 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Somebody needs to option the rights to make a screenplay of this stat: A Romanian billionaire tied to the $65 million heist of art by Picasso, Monet, and Matisse was poisoned and killed by his Ukrainian call-girl lover at a wild sex club, say police   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
27
    More: Giggity, Pablo Picasso, Romania, Romanian billionaire Constantin Dinescu, Henri Matisse, Dutch-Romanian journalist Mira Feticu, expensive art, worth of paintings, Romanian art thieves  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 1:20 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ultimate curse of being a billionaire, finding a trustworthy hooker.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like my last Saturday night.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"45? Diana here..."
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I want to thank everyone for their kind thoughts for my family at this difficult time. Dad went out the way he always wanted to. Talked about it constantly.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Better to burn out than fade away....
 
mudpants
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
" a wild sex club " as opposed to a slow and lazy, boring and timid sex club ?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats - Gaping head wound (Mexico - Culture clash tour)
Youtube SvdMALPq5x8
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mudpants: as opposed to a slow and lazy, boring and timid sex club ?


aka TFD
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They already made that movie like 200 times. Nic Cage is in at least three dozen of them.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA:  ...in the company of two of his favorite Ukrainian lovers at a sex club that occasionally features, among other props, virgin ponies.

This is going to become one of those threads, isn't it?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Get me outta here.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, I've seen that episode of Murdoch Mysteries.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone else get the impression someone was tying up a loose end?

As in the folks stealing the art got worried the buyer might name names and they arranged for the call girl to take care of the problem.  She's either hiding somewhere with a big stack of money, or she got taken care of in turn.

Eastern European organized crime doesn't mess arr.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Dinescu's home is reported to have been set up like a museum, with secret rooms for art with questionable provenance"

I constantly wonder how many "lost" legendary Old World treasures live in such rooms. "Now that you've married my daughter, young man, here's the Aquila that our family got at Adrianople."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Paging Matty!  Matty.  Ponies.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Movie? meh. This is a single episode of a limited weekly series at best.

"Tune in for next week's episode of 'Doesn't matter, got laid'"
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why you are supposed to always keep your drink within sight and never drink something someone else hands you when you are on a wild sex club hopping weekend.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  ...in the company of two of his favorite Ukrainian lovers at a sex club that occasionally features, among other props, virgin ponies.

This is going to become one of those threads, isn't it?

[Fark user image 850x331]
Get me outta here.


What do you have against small kegs of alcohol-free beer?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: This is why you are supposed to always keep your drink within sight and never drink something someone else hands you when you are on a wild sex club hopping weekend.


Once a drink is put down, Fark it, let it go
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i want to go to a wild sex club. there must be one near here.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mudpants: " a wild sex club " as opposed to a slow and lazy, boring and timid sex club ?


That would probably be pretty much any upper class British sex club.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mudpants: " a wild sex club " as opposed to a slow and lazy, boring and timid sex club ?


Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't wanna bang on an empty stomach
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just write it up as Ocean's 9 no need to option anything.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lambskincoat:

Ask Robert Kraft why he only uses dying strip mall "massage parlours"

1. They are slaves and in the country illegally
2. They don't speak enough English
3. Who would believe a billionaire would actually use a place like that
4. Expensive call girls aren't exactly stupid and know exactly what's up and come from a class that brushes up against the billionaire class
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
DecemberNitro:

Hell he filmed one this morning.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Paging Matty! Matty. Ponies.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll fill in for him this morning.
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If given the choice I'd much like to go out this way.  Don't even need to be a billionaire, you had me at wild sex club.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.