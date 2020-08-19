 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   What's the number one thing you should do after a fight with your husband? Florida Woman knows   (clickorlando.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Boat, Narrowboat, Pinellas County, Florida, 48-year-old Heather Smith, Cabin cruiser, Wife, Woman, Domestic violence  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 2:51 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's pressing charges, I'd take that to trial and force him to recount it on the stand.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a rough 48.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
her face to head ratio is all jacked up
 
dready zim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And he didn't even have to pay her to do it.

She's a keeper.
 
pi8you
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not proud of myself for this, but we've got a repeet: https://www.fark.com/comments/1092067​2​/Hatch-Act-violation#new
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: her face to head ratio is all jacked up


Tiny eyes like a doll...
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Golden shower is best shower.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I got taken to court for every time I accidentally peed on someone while blackout drunk... Let's just say my rap sheet from my 20's would have quite a few more charges on it.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If she had just done that in the first place they could have avoided the fight altogether.

/I don't judge
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Old Yeller'.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are we doing Family Feud?

Get drunk
Have makeup sex
Wreck your car
Pee on your husband
All of the above
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't that how you show you won?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pi8you: Not proud of myself for this, but we've got a repeet: https://www.fark.com/comments/10920672​/Hatch-Act-violation#new


The OG headline was far better than this one too
 
echo5mike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see a Presidential pardon in her future along with an invitation for an overnight stay at Mara Largo...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If he's pressing charges, I'd take that to trial and force him to recount it on the stand.


If I was her attorney I have her say on the stand over and over that he is into that stuff and asks her to do it all the time.  She thought this was a way to make up with him.  Then trail off with a "...usually he wants me to shiat on him afterwards...it's the only way he can maintain an erection"
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.