewave69
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The United States taxes you even if you don't live in the states most country don't do that. so your in the same club as Libya, and North Korea; and possibly Eritrea and the Philippines. (i think china recently did too)

if you can get Canada / Europe passport your pretty much better off in all case to just drop the u.s citizenship otherwise you might get a mystery tax bill worth more then your house down the line.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's understandable. All patriotic Americans are terrified of the possibility of a Biden presidency. Imagine living under that radical socialist Marxist tyranny. All businesses are government owned. The only doctors you're allowed to see are government approved, and you have to wait six months for an appointment. The only news outlets permitted are the government approved ones. Honest, hard-working Caucasian-Americans are openly attacked with impunity by mobs of thugs. Men are even more oppressed by women than they already are. Gay marriage is strongly encouraged, while straight marriages are strongly discouraged. Only one child per couple is permitted. Any excess children beyond that are taken and given to gay couples to raise. Abortion pills are available from vending machines on every corner - for free! Mexicans are all given US citizenship, and they get two votes each! Only solar and wind energy is permitted; all existing power plants are shut down - rolling power outages are the new norm. No one is allowed to have a car with more than 2 seats and a 25HP engine. The Constitution is replaced with UN law - AGENDA 21! The only political party permitted to exist is the Democrat party. AOC will be crowned Queen in 2028. Beef is outlawed. It's too terrible to contemplate. I don't blame people for trying to make sure they have a way to escape.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm one of them.  I've been fortunate in my career and I could choose to expatriate if I wanted.  If Trump wins I've already set the expectation with my wife that we will be discussing it.  We are a mixed race couple, I don't have to stick around for the direction this country will go with another four years of Trumpism, and I live in CA in the top tax bracket so it's not like I'm not used to high taxes :)

Plus I was born in Germany and I'm past the age of civil service so I don't think I'd have to serve in military for a year to get citizenship (not sure on this yet).
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

raerae1980: awruk!: raerae1980: Heh, I already discussed this in another thread, but I'l re-post some of it here, too.   

There's some great resources out there from ex-pats who've already made the move, and are willing to help.
https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Out-Lea​ving-Expanded-Self-reliance/dp/1934170​291

https://internationalliving.com/how-to​-move-out-of-the-u-s/


Also, anyone willing to sponsor a history nerd, an electrician, and a cat?   :-)

That's a one person, two, or three?

:-P
I have skulls I'm bringing, too.


What, you want to bring your ex with you?
Hmmm, not sure that's allowed for import to Canada, they always ask me if I'm bringing any animal products...
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I could never get used to answering to a different name.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

0z79: What are the chances an American Ulster-Scot can repatriate to Edinburgh? My 4x-great-grandfather's from there. Even have a Gaelic last name.

Queer as fark though.


Any Irish or Northern Irish grandparents? An Irish passport would be easier through descent than a UK one, and the Irish passport would let you live and work in Edinburgh.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Guess it's time to move to Somalia and become a pirate.

/argh me mateys
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raerae1980: awruk!: raerae1980: Heh, I already discussed this in another thread, but I'l re-post some of it here, too.   

There's some great resources out there from ex-pats who've already made the move, and are willing to help.
https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Out-Lea​ving-Expanded-Self-reliance/dp/1934170​291

https://internationalliving.com/how-to​-move-out-of-the-u-s/


Also, anyone willing to sponsor a history nerd, an electrician, and a cat?   :-)

That's a one person, two, or three?

:-P
I have skulls I'm bringing, too.


Also I noticed that you did not answer my question. Cats tend to be sneaky like that...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: raerae1980: Heh, I already discussed this in another thread, but I'l re-post some of it here, too.   

There's some great resources out there from ex-pats who've already made the move, and are willing to help.
https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Out-Lea​ving-Expanded-Self-reliance/dp/1934170​291

https://internationalliving.com/how-to​-move-out-of-the-u-s/


Also, anyone willing to sponsor a history nerd, an electrician, and a cat?   :-)

Electrician is a pretty portable trade - Canada would be easiest as UL and CSA are almost twins.  How quickly do you think SO could pick up technical Italian? (I know you have your heart set on Italy).


Seriously. :-)
He's thought about it, and he's not too keen on the idea.   (._. )   I'm not entirely sure he'd want to do electrical work in another country, he's talked about picking up other trades.   I'm the one that is determined to work in a goddamned archaeological museum surrounded by ancient objects and shiat.    Those jobs are so hard to come by.     I'm depressing myself...fark.   LOL
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hissatsu: It's understandable. All patriotic Americans are terrified of the possibility of a Biden presidency. Imagine living under that radical socialist Marxist tyranny. All businesses are government owned. The only doctors you're allowed to see are government approved, and you have to wait six months for an appointment. The only news outlets permitted are the government approved ones. Honest, hard-working Caucasian-Americans are openly attacked with impunity by mobs of thugs. Men are even more oppressed by women than they already are. Gay marriage is strongly encouraged, while straight marriages are strongly discouraged. Only one child per couple is permitted. Any excess children beyond that are taken and given to gay couples to raise. Abortion pills are available from vending machines on every corner - for free! Mexicans are all given US citizenship, and they get two votes each! Only solar and wind energy is permitted; all existing power plants are shut down - rolling power outages are the new norm. No one is allowed to have a car with more than 2 seats and a 25HP engine. The Constitution is replaced with UN law - AGENDA 21! The only political party permitted to exist is the Democrat party. AOC will be crowned Queen in 2028. Beef is outlawed. It's too terrible to contemplate. I don't blame people for trying to make sure they have a way to escape.


I was told there are no trolls on Fark.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bluewave69: The United States taxes you even if you don't live in the states most country don't do that. so your in the same club as Libya, and North Korea; and possibly Eritrea and the Philippines. (i think china recently did too)

if you can get Canada / Europe passport your pretty much better off in all case to just drop the u.s citizenship otherwise you might get a mystery tax bill worth more then your house down the line.


AFAIK they have agreements not to double tax you, you you won't have to pay the full income tax of Canada/France/Wherever AND full US tax, but there is a cost and PITA to having to fill out a US tax form every year, and in some countries you might have problems opening a bank account as the US demands all sorts of stuff and banks in lots of countries have just decided it is easier not to let anyone with a US passport open an account.
There are also some potential traps. The UK for example doesn't charge CGT on your main house, whereas the IRS does. So Boris Johnson sold his house in London and got a huge tax bill from the IRS.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

0z79: Queer as fark though.


It'd be easy in a kilt.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why is everyone spending so much effort on this instead of just getting some foreign ass?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm gonna say the same thing I say whenever someone yaps about moving to another country: What the fark makes you think another country wants you?

Most countries (that are worth moving to) have fairly significant qualifications for people wishing to literally move there and live as a citizen. Some of them are more stringent than those of the U.S.

You don't just show up and say, "Hey, where do I get all the free stuff like all that socialism I've heard about?" Germany doesn't want a bunch of farking idiotic Americans. The only European country I can think of that might is Italy, not sure about their requirements.

So how about sticking around and helping to clean this shiat up?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i3.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: 0z79: What are the chances an American Ulster-Scot can repatriate to Edinburgh? My 4x-great-grandfather's from there. Even have a Gaelic last name.

Queer as fark though.

Any Irish or Northern Irish grandparents? An Irish passport would be easier through descent than a UK one, and the Irish passport would let you live and work in Edinburgh.


Not unless my 4x grandfather counts.. which he didn't, because he was Protestant and HIS parents had to leave Ireland or die, basically.

So, not really? But kind of?
 
0z79
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I'm gonna say the same thing I say whenever someone yaps about moving to another country: What the fark makes you think another country wants you?

Most countries (that are worth moving to) have fairly significant qualifications for people wishing to literally move there and live as a citizen. Some of them are more stringent than those of the U.S.

You don't just show up and say, "Hey, where do I get all the free stuff like all that socialism I've heard about?" Germany doesn't want a bunch of farking idiotic Americans. The only European country I can think of that might is Italy, not sure about their requirements.

So how about sticking around and helping to clean this shiat up?


It's called "a backup plan." Those who plan longer than a month ahead tend to have them.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bluewave69: The United States taxes you even if you don't live in the states most country don't do that. so your in the same club as Libya, and North Korea; and possibly Eritrea and the Philippines. (i think china recently did too)

if you can get Canada / Europe passport your pretty much better off in all case to just drop the u.s citizenship otherwise you might get a mystery tax bill worth more then your house down the line.


This is true, lots of people I've worked with from the UK refuse to get citizenship in the US for this reason.  I don't blame them, and if I moved to to the UK or Germany I'd likely give up the US passport given the criteria that would cause me to move in the first place.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Canada here. Wishful thinking y'all! As someone above pointed out, this issue always comes up on election years, and hardly anyone makes the effort.  I remember several Fark pleas to stay in my basement in after Nov 2016. We do understand your pain, but do your research. Canada isn't that easy to gain permanent residency or citizenship.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Like any country in the world will allow an American to hold dual citizenship after these past few years.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My grandmother missed out on being an italian citizen by about 3months. There are some weird rules about who can get citizenship there and I just barely don't make it.

/grump
//would love to live in Italy.
///maybe some day.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: hissatsu: It's understandable. All patriotic Americans are terrified of the possibility of a Biden presidency. Imagine living under that radical socialist Marxist tyranny. All businesses are government owned. The only doctors you're allowed to see are government approved, and you have to wait six months for an appointment. The only news outlets permitted are the government approved ones. Honest, hard-working Caucasian-Americans are openly attacked with impunity by mobs of thugs. Men are even more oppressed by women than they already are. Gay marriage is strongly encouraged, while straight marriages are strongly discouraged. Only one child per couple is permitted. Any excess children beyond that are taken and given to gay couples to raise. Abortion pills are available from vending machines on every corner - for free! Mexicans are all given US citizenship, and they get two votes each! Only solar and wind energy is permitted; all existing power plants are shut down - rolling power outages are the new norm. No one is allowed to have a car with more than 2 seats and a 25HP engine. The Constitution is replaced with UN law - AGENDA 21! The only political party permitted to exist is the Democrat party. AOC will be crowned Queen in 2028. Beef is outlawed. It's too terrible to contemplate. I don't blame people for trying to make sure they have a way to escape.

I was told there are no trolls on Fark.


Trolls? Are you suggesting that I might be trolling? I am offering a glimpse into the terrifying (possible) near future. Luckily, a new generation of heroes will arise to save us.

d1466nnw0ex81e.cloudfront.netView Full Size


/I'm so disappointed that G. Gordon Liddy isn't holding the guns sideways
//"Reagan McGee rescues the eagle named "Freedom" from a humane PETA death sentence" <snort>
///Oh Lawd
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

0z79: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'm not worried.  Minnesota has always been a part of Canada.

That mean-ass, racist-ass, culturally xenophobic State? Canadian? REALLY?


I'm sure they could find plenty of company here, haha.
 
