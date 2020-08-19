 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Sure, why not add "flying rattlesnakes" to 2020's Register of Unfortunate Tidings?   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Tree climbing, Crotalus, Snake, Bureau of Land Management Arizona, Jerome Perez of New Mexico, Venomous rattlesnakes, early morning sun, similar photo  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, things could still get interesting yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we're not going to get snake jazz otherwise
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Oh, things could still get interesting yet.

[Fark user image 600x468]


I'm going to guess those are direct descendants of the Canada Goose.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The winged serpent god of dreams Quetzalcoatl is pleased by these tidings.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think that's bad? Saw this at Sandalfoot and 441 while getting my car cleaned out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Oh, things could still get interesting yet. [Sodomy Geese]


Oh my....that is awful. I hope Fabio survives
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(looks at TFA)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that supposed to be said rattlesnake? Because if it is, then I smell bovine droppings...

This looks like a top of a large tree, and if it is then this would have to be 10 m long anaconda...
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

links136: Well we're not going to get snake jazz otherwise


Your mind is a flying corn snake hovering through all the possibilities
John dies at the end: Jamaica magician's speech about dream-reality correspondence
Youtube JYvYMaWIsro
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: (looks at TFA)

[Fark user image 427x311]

Is that supposed to be said rattlesnake? Because if it is, then I smell bovine droppings...

This looks like a top of a large tree, and if it is then this would have to be 10 m long anaconda...


It's a mesquite tree, and they're generally not very big.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So snakes just climbing trees, as they've done forever.  This "story" is worse than the comments section of a Yahoo News story.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: (looks at TFA)

[Fark user image 427x311]

Is that supposed to be said rattlesnake? Because if it is, then I smell bovine droppings...

This looks like a top of a large tree, and if it is then this would have to be 10 m long anaconda...


The video is here:
https://www.facebook.com/jerome.perez​.​102/videos/10158018024655873
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: (looks at TFA)

[Fark user image image 427x311]

Is that supposed to be said rattlesnake? Because if it is, then I smell bovine droppings...

This looks like a top of a large tree, and if it is then this would have to be 10 m long anaconda...


I'm no snake expert, but rattlesnakes around here tend to be fat and short.

/friend found a big one with only one rattler last week
//I guess we are going to get the rattle-less rattlesnakes soon
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't new, it's ancient.

Man woman snake tree apple.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's literally the top of a tree, but I still wouldn't call 7' up a "treetop".
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: So snakes just climbing trees, as they've done forever.  This "story" is worse than the comments section of a Yahoo News story.


Snakes climbing trees, yes; rattlers, no. Your inherent skepticism is stopping you from smelling the roses, tasting the coffee, and smiling at life. In short, you're a Farker. Congrats.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JesseL: awruk!: (looks at TFA)

[Fark user image 427x311]

Is that supposed to be said rattlesnake? Because if it is, then I smell bovine droppings...

This looks like a top of a large tree, and if it is then this would have to be 10 m long anaconda...

The video is here:
https://www.facebook.com/jerome.perez.​102/videos/10158018024655873


OK, that gives some idea of the scale.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: So snakes just climbing trees, as they've done forever.  This "story" is worse than the comments section of a Yahoo News story.


Think of it as a PSA. This is the kind of story that needs to to go out because "everybody knows snakes can't climb trees." There is so much common knowledge out there that is flat out wrong that we can't relax. It's an endless battle to educate people beyond what their parents and friends have told them.
 
