(9 News)   Today's nightmare fuel comes to us from Denver   (9news.com)
39
    More: Sick, 29-year-old Djibril Diol, Family, Maine, infant daughter, Djibril's sister Hassan Diol, 23-year-old Adja Diol, fire, 2-year-old daughter Khadija  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No face is being framed!
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least he wore a mask and didn't transmit Covid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"There is a $14,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of the family."

For an entire family of five who were brutally burned to death in their own home??

Thats only $2800 per person.

I think the cops need to take a hard look at the person who posted this shiatty reward.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hate crime or hit? This doesn't seem random.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: "There is a $14,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of the family."

For an entire family of five who were brutally burned to death in their own home??

Thats only $2800 per person.

I think the cops need to take a hard look at the person who posted this shiatty reward.


Do you happen to have any single daughters? I'm a real nice guy who believes that pre-nups are unromantic.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Denver nightmare fuel and it's not this abomination?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.


I don't think anyone should be executed. I would not cry even a single tear if I found out these monsters got the guillotine.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: Hate crime or hit? This doesn't seem random.


Most of the coverage seems to indicate the police are treating it like a hate crime.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Do you happen to have any single daughters?


All my daughters are hot lesbos.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: "DPD said some of the people who knew the victims and could have information only speak French."

I wonder if DPD has looked into finding someone who can speak both French and English?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: AlHarris31: Hate crime or hit? This doesn't seem random.

Most of the coverage seems to indicate the police are treating it like a hate crime.


Especially the parts where the police say they do not know the motive for the crime.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well at least they don't seem to be anti maskers, but they could do with a bit of social distancing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.


Whenever people say they're opposed to the death penalty it's because they don't think the justice system is capable of not convicting innocent people, not because they don't want murderers to be killed. They really ought to be opposed to life imprisonment as well, or even less severe sentences.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: "There is a $14,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of the family."

For an entire family of five who were brutally burned to death in their own home??

Thats only $2800 per person.

I think the cops need to take a hard look at the person who posted this shiatty reward.


From the context on the page ( RELATED: 'That was my family, my everything': $14,000 reward offered after fire that killed 5 family members ) it was offered by a family member who survived. Probably all the money they have.

So, reading comprehension issue? Or just being "funny" in a Fark kind of way?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just throw veggies at them.

syfy.comView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like a classic Senegalese organized crime hit
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

groppet: Well at least they don't seem to be anti maskers, but they could do with a bit of social distancing.


They look like Antifa.

/amidoinitright, reichwingers?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harlee: dothemath: "There is a $14,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of the family."

For an entire family of five who were brutally burned to death in their own home??

Thats only $2800 per person.

I think the cops need to take a hard look at the person who posted this shiatty reward.

From the context on the page ( RELATED: 'That was my family, my everything': $14,000 reward offered after fire that killed 5 family members ) it was offered by a family member who survived. Probably all the money they have.

So, reading comprehension issue? Or just being "funny" in a Fark kind of way?


The setup for that Fark joke is that someone asks him how much he makes, and the punchline is that he cums all over his keyboard.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.

Whenever people say they're opposed to the death penalty it's because they don't think the justice system is capable of not convicting innocent people, not because they don't want murderers to be killed. They really ought to be opposed to life imprisonment as well, or even less severe sentences.


There is also the idea that, for some people, death might be too easy. I would not be adverse to the people who did this having to break big rocks into little ones in 120 degree heat until they die of old age. And that way, if the ARE innocent and proof emerges of that, you can make some compensation. It's hard to compensate someone if you kill them.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.

Whenever people say they're opposed to the death penalty it's because they don't think the justice system is capable of not convicting innocent people, not because they don't want murderers to be killed. They really ought to be opposed to life imprisonment as well, or even less severe sentences.


Thats my argument against it.

In those cases where guilt is not just beyond a reasonable doubt, but confirmed by one very pissed off Arch-Angel...  light the farkers up.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment


I switched from pro to anti death penalty because of Texas. While the other 49 states were making sure they were executing the right people, Texas put in an express lane so they could kill people who might have been innocent.

On that note, I hope the three bastards who murdered that family resist arrest.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That pic looks like it's straight from an SCP archive.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harlee: Probably all the money they have.


So? The people with the info dont know that.

Offer a million and when they come off with the names and whereabouts of the killers tell em to shove off.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.

Whenever people say they're opposed to the death penalty it's because they don't think the justice system is capable of not convicting innocent people, not because they don't want murderers to be killed. They really ought to be opposed to life imprisonment as well, or even less severe sentences.


Incorrect.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Myk-House of El: AlHarris31: Hate crime or hit? This doesn't seem random.

Most of the coverage seems to indicate the police are treating it like a hate crime.

Especially the parts where the police say they do not know the motive for the crime.


I did get confused.  The police have indicated it is being investigated as a homicide and community leaders want it treated like a hate crime which the police have not said no to, just too early in the investigation to discuss motive.  Read too many articles on it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PunGent: Russ1642: AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.

Whenever people say they're opposed to the death penalty it's because they don't think the justice system is capable of not convicting innocent people, not because they don't want murderers to be killed. They really ought to be opposed to life imprisonment as well, or even less severe sentences.

Incorrect.


You never hear people even talk about being for or against life sentences. But the death penalty gets its own documentaries.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.

Whenever people say they're opposed to the death penalty it's because they don't think the justice system is capable of not convicting innocent people, not because they don't want murderers to be killed. They really ought to be opposed to life imprisonment as well, or even less severe sentences.


I'm okay with not killing really legitimately convicted murderers. It's no one's place to perform a killing, especially against a prisoner, no matter their crime.

I'm also okay with having rehabilitation focused prisons that don't focus on mentally torturing convicts and that eventually release murderers with reasonable faith that they will not recommit murder. Recidivism by murderers for another murder by is actually fairly low, being around 1% in three years after release.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Recid​i​vism#Recidivism_rates
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: Hate crime or hit? This doesn't seem random.


It was a protest.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Either an old country vendetta, hate crime, or someone owed someone for something that wouldn't hold up too well in small claims court.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: AlHarris31: Hate crime or hit? This doesn't seem random.

It was a protest.


So a hate crime.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: PunGent: Russ1642: AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.

Whenever people say they're opposed to the death penalty it's because they don't think the justice system is capable of not convicting innocent people, not because they don't want murderers to be killed. They really ought to be opposed to life imprisonment as well, or even less severe sentences.

Incorrect.

You never hear people even talk about being for or against life sentences. But the death penalty gets its own documentaries.


Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy in their primary debate the other night were both asked about life sentences without the possibility of parole. Both said they were against such sentences, although when the Boston Marathon bomber was brought up, Markey said he would actually support life without parole for terrorists. So yeah its starting to be something politicians talk about a little bit.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds...hate crimey.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: Hate crime or hit? This doesn't seem random.


The police aren't treating it like a hate crime, yet. But personally, I've been following this story because it's local, and am guessing it was, since the victims were members of a prominent Senegalese-American family.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Serious Black: AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.

I don't think anyone should be executed. I would not cry even a single tear if I found out these monsters got the guillotine.


My opposition to the death penalty isn't because I don't think some people can commit crimes so heinous they should simply be executed and the rest of society should move on, but because of the lack of our justice system to ensure it is applied only to those who deserve it 100% of the time.

I'd rather we default to life in prison than have it be possible even one single innocent person is ever executed. Which has happened to more than one person.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: Russ1642: PunGent: Russ1642: AliceBToklasLives: Details need to be confirmed but it sure seems like this is a particularly horrifying hate crime, the kind that makes me question my opposition to capital punishment. And, yes, demagogues who spread hate are in part responsible.

Whenever people say they're opposed to the death penalty it's because they don't think the justice system is capable of not convicting innocent people, not because they don't want murderers to be killed. They really ought to be opposed to life imprisonment as well, or even less severe sentences.

Incorrect.

You never hear people even talk about being for or against life sentences. But the death penalty gets its own documentaries.

Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy in their primary debate the other night were both asked about life sentences without the possibility of parole. Both said they were against such sentences, although when the Boston Marathon bomber was brought up, Markey said he would actually support life without parole for terrorists. So yeah its starting to be something politicians talk about a little bit.


What they really ought to be talking about a hell of a lot more is the integrity of the justice system. That's my point. People worry about innocent people being put to death, but not innocent people being sentenced to almost anything else. Very, very few people give the slightest shiat about putting to death someone who they're sure burned a child to death.
 
Snooza [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Denver nightmare fuel and it's not this abomination?

[Fark user image image 298x335]


What's more disturbing about that statue  is that it fell on and killed its creator before it was completed.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What they really ought to be talking about a hell of a lot more is the integrity of the justice system. That's my point. People worry about innocent people being put to death, but not innocent people being sentenced to almost anything else. Very, very few people give the slightest shiat about putting to death someone who they're sure burned a child to death.


We can never achieve a perfect justice system because people are involved.  People with personal agendas.  The cop who want to look good for catching the bad guy.  The DA who wants a high profile conviction to drive his election campaign.  The witness who doesn't want to admit he might be wrong.  Or the jurist who is a racist asshole and thinks getting a black guy executed is a hoot.

Sadly, there isn't a better system, so we just have to make sure our current system works as well as possible.  And that means not executing people.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What they really ought to be talking about a hell of a lot more is the integrity of the justice system. That's my point. People worry about innocent people being put to death, but not innocent people being sentenced to almost anything else. Very, very few people give the slightest shiat about putting to death someone who they're sure burned a child to death.


Oh, I care about that too. It's just that those people can at least have an attempt made to make them whole. They can be released from jail, they can be given enough money to start a new life, etc.. Can't do any of that if they're dead.
And yes, the integrity of the justice system is really the core issue, and needs to be addressed. But that is complicated, and abolishing the death penalty is simple and can be implemented overnight.

I also would still not support the death penalty even after we reformed our entire justice system. No system run by us flawed human beings will ever be perfect.
 
