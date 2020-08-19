 Skip to content
(CNN)   Before long, somebody might have to go stick a finger in a dike
25
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good Morning Vietnam Best Scenes
Youtube Erf2iFHG44M
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back between the 12th and 16th centuries, when Amsterdam began to grow, buildings were constructed on wooden piles -- concrete ones came later -- that provided stability in the swampy and unstable land around the Amstel river.

So, you built a castle in a swamp, did you?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Back between the 12th and 16th centuries, when Amsterdam began to grow, buildings were constructed on wooden piles -- concrete ones came later -- that provided stability in the swampy and unstable land around the Amstel river.

So, you built a castle in a swamp, did you?


But she has HUGE tracks of land!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archer - Phrasing Compilation
Youtube hyLWrKh2fB0
 
DrupyDrawrs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah hell no
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You first
 
Mole Man
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who doesn't remember the children's fiduciary rhymes from their childhood.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think there's a whole section of PornHub devoted to that sort of thing.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would pay all the moneys

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Find out why the small city of Amsterdam is visited by 18 million tourists a year.

I know.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pick me, I know the answer.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OK, I'll do it. But at least tell me she's cute.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 300x291]

You first


And...I'll skip lunch today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Know what else they have a lot of? Whores. Dirty, dirty whores."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Find out why the small city of Amsterdam is visited by 18 million tourists a year.

I know.
[Fark user image 252x350]

Pick me, I know the answer.


[Fark user image 850x344]
[Fark user image 850x566]


It's obviously the repair cafes.  There's a lot of knowledge and help available for fixing nearly any broken item!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 300x291]

You first


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


OK
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

Experienced with Russian leaks
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Loosely translated: "Amsterdam, big city / It is built on piles / If the city would collapse / Who would pay for that?"

The next verse surely expounds on their bitterness at how much money they send to Brussels each year to help out the lazy southerners.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 300x291]

You first


I'll do it.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Butt Europeon Nation has Zocialist Uptopia infrastuture illiberite say. Only Bad,Bad, Bad US has structure problem.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Butt Europeon Nation has Zocialist Uptopia infrastuture illiberite say. Only Bad,Bad, Bad US has structure problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TIL a new word: parlous.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
- 200% tax on all drugs sold in the city.
- 100% stupidity tax on all tourists in the city (hotels, plane tickets, etc).
- Jack property taxes by 20%.
- Jack corperate taxes by 50%.

Viola.  Problem will be funded within 50 years.
 
