(TMZ)   Tired of the same old anti-mask rants? Reboot your expression of freedumb to include one of the following: a) racist b) political c) heartfelt warning or d) homophobic statements. For bonus Fark style points, unzip your pants as part of the show
43
•       •       •

43 Comments
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media users were quick to identify the Bay Area man as Tim Gaskin. A search through ABC7 News archives found previous coverage from December 2006 in which Gaskin was an interviewee.

Gaskin was a television talk show host and later started a magazine called, "Benefit: The Lifestyle of Giving." He was also known for his ties to the Bay Area's LGBTQ community.

Dan Noyes with the ABC7 News I-Team recognized Gaskin, and confirmed his identity.

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, he's a winner.

You know what I love about these folks? These are the SAME folks who cheered on bakeries and businesses for refusing service to LGBT and before that, folks of specific ethnicities or religions. And for the SAME reasons, for "Great Freedom!"

"Freedom" is apparently a loose and ephemeral thing, that only snaps into focus when their own convenience is impinged in the slightest. Wear a mask mandated by law? That's too much effort.  And what is always interesting is that "duty" never, ever seems to come up, unless it's someone else's duty to give them comfort or succor. And apparently he thinks that partial deafness means that he can't wear a mask or be asked to GTFO, but damned if he didn't hear the cat behind the camera pretty well.

SF is going to bury this asshat. Seriously, dude. Read the damn room. Try that mess maybe in Texas or Arizona, but the Bay Area?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The enormity of your douche-baggery ensures that this will be hilarious. (for us, not you).
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it begins...

VIDEO: Former LGBTQ Talk Show Host Tim Gaskin Recorded in Homophobic, Anti-Mask Rant

Gay man goes on anti-mask rant in discount store before exposing himself to employees


May god have mercy on all the other poor people who shares this tool's name.

As to this Tim I say
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That entire Gaskin family, yikes!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it. i have no plans later. i might as well check a few of those off my list.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lewd
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did the guy accept Republican Jesus into his heart or something?! How does a LGBTQ talk show host go homophobic?
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
File under "Throw Out the Whole Damn Man."
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We aren't getting the whole story.
Someone must have said or done something to make him angry.
Why do those pro-mask people have to be so uppity and confrontational?
Once again the fake news media is trying to make white men look racist/sexist/homophobic.
You are the real racist/sexist/homophobe for pointing out his racism/sexism/homophobia.

Did that cover all of them? Did I miss any?
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He even LOOKS stupid. And hopefully, fired soon.
These jerks should be charged and heavily fined.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Most homophobes are homosexual - they just don't know it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like straight assholes, gays assholes exist in every walk of life. Maskers, vaxxers, fisters, republicans, etc
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did the guy accept Republican Jesus into his heart or something?! How does a LGBTQ talk show host go homophobic?


Self-hating.  It's like Agent Smecker in "The Boondock Saints," but with the results reversed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article:

Gaskin's homophobic rhetoric took some of his past acquaintances who reached out to San Jose Inside by surprise, considering his past prominence in SF's queer community.

In the early 2000s, Gaskin reportedly co-hosted a cable access show titled "Inside City Limits" before going on, a few years later, to host an LGBTQ-focused weekly talk show on the same Comcast channel called OUT Spoken.

Meanwhile, Gaskin published a couple magazines that covered the city he then called home. First came Gloss, which he describedin 2001 as an alternative lifestyle publication for San Fransciscans. Benefit, which focused on philanthropy, first went to print in 2006 and, according to archived newspaper interviews, was inspired by Gaskin's longtime fundraising and charitable work for AIDS-related causes.

https://www.sanjoseinside.com/news/an​t​i-maskers-meltdown-at-a-local-marshall​s-goes-viral/
 
ozman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I can't put my finger on it, but Al Bundy looks different somehow.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did the guy accept Republican Jesus into his heart or something?! How does a LGBTQ talk show host go homophobic?


A$$holes are constantly calling others a$$holes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that how the kids are wearing ties these days?

Coloman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not 'Karma'
It's a cry to become relevant again.
Or
He's on drugs.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country seriously needs mental health care.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Most homophobes are homosexual - they just don't know admit it.


Especially to themselves.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did the guy accept Republican Jesus into his heart or something?! How does a LGBTQ talk show host go homophobic?


It's 2020 man, dont ask questions and challenge it.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: This country seriously needs mental health care.


We don't even have regular health care.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did that cover all of them? Did I miss any?


Come on, dude.  It's like you aren't even trying.

Forced mask-wearing is just like when Jews were forced to wear yellow starts in Nazi-occupied Europe.
Masks are BAD for your health! They force you to breathe your own carbon monoxide!
Our forefathers threw tea into Boston Harbor so King George couldn't force them to wear masks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs or mental breakdown.

The dude did not look right.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Drugs or mental breakdown.

The dude did not look right.


Why not both? Looking at the pictures I get a sort of Falling Down vibe.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want one of the people shooting these videos to provide some nice commentary.  I'd like to imagine if I was there I would just pop in with "I GOT IT!  You look just like a T-Mobil salesman who's about to jump off a bridge!"

But seriously, this guy looks like Rob Lowe's brother who is a failure.

/probably wouldn't think that quickly
//probably would be more concerned with making sure i didn't get attacked
///probably not that much of a bad-ass.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did the guy accept Republican Jesus into his heart or something?! How does a LGBTQ talk show host go homophobic?


I guess he just wants to Make America Great Again
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Did that cover all of them? Did I miss any?

Come on, dude.  It's like you aren't even trying.

Forced mask-wearing is just like when Jews were forced to wear yellow starts in Nazi-occupied Europe.
Masks are BAD for your health! They force you to breathe your own carbon monoxide!
Our forefathers threw tea into Boston Harbor so King George couldn't force them to wear masks.


Good stuff - I forgot the actual anti-masker angle.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Well, he is going for a lazy ass faux-hawk, and the 80s style pink button-down, so really the backwards tie was likely thrown on right before he rolled in to get on camera, and he needed something to say, "Hey, you took it all wrong, I was being ironic!"
 
tinyarena
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, what were we talking about again?
 
Gramma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hopefully this idiot will end up spending a few days in jail and maybe end up on a registry.

If nothing else, he should have to spend a fortune on a lawyer to weasel out of any consequences.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I'm sorry, what were we talking about again?


I absolutely adore her ;)
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HailRobonia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"You are obviously insane. By which I mean I can clearly see you're nuts."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sir, take it from a man who has been removed from "family establishments" for whipping it out and screaming about freedom.

Let this fight go. It's over.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

He's on drugs.


why not both?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Crystal Meth, not even once.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: SF is going to bury this asshat. Seriously, dude. Read the damn room. Try that mess maybe in Texas or Arizona, but the Bay Area?


My guess based on the unemployment and making "magazines" is that he has a sugar daddy.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's because of assholes like this, that this pandemic will be going on into perpetuity.

These farkers need to be escorted from stores by force...preferably with a faceful of pepper spray:

Yeah, go ahead and flash your fake "FTBA" card, motherfarker...gonna be real hard to breathe when you're choking on a few thousand Scovilles of red-hot hell up your nose. Bet you'll wish you were wearing a mask, huh?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

When I first watched the video I thought this is too over the top to be real.

Typical.  If you can't find anybody doing the things you do badly want to believe they do.....just fake it.  And pretend to yourself you're helping
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Most homophobes are homosexual - they just don't know it.


Usually it's an anti-homosexual man or woman who is outed as a homosexual, this person on the other hand (according to this article: https://sanfrancisco.cbsloca​l.com/2020​/08/18/former-lgbtq-talk-show-host-tim​-gaskin-homophobic-anti-mask-rant/ ) seemed to be a pro-LGBTQ person in the early to mid-2000s. So I am curious what happened to him that he's now seems anti-homosexual, an anti-masker, and (probably) a pro-Trumpster?
 
