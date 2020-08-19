 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Campsites across the UK being forced to close for the rest of the year because of A: Covid? B: Bears? or C: Idiots? (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always C
 
mikefinch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: It's always C


I camped in bc once and the campsite got closed because someone purposefully left salmon roe out for the bears. So it COULD be b and c.

The lady thought she was just being nice to the wildlife. They had to tranq a bear out of a tree that night.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Top-5 World's Worst People

1. Pedophiles
2. GoFundMe Cheats
3. Parrotheads
4. Campers that don't clean up when they're done.
5. Self-described Internet "Influencers"
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But everyone else does it, and so should I!

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Leave it better than you found it
 
jammer2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Or Idiot Bears with Covid!
 
weapon13
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
farking absolute POS.

Clean up after yourselves you pieces of human garbage. I refrain from calling them animals because animals wouldn't have made a mess.

LEAVE NO TRACE, morons.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: [Fark user image image 425x229]


This is the only answer.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's The Sun, folks.

The photographer sneaked into that camp site while the campers were out boating, scattered their belongings all over the place and took a few snaps for the tabloid.

/ Obviously.
 
