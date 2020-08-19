 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch, after board declares the operation stoopid   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
27
Hubris Boy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dipshiat with a nine-toed woman. Probably a nihilist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why was the porch growing a toe and why didn't they just hire a general contractor and be done with it?
 
Pavia_Resistance
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Why was the porch growing a toe and why didn't they just hire a general contractor and be done with it?


He's a do-it-yourselfer?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: PainInTheASP: Why was the porch growing a toe and why didn't they just hire a general contractor and be done with it?

He's a do-it-yourselfer?


Some folks won't do DYI surgery - but then, again, some folk'll.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"some folk'll never lose a toe, but then again, some folk'll.."
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox:


Hey Ma! Get off the dang roof!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark was this doctor thinking?  If the guy has gangrene then he's probably really susceptible to nasty infections.

Obviously the doctor should've performed the procedure in a hospital.  You know, place numero uno for getting a deadly MRSA infection.

/s
//you gotta be pretty stupid to assume that indoors is in any ways cleaner than most outdoor places.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amputation in question, caught on surveillance footage:

Shameless- Frank Gallagher cuts Debbie's toes
Youtube o37x0WGTcqk
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how they found out.... Did something bad happen, or was the patient bragging about it through town?

That said, i don't think the doctor's a bad guy.  Sounds like he was helping a friend, and a gangreous toe has to come off, no matter what.   I can also see why the medical community has to enforce some punitive measure...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So take it inside next time?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: I wonder how they found out.... Did something bad happen, or was the patient bragging about it through town?

That said, i don't think the doctor's a bad guy.  Sounds like he was helping a friend, and a gangreous toe has to come off, no matter what.   I can also see why the medical community has to enforce some punitive measure...


What if he just did it as a Good Samaritan?

/or is it automatically a violation because he's a doctor
//DNRTFA
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if he's moved things, what a foot and a half inside, everything would be okey-dokey?

You have to wonder who snitched.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he use an ax? Or just shoot it off?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
He explained that the amputation he performed was done to help a friend who was fearful of hospitals and had refused to go to one to have the gangrenous toe treated, putting his life in danger.
"This toe amputation ... everything was absolutely perfectly sterile, out in the bright sunshine and fresh air," he said.

I mean, that's a noble gesture. But, it also seems way below the expected standard of care and prudence needed for a Doctor. There's a time to be a country doctor - and a time to accept that , regardless of the friend's hesitance, it needed to be performed in a more sterile clinical environment.

//Granted, he might have also lost the license due to prescribing the painkillers for the other two cases mentioned...
 
gar1013
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Consenting adults.
 
mentula
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
stoopid

i see what you did there, subby
 
X-Geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...on the porch of his rural office that doubled as a machine shed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He explained that the amputation he performed was done to help a friend who was fearful of hospitals and had refused to go to one to have the gangrenous toe treated, putting his life in danger.
"This toe amputation ... everything was absolutely perfectly sterile, out in the bright sunshine and fresh air," he said.

I mean, that's a noble gesture. But, it also seems way below the expected standard of care and prudence needed for a Doctor. There's a time to be a country doctor - and a time to accept that , regardless of the friend's hesitance, it needed to be performed in a more sterile clinical environment.

//Granted, he might have also lost the license due to prescribing the painkillers for the other two cases mentioned...


It really depends on the nature of the amputation.  If it was a clean cut without any deep crevices then why insist on a "sterile" environment?  You can sterilize the wound plenty fine with abriding, soap, and alcohol.

The guy is going to have to change his dressings like twice a day.  That ain't going to be in a hospital.

I'd much rather have such a procedure performed on a clean front porch than in a hospital that is crawling with super bugs.

Oh, and you know one of the things that a hospital can do to fight against the super bugs?  OPEN THE WINDOWS.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2​0​12/feb/20/open-hospital-windows-stem-i​nfections
 
LaRoach
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guess he was... stumped...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Somaticasual: He explained that the amputation he performed was done to help a friend who was fearful of hospitals and had refused to go to one to have the gangrenous toe treated, putting his life in danger.
"This toe amputation ... everything was absolutely perfectly sterile, out in the bright sunshine and fresh air," he said.

I mean, that's a noble gesture. But, it also seems way below the expected standard of care and prudence needed for a Doctor. There's a time to be a country doctor - and a time to accept that , regardless of the friend's hesitance, it needed to be performed in a more sterile clinical environment.

//Granted, he might have also lost the license due to prescribing the painkillers for the other two cases mentioned...

It really depends on the nature of the amputation.  If it was a clean cut without any deep crevices then why insist on a "sterile" environment?  You can sterilize the wound plenty fine with abriding, soap, and alcohol.

The guy is going to have to change his dressings like twice a day.  That ain't going to be in a hospital.

I'd much rather have such a procedure performed on a clean front porch than in a hospital that is crawling with super bugs.

Oh, and you know one of the things that a hospital can do to fight against the super bugs?  OPEN THE WINDOWS.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/20​12/feb/20/open-hospital-windows-stem-i​nfections


Fair counterpoint. That being said, it does look a bit like what you'd fear from a country porch - looking at streetview . Realistically, he probably should have done it in the office, even if he didn't move the patient to a hospital environment.. 

However, I suspect his medical license was pulled for the Painkillers. He was charged with 31 counts in 2016/2017 , with a 75k bond.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You wanna toe? I can get you a toe...
 
gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: RussianPotato: Somaticasual: He explained that the amputation he performed was done to help a friend who was fearful of hospitals and had refused to go to one to have the gangrenous toe treated, putting his life in danger.
"This toe amputation ... everything was absolutely perfectly sterile, out in the bright sunshine and fresh air," he said.

I mean, that's a noble gesture. But, it also seems way below the expected standard of care and prudence needed for a Doctor. There's a time to be a country doctor - and a time to accept that , regardless of the friend's hesitance, it needed to be performed in a more sterile clinical environment.

//Granted, he might have also lost the license due to prescribing the painkillers for the other two cases mentioned...

It really depends on the nature of the amputation.  If it was a clean cut without any deep crevices then why insist on a "sterile" environment?  You can sterilize the wound plenty fine with abriding, soap, and alcohol.

The guy is going to have to change his dressings like twice a day.  That ain't going to be in a hospital.

I'd much rather have such a procedure performed on a clean front porch than in a hospital that is crawling with super bugs.

Oh, and you know one of the things that a hospital can do to fight against the super bugs?  OPEN THE WINDOWS.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/20​12/feb/20/open-hospital-windows-stem-i​nfections

Fair counterpoint. That being said, it does look a bit like what you'd fear from a country porch - looking at streetview . Realistically, he probably should have done it in the office, even if he didn't move the patient to a hospital environment.. 

However, I suspect his medical license was pulled for the Painkillers. He was charged with 31 counts in 2016/2017 , with a 75k bond.


If there ain't no rocking chairs and something to sip on, then it ain't worth sittin' on.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: RussianPotato: Somaticasual: He explained that the amputation he performed was done to help a friend who was fearful of hospitals and had refused to go to one to have the gangrenous toe treated, putting his life in danger.
"This toe amputation ... everything was absolutely perfectly sterile, out in the bright sunshine and fresh air," he said.

I mean, that's a noble gesture. But, it also seems way below the expected standard of care and prudence needed for a Doctor. There's a time to be a country doctor - and a time to accept that , regardless of the friend's hesitance, it needed to be performed in a more sterile clinical environment.

//Granted, he might have also lost the license due to prescribing the painkillers for the other two cases mentioned...

It really depends on the nature of the amputation.  If it was a clean cut without any deep crevices then why insist on a "sterile" environment?  You can sterilize the wound plenty fine with abriding, soap, and alcohol.

The guy is going to have to change his dressings like twice a day.  That ain't going to be in a hospital.

I'd much rather have such a procedure performed on a clean front porch than in a hospital that is crawling with super bugs.

Oh, and you know one of the things that a hospital can do to fight against the super bugs?  OPEN THE WINDOWS.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/20​12/feb/20/open-hospital-windows-stem-i​nfections

Fair counterpoint. That being said, it does look a bit like what you'd fear from a country porch - looking at streetview . Realistically, he probably should have done it in the office, even if he didn't move the patient to a hospital environment.. 

However, I suspect his medical license was pulled for the Painkillers. He was charged with 31 counts in 2016/2017 , with a 75k bond.


Hey, I bet the toilet on the porch was clean enough.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

X-Geek: ...on the porch of his rural office that doubled as a machine shed.

[Fark user image image 272x160]


Pain control consisted of the doctor saying:

Breathe in, breathe out, breathe in, breathe out Breathe in

BUSH : Machinehead (OFFICIAL)
Youtube bwBDnYj7plQ
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.