 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Florida joins the 10,000 club   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Donald Trump, New York City, Week-day names, Vice President of the United States, United States, New Jersey, New York couple, Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

813 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 5:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida Becomes Fifth State to Hit 10,000 Coronavirus Deaths-as New Case Numbers Drop

While technically true, going from 8,000 to 6,000 new cases a day is like saying a 1,000 pound man lost 200 lbs. A drop, sure, yet nothing's really changed, even moreso when everyone knows he's been fiddling with the scale.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite its name, that's way more exclusive than The 700 Club.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go figure, a gop governor
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new cases and deaths will come to zero once they run out of people
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Florida Becomes Fifth State to Hit 10,000 Coronavirus Deaths-as New Case Numbers Drop

While technically true, going from 8,000 to 6,000 new cases a day is like saying a 1,000 pound man lost 200 lbs. A drop, sure, yet nothing's really changed, even moreso when everyone knows he's been fiddling with the scale.


Not only that, but it's really easy to have fewer positive tests when you simply stop testing people:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's a club now? How quaint.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guess it's time to open the schools back up. That won't backfire.

https://wesh.com/article/coronavirus-​c​ase-lake-mary-elementary-school/336481​61?src=app
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Veloram: The new cases and deaths will come to zero once they run out of people


We won't run out of people here. Homes are being built non-stop and people are moving here in droves. We'll have plenty of new cases for months and years to come.
 
50th [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good.
 
orbister
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Actually, the American figures aren't looking too bad. New cases have been falling fairly consistently (with the usual weekly cycle which seems to apply everywhere) for some time

i.imgur.comView Full Size

and it looks as if deaths are on their way down as well (same cycle):

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

orbister: Actually, the American figures aren't looking too bad. New cases have been falling fairly consistently (with the usual weekly cycle which seems to apply everywhere) for some time

[i.imgur.com image 736x492]
and it looks as if deaths are on their way down as well (same cycle):

[i.imgur.com image 749x495]


Several states have been testing fewer people, so the number of known new cases going down doesn't really mean anything.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yesterday, I dropped off a friend at one of the county testing sites here in the Bay Area and I noticed it was super empty. However, last Monday I stood in line for 3 hours waiting to get tested at a different county testing site.
/both tests came out negative..
//I think the hot weather is keeping people away from testing sites..
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: Florida Becomes Fifth State to Hit 10,000 Coronavirus Deaths-as New Case Numbers Drop

While technically true, going from 8,000 to 6,000 new cases a day is like saying a 1,000 pound man lost 200 lbs. A drop, sure, yet nothing's really changed, even moreso when everyone knows he's been fiddling with the scale.


We get it. We get it. It will never end. Masks forever!

So much money to be made.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Black: koder: Florida Becomes Fifth State to Hit 10,000 Coronavirus Deaths-as New Case Numbers Drop

While technically true, going from 8,000 to 6,000 new cases a day is like saying a 1,000 pound man lost 200 lbs. A drop, sure, yet nothing's really changed, even moreso when everyone knows he's been fiddling with the scale.

Not only that, but it's really easy to have fewer positive tests when you simply stop testing people:

[Fark user image 850x558]


Slow the testing down please!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: orbister: Actually, the American figures aren't looking too bad. New cases have been falling fairly consistently (with the usual weekly cycle which seems to apply everywhere) for some time

[i.imgur.com image 736x492]
and it looks as if deaths are on their way down as well (same cycle):

[i.imgur.com image 749x495]

Several states have been testing fewer people, so the number of known new cases going down doesn't really mean anything.


Funny how the case decline coincides perfectly with Trump switching reporting from CDC to a private HHS contractor with no experience hired directly by him. Complete coincidence. Totally.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile, the number of people Florida says they are testing for COVID-19 has dropped from a peak of about 100,000 people per day in July to around 30,000 per day, while the rate of positive results is still bouncing around between 15% and 20%.

Does anyone actually believe we have any idea how many cases are in the wild in Florida right now?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.