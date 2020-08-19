 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   "On July 4, 2000, I was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 11. While in the ICU, a nurse gave me a notebook to write in. I only wrote one entry...20 years later that one page became more relevant than I ever thought possible. This is my story"   (okwhatever.org) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She really explained a lot about grifters and scams on the Internet. Great read, IMHO.

/Happy her cancer remains in remission.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only got 1/3rd in to the article before I assumed the moral of the story was #MedicareForAll
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...This is my story"

LawAndOrderDunDun.wav
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have I mentioned my expensive bone spur therapy? Obama wouldn't cover it!  I need you to giveth until it hurtest.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The amount of honor in a transaction is inversely proportionate to the money involved.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
AHAB

All Humans Are Bastards.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
this is my story
 
kendelrio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a cancer survivor, I encouraged everyone to donate to MD Anderson. Helping me is fine, but I'd rather help the cancer community(?) at large.

I've also authorized release of all my records, treatments etc to further knowledge of the disease.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: AHAB

All Humans Are Bastards.


Keep hunting that whale.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kendelrio: As a cancer survivor, I encouraged everyone to donate to MD Anderson. Helping me is fine, but I'd rather help the cancer community(?) at large.

I've also authorized release of all my records, treatments etc to further knowledge of the disease.


nicely done. Stay healthy.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please save any snark for any of the details of this not so cool story bro. It still hurts.

A couple about Mrs. great_tigers and I's age from our church went through two years of hell. Their son who is the same age as our oldest was diagnosed with cancer at two years of age. For two years we prayed. The family, the church and much of the community prayed. We watched him get better, get worse and rinse, wash, repeat. For two years this brave little boy would smile through pain. Found comfort in letters from everyone and chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A. I played softball with his dad and just wanted to wrap him in a hug every time.

At four years old (we will call him Jason), Jason asked to no longer go through treatment. Jason went home and had hospice go to the house. Days later Jason passed away at four.

I feel for any parent that has ever lost a child. I lost a classmate in 8th grade and can never forget his parents grief.

A member of our church set up a go fund me for the parents to cover funeral expenses. I gave a hundred dollars I didn't have at the time. My oldest still asks about Jason. Any individual that capitalizes on fake grief is some of the lowest form of human scum.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why Would You Fake Having Cancer Online?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think you answered your own question.
 
