 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   ♫ Sunny day, punching kids in my way ♫ On my way, to jail when they try my case ♫ Guess I should've worn a mask, worn a mask at Sesame Place ♫   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, New York couple, President Donald Trump, 17-year-old employee, Court documents, Jacquelyn Asbie  
•       •       •

782 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 3:53 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the teen's medical expenses.

Why the fark aren't the attackers paying for his medical expenses?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's a nice headline.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OK, I'll do it. But at least tell me she's cute.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well that went on the wrong thread....
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Antifa is out of control.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These people who are attacking employees over masks, I can't help but think that most of them have been bouncing from store to store just HOPING they would be confronted so they'd have an excuse to blow up, getting angrier and angrier every time they went unchallenged.

Because these incidents can't be sudden crimes of emotion by people thrust into an unexpected situation and reacting badly to it. These people haven't been living in a cave for the last six months. EVERYONE KNOWS masks are expected. It's no secret. When you go out, you KNOW it's an expectation. There's no pretending otherwise anymore.

So if you're going out and getting pissed at employees about it, it's because that was your GOAL. You went LOOKING for a confrontation. You WANTED the confrontation.

It's the only explanation.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the teen's medical expenses.

Why the fark aren't the attackers paying for his medical expenses?


Why the fark isn't Sesame Place?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sesame Place is kinda gross and likely a breeding ground for diseases even in years that aren't 2020.

Or at least it was, last time I went, ~15 years ago when Lil'Chronic was ~5.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: SpaceyCat: A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the teen's medical expenses.

Why the fark aren't the attackers paying for his medical expenses?

Why the fark isn't Sesame Place?


Quite often bills come due quicker than the payout, even when it is worker's comp.
 
notjadedyet72
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: SpaceyCat: A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the teen's medical expenses.

Why the fark aren't the attackers paying for his medical expenses?

Why the fark isn't Sesame Place?


Exactly. Work place injury (assault) = workers compensation coverage. Perhaps the GoFundMe is for milk and cookies :-)
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: OK, I'll do it. But at least tell me she's cute.


Mug shots don't seem to be available yet. I did a GIS for "troy mccoy shakerra bonds" and that came up with at least three different male mug shots, all different, that are attached to news articles that don't include those mug shots, so I'm not posting any of them.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

notjadedyet72: Walker: SpaceyCat: A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the teen's medical expenses.

Why the fark aren't the attackers paying for his medical expenses?

Why the fark isn't Sesame Place?

Exactly. Work place injury (assault) = workers compensation coverage. Perhaps the GoFundMe is for milk and cookies :-)


Sesame Place to argue the guy was an independent contractor in 3...2...
 
The Garden State
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: These people who are attacking employees over masks, I can't help but think that most of them have been bouncing from store to store just HOPING they would be confronted so they'd have an excuse to blow up, getting angrier and angrier every time they went unchallenged.

Because these incidents can't be sudden crimes of emotion by people thrust into an unexpected situation and reacting badly to it. These people haven't been living in a cave for the last six months. EVERYONE KNOWS masks are expected. It's no secret. When you go out, you KNOW it's an expectation. There's no pretending otherwise anymore.

So if you're going out and getting pissed at employees about it, it's because that was your GOAL. You went LOOKING for a confrontation. You WANTED the confrontation.

It's the only explanation.


I think they want a safe confrontation where they know nobody is going to yell back at them or stomp the shiat out of them. The employees they yell at are being paid minimum wage  to both enforce mask discipline and put up with their bullshiat. That's why there's a proliferation of videos on YouTube showing these encounters. They get their 5 minutes of fame and idiot street cred without really risking anything. If a few of them got their teeth kicked in for harassing people who are just trying to make it through their shift, we'd see a lot less of this nonsense.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

notjadedyet72: Walker: SpaceyCat: A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the teen's medical expenses.

Why the fark aren't the attackers paying for his medical expenses?

Why the fark isn't Sesame Place?

Exactly. Work place injury (assault) = workers compensation coverage. Perhaps the GoFundMe is for milk and cookies :-)


True story. It can take months to get Worker's Compensation to kick in and it can be a tooth and nail fight the whole way. Even when you do everything by the book. I speak from experience.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Walker: SpaceyCat: A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the teen's medical expenses.

Why the fark aren't the attackers paying for his medical expenses?

Why the fark isn't Sesame Place?

Quite often bills come due quicker than the payout, even when it is worker's comp.


This. When i broke my hand at work, my boss paid the up-front costs until worker's comp kicked in and covered everything. I walked to one of those Urgent Care places where they x-rayed and splinted it, and he picked up my painkiller scrip for me.

Note: He offered to drive me to the Urgent Care place. I chose to walk because I needed to clear my head. Broken bones cause SERIOUS brain fog.

By the time I got an appointment to have a specialist look at it, worker's comp had kicked in. They paid him back and covered everything from then on.

BUT, my boss is a nice guy running a small business. He interacts directly with his employees almost every day.

This is what Sesame Place SHOULD have done, of course. In a large business like that, the decisions are usually made by someone who never talks to or even sees the employees. It's no wonder they consider money before employees, even though that money would likely be fully reimbursed.

I would not be surprised to hear that Sesame Place's lawyers are arguing that the kid "instigated a confrontation" or some bullshiat like that.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Garden State: They get their 5 minutes of fame and idiot street cred without really risking anything. If a few of them got their teeth kicked in for harassing people who are just trying to make it through their shift, we'd see a lot less of this nonsense.


There was a wonderful video I saw earlier today that was a rare, rare, rare exception in which I disappointed to see a cop decide NOT to escalate.

A guy was at a gym (PF, I think) and was asked to leave because he refused to wear a mask. They called the police. The guy started recording when the cop got there to confront him (because these assholes always think their cause is righteous). Guy refuses to leave, "I'm an American!," all that crap.

The guy is larger and more fit than the cop, who is alone. Cop would have gotten his butt kicked. The guy tells him to call backup if the cop wants him to go, because he won't leave quietly. Was told he was under arrest and ignored it, laid on a bench and started working out.

Cop pulls out his taser and at the first sight of it the dude dropped to his knees and gave up. He whined, "You're real tough with that thing, huh?"

Glorious to see him emasculated, and nice to see the cop did his job the right way.

But just that once, I kinda sorta wanted the cop to be a thug (but not really)(well, maybe really).
 
Stratohead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
wait... they are trying to bring Sesame Place back?  huh...
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

evilsofa: ShamanGator: OK, I'll do it. But at least tell me she's cute.

Mug shots don't seem to be available yet. I did a GIS for "troy mccoy shakerra bonds" and that came up with at least three different male mug shots, all different, that are attached to news articles that don't include those mug shots, so I'm not posting any of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpaceyCat: A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the teen's medical expenses.

Why the fark aren't the attackers paying for his medical expenses?


Workers Comp should pick it up.
 
Laptopia
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Super Chronic: notjadedyet72: Walker: SpaceyCat: A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the teen's medical expenses.

Why the fark aren't the attackers paying for his medical expenses?

Why the fark isn't Sesame Place?

Exactly. Work place injury (assault) = workers compensation coverage. Perhaps the GoFundMe is for milk and cookies :-)

Sesame Place to argue the guy was an independent contractor in 3...2...

The article just says that they attacked the employee "later, when they saw him again".  So it is not clear he was still working at the park at that point.  Also, they are charging the couple with conspiracy, meaning they think they have an easy case for forethought and malice.

That leads me to believe that maybe they waited for the victim to go off the clock and leave the park and maybe jumped him on his way home.  Not sure if workmen's comp covers that.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.