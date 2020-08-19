 Skip to content
(ABC News) Now showing at the mall parking lot: drive-in drag theater. Hallelujah
    More: Cool, Drive-in theater, Shopping mall, parking lot, RuPaul, drag show, production companies, types of drive, Lady Gaga plays  
posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 5:39 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hot dogs are at the snack bar.
 
sat1va
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I expected this article to be much more fabulous until I clicked the link. Clearly I'm not that into racing.

On a similar note, during a work meeting one of our mechanics was talking about our fleet trucks and said "The last you want to do is end up blowing a trans in the middle of the road" and I was unable to contain my chortle.
 
sat1va
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh wait, I guess I wasn't wrong in this case, I just glanced and saw drag race and thought I must have been mistaken. RuPaul's Drag Race, however...
 
renojones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Route 17 Paramus!!!!!!
Was all I could think of.
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li​v​e/video/newsbreak-segment---snl-sports​/n8927
 
