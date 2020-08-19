 Skip to content
(Rapid City Journal)   Sturgis police chief confirms rally protestors were not imaginary   (rapidcityjournal.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, right.  Everyone knows that Antifa uses their telepathic superpowers - gained from taking Andrenochrome harvested by Democrats and George Soros from kidnapped and sexually abused children as well as discarded pizza boxes - and stepping into the bodies of good-hearted and God-fearing conservative American patriots and taking them over.

It's the ultimate false flag operation.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Yeah, right.  Everyone knows that Antifa uses their telepathic superpowers - gained from taking Andrenochrome harvested by Democrats and George Soros from kidnapped and sexually abused children as well as discarded pizza boxes - and stepping into the bodies of good-hearted and God-fearing conservative American patriots and taking them over.

It's the ultimate false flag operation.


based on the confused expression on his face, i think you nailed it.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What about the giant bat-mosquitoes?  Did I just "imagine" them?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The group - which is mostly wearing black clothing and face masks -


They were just cosplaying antifa?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it about time for us to find out how many were infected there?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police chief: Rally protesters were local Rapid City residents, not Antifa


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's gotta feel a lot less manly to go out an cosplay a hardass biker when college kids are jeering at your pot belly and complete lack of intelligence during a pandemic.
 
