Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
January 2017
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know those really annoying Farkers who like to troll libs, the ones who have hundreds of submissions when you check their profiles?

This is the kind of shiat they submit.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC subby.  Give it a f*cking rest.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess if they are too dumb to understand vaccines it also makes sense that their lawyer is too dumb to understand the law.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unbridled Apathy: January 2017


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes. They are censoring you.
And because they are a private company, and not a government entity or public utility*, they can just go ahead and do that, and you can just go stamp your little feet.

*That's a whole other discussion.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: You know those really annoying Farkers who like to troll libs, the ones who have hundreds of submissions when you check their profiles?

This is the kind of shiat they submit.


No, no, let the Farker roll.
I am all about luring out the anti-vaxxers so I can tag them for reference when they show up in other threads.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: You know those really annoying Farkers who like to troll libs


If I saw one of them in this thread, I'd troll them and everyone they care about.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Facebook would be free to censor the anti-vaxxers if they so chose. They're not doing so, but they could.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: You know those really annoying Farkers who like to troll libs, the ones who have hundreds of submissions when you check their profiles?

This is the kind of shiat they submit.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Glad somebody around here has all the answers.
 
mudpants
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
last known picture of " Robert F. Kennedy Jr., heads up to a meeting at Trump Tower on January 10, 2017 in New York City. :"  hasn't been photographed in 3 1/2 years?  alien or sasquash has more evidence than a Kennedy ?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's so cute when they try so hard.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do vaccines work?

Does Ethel Kennedy own a black dress?
 
kore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Yes. They are censoring you.
And because they are a private company, and not a government entity or public utility*, they can just go ahead and do that, and you can just go stamp your little feet.

*That's a whole other discussion.


Case closed, thread over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you post shiat on Fb that you claim to be factual and authoritative then you are definitely subject to fact checking. Now if you want to go ahead and tag all of your posts as assclownery, for teh lulz, etc. there would be no issue at all.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm going to take a dump on Robert F Kennedy's living room carpet then sue him for violating my First and Fifth Amendment rights if he tries to stop me.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I guess if they are too dumb to understand vaccines it also makes sense that their lawyer is too dumb to understand the law.


Their lawyer is only dumb if they're being paid on contingency. If they're just sucking the group dry with billable hours it's a whole other story.
 
ditka80 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kore: Fabric_Man: Yes. They are censoring you.
And because they are a private company, and not a government entity or public utility*, they can just go ahead and do that, and you can just go stamp your little feet.

*That's a whole other discussion.

Case closed, thread over.


THIS.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How Anti-Vaxxer's Logical Fallacies Brought Measles Back, a Fool House Rock | NYT Opinion
Youtube Z5MjKrqbLGQ
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fine, don't censor them.  Stick a label saying "author is batshiat crazy and really believes this" on each of their posts instead.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you post shiat on Fb that you claim to be factual and authoritative then you are definitely subject to fact checking. Now if you want to go ahead and tag all of your posts as assclownery, for teh lulz, etc. there would be no issue at all.


But who fact-checks the fact-checkers?
 
tuxq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I were the zuck, I'd pull the plug and replace it with a redirect to never gonna give you up.

People in large numbers are terrifying. Maybe mass global communication is too advanced for our species. End it, pull the plug, maybe something good will come of it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Yes. They are censoring you.
And because they are a private company, and not a government entity or public utility*, they can just go ahead and do that, and you can just go stamp your little feet.

*That's a whole other discussion.


Hell, these farkwits are fine with the government censoring the medical advice doctors give their female patients, so I can't even see what their problem is if Facebook were the US government.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: fragMasterFlash: If you post shiat on Fb that you claim to be factual and authoritative then you are definitely subject to fact checking. Now if you want to go ahead and tag all of your posts as assclownery, for teh lulz, etc. there would be no issue at all.

But who fact-checks the fact-checkers?


Fb is a public company so the board of directors and all of their shareholders get to fact-check them with their pocketbooks.
 
sleze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can a private business violate the first amendment?  Or the fifth amendment?
 
debug
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Facebook is allowed to censor whatever they want.  I'm not sure you're really going to have a strong case against them.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Look it's "The Dumb Kennedys"
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Something something cancel culture.
 
