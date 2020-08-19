 Skip to content
"LOL Surprise Dolls" live up to their name
    Awkward, Dolls, Doll, six-year-old daughter's toys, Family, Sex doll, Sing Poppy doll, children's toy, focus of the complaint  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those years of dipping things in ice water finally pays off.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: All those years of dipping things in ice water finally pays off.


The vid was interesting, how she made the shocked face with each reveal as if she was seeing it for the first time.

Although I enjoyed those old novelty stir sticks that made the bikini disappear when wet, kids' dolls may not be the best application of this technology
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Your daughter was probably going to be a prostitute anyway, lady.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You should see what happens to this pen I have when it's turned upside down!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Quick, my pearls!

Hand... must... clutch...
 
clownass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*Kwame Surprise*
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe you should have your water tested.
 
Bob Able
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so they end up wearing more clothes than when they started?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"My daughter is six years old, six!" she said. "This is not OK!"

Why did you buy her one then?
In 10 years she's gonna dress like that anyway
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If your kid think lingerie is anything other than underwear, you're doing something wrong
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: All those years of dipping things in ice water finally pays off.


Are you a raccoon?
 
6M
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's the same face my real live doll makes when I press her button located in the same place.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Top Ten 10 dubious toys:

http://content.time.com/time/specials​/​packages/completelist/0,29569,1927306,​00.html
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buntz: You should see what happens to this pen I have when it's turned upside down!!


You experience zero gravity?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She should try submerging the heads of the dolls in water to see what happens.

What happens if the dolls come in contact with a stripper pole or some $1 bills? What then?

And don't even THINK about putting them in water after midnight.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"My name is Talking Tina, and it's $100 for a five minute lap dance."
 
Windsor [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think the only "playtime" my little sister did with her friends with Barbie and Ken were... nevermind. I just saw them playing once and thought; "Oh My!"

And then I went outside and rubbed against stuff in the garage.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry, those were for the Japanese market
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: All those years of dipping things in ice water finally pays off.


She knows about shrinkage, right?

/not even a little obscure
 
sat1va
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at the beach, half the female toddlers are dressed in bikinis that have "JUICY" written on their backsides.

That scares me more than this.
 
buntz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: You experience zero gravity?


It's the same pen the astronauts use!
 
badcommand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lots of comments here that approve of the sexualization of children.
I would like to think we all understand science enough to know there's a HUGE difference between nudity and sex and that kids brains aren't baked enough at an early age to understand the difference.

Sadly, the comments above show that's not the case.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The girl in the video is just mad that the dolls tramp stamps are better than hers and she is in no shape to wear any of that shiat. She lost all credibility when she CHOOSE to buy her 6 year old a doll that has fishnets on.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Don't you dare dipping me into cold water, Kwame."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Windsor: I think the only "playtime" my little sister did with her friends with Barbie and Ken were... nevermind. I just saw them playing once and thought; "Oh My!"

And then I went outside and rubbed against stuff in the garage.


Well remind me not to borrow THAT leaf blower.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The mum continues: "She makes, like, a gasping sound. And I know some of you might not think this is a big deal but ... especially since I've had kids ... this is wrong.

"It makes a gasping sound when you touch her privates, and to me it's just like sexual sounds. It's so disturbing."

Establishing once again that American parents are vastly more perverted than pedophiles.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Top Ten 10 dubious toys:

http://content.time.com/time/specials/​packages/completelist/0,29569,1927306,​00.html


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: [Fark user image 425x321]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: edmo: All those years of dipping things in ice water finally pays off.

The vid was interesting, how she made the shocked face with each reveal as if she was seeing it for the first time.

Although I enjoyed those old novelty stir sticks that made the bikini disappear when wet, kids' dolls may not be the best application of this technology


I used to have a B-2 bomber coffee cup where the airplane disappeared when you added the hot coffee.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A sane parent would look up the science behind it and teach their kids how it works. I know when I was little I was fascinated by things that changed patterns or color in heat or cold or water.

Also, I don't understand why she's fine with nude dolls but upset when are wearing underwear. Wouldn't it be more appropriate for the dolls to be wearing underwear and stockings?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah let me just run out and buy this for my 4 year old

L.O.L. Surprise Dolls | J.K.
Youtube DnydWBVSBGw

A real parent would've pass these up after seeing 1 ad
 
Sasquach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dear video mom:

1) Your tattoos look awful.
2) If you're making a video for the inter webs (and you're hoping it goes viral), put on a clean, well fitting shirt. And take a shower. Being dirty when you have access to facilities makes you appear all the more trashy.
3) Act like a grownup forchristsakes. You don't need to feign outrage or surprise; you're allegedly a mom now. Conduct yourself in a way that won't make you embarrassed if you watch this video in 10 years.


/exit geezer mode
//yeah, I do expect too much out of humanity
///and three because I can
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A mum has been left horrified after discovering a 'hidden' feature of the popular kids toy LOL dolls.

I'm sure this toy that I've never heard of and this mom apparently knew nothing about is really popular and that this publication isn't just stretching the truth on that.

Also, you should have done a little more research before buying this for your kid if you're that worried about her. She keeps repeating, outraged, that her daughter is six years old over and over like the manufacturers personally gave it to her on the street one day. This shiat has apparently been going on since last year, according to Snopes.

Oh, they're made by the same people as the Bratz dolls. That explains a lot.

/Also, the entire second half of TFA was just a copy-and-paste of a vaguely similar article from last year.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I want to know where in the process these videos get reversed.  I've seen it on vines and tiktok and other compilation videos and it bugs the shiat out of me.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Then only solution is for those concerned to buy all that they can find, to keep them out of the hands of the innocents.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Dear video mom:

1) Your tattoos look awful.
2) If you're making a video for the inter webs (and you're hoping it goes viral), put on a clean, well fitting shirt. And take a shower. Being dirty when you have access to facilities makes you appear all the more trashy.
3) Act like a grownup forchristsakes. You don't need to feign outrage or surprise; you're allegedly a mom now. Conduct yourself in a way that won't make you embarrassed if you watch this video in 10 years.


/exit geezer mode
//yeah, I do expect too much out of humanity
///and three because I can


...I was going to say idk why she thinks the dolls are so trashy maybe she's jealous...
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Top Ten 10 dubious toys:

http://content.time.com/time/specials/​packages/completelist/0,29569,1927306,​00.html


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
