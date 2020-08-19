 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Sick and tired of Jesus appearing everywhere, Vishnu gets in on the game   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another orange deity?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the land of druids, it's big news when you DON'T see God in a tree.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has anyone spotted Joe Pesci lately?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vishnu is much cuter than I expected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How'd he taste?
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's nice and all, but wake me up when somebody finds Yog-Sothoth in their bubble tea.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are you kidding? There are entire articles that are dedicated to things that look like Vishnu's lingam. He's been at it forever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An incantation is very different than a potato chip photo op.
 
