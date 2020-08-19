 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   Waiter claims three adults with "Trump 2020" hats left him cash tip with "Get out of America, F**" written on $5 bill. "They'd asked me for a pen during the meal. They paid with card ... that's why I thought it was odd when they asked for the pen"   (fox13now.com) divider line
    Ogden restaurant, Federal Reserve bank, Ashton Bindrup  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad I read that as
Get out of America F*****
Not
Get out of America F**

And thought this was racism not homophobia


I totally believe this
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten bucks says one of the 3 is deep in the closet.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiter claims three adults with "Trump 2020" hats left him cash tip with "Get out of America, F**" written on $5 bill. "They'd asked me for a pen during the meal. They paid with card ... that's why I thought it was odd when they asked for the pen"


Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think this is bullshiat. They asked for a pen? Everyone knows that MAGA-hat wearing pricks always carry a 'sieg heil' Sharpie™ with them wherever they go.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible.  Also possible:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that they left an actual tip is so out of character. I was expecting:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying the dude is lying, but how does he know they wrote this on the bill?  It just seems a little incongruous that they actually gave him a generous tip.

"Hey, f_g! Here's a tip commensurate with the excellent service you provided! Why don't you use it to buy a one way plane ticket to get the fark out of my country!"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: The fact that they left an actual tip is so out of character. I was expecting:

[preview.redd.it image 850x1275]


There is also the fake 20 dollar bill that is a Bible pamphlet
https://www.businessinsider.com/20-ti​p​-bible-pamphlet-2015-12
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All electronic, paid with Card.... no signature needed?

And left a cash tip? Of $15?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm...  Smells fishy, and yet entirely plausible.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Juicy Smolier?
 
rillettes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sucks, but I'm reminded of this incident.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

spongeboob: IgG4: The fact that they left an actual tip is so out of character. I was expecting:

[preview.redd.it image 850x1275]

There is also the fake 20 dollar bill that is a Bible pamphlet
https://www.businessinsider.com/20-tip​-bible-pamphlet-2015-12


Oh I found one of those near my work. Ilat the time I really could have used that $20. I was really mad.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These things always turn out faked in a couple days.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Actually, it's good advice. Unfortunately, probably not feasible though.
 
Gramma
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These things always turn out to be fake.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why am I not surprised?
Oh Lovely Asteroid, Please purge this planet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sumo Surfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No police report, no attempts to identify the supposed diners. Yeah, looks like the verdict is that this is fake as fark.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

spongeboob: IgG4: The fact that they left an actual tip is so out of character. I was expecting:

[preview.redd.it image 850x1275]

There is also the fake 20 dollar bill that is a Bible pamphlet
https://www.businessinsider.com/20-tip​-bible-pamphlet-2015-12


There are many versions of those - they've had them since I was a kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The stated goal is that they look like money so if you litter them in some random location people will be interested enough to pick them up. That is to say: It's intended to be used in a shiatty way, but even the people who print them will usually say that using them as a tip is unacceptably shiatty.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: No police report, no attempts to identify the supposed diners. Yeah, looks like the verdict is that this is fake as fark.


Yeah where is the police report?
I always call police when somebody is rude to me.
That's what police do, so that's the guarantee that it's fake.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jussie Smollett is waiting tables now?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: All electronic, paid with Card.... no signature needed?

And left a cash tip? Of $15?


Depending on the service we will leave a cash tip and not put it on the card.
 
chozo13
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rillettes: Sucks, but I'm reminded of this incident.


That was the first thing I thought. Fake story is fake.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IgG4: The fact that they left an actual tip is so out of character. I was expecting:

[preview.redd.it image 850x1275]


They can't even print a picture of him that does not showcase his fecund and throbbing neck vulva.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Hmmmm...  Smells fishy, and yet entirely plausible.


Throwing in with this suspicion as well. Reads like a soapbox-seeking person's impression of what "those people would say and do."
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gramma: These things always turn out to be fake.


Right because a vocally homophobic maga hat wearing redneck is so hard to believe.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

spongeboob: IgG4: The fact that they left an actual tip is so out of character. I was expecting:

[preview.redd.it image 850x1275]

There is also the fake 20 dollar bill that is a Bible pamphlet
https://www.businessinsider.com/20-tip​-bible-pamphlet-2015-12


Shiat like that was littered all over my college campus back in the 1990s.  They never could pin it on any specific Christian group on campus, but they were in violation of the littering rules.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does he have a gofundme set up yet?
 
squidloe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So is there a Gofundme setup for the waiter yet? If they paid by card this should be relatively easy for the police to solve. Surely this would be a hate crime, no?
 
comrade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Looking back on his interactions with the table, Bindrup believes the group deliberately wrote it on his tip."

I don't know... reading the article it sounds like it was done accidentally.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: OtherLittleGuy: All electronic, paid with Card.... no signature needed?

And left a cash tip? Of $15?

Depending on the service we will leave a cash tip and not put it on the card.


If you know all of the shenanigans that owners play with tips left on cards, you'd consider leaving a cash tip as well so all of it got to them.

Which is one reason I am extremely skeptical that this happened. Leaving a cash tip is something you do because you like the server.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Gramma: These things always turn out to be fake.

Right because a vocally homophobic maga hat wearing redneck is so hard to believe.


Not saying it isn't hard to believe, the real problem is we have a country of people who believe their self worth is the same value of likes on various forms of social media and some will go to extensive lengths.

"They paid with card, but it was all an electric system so there was no receipt...

When I pay with my card there is ALWAYS a receipt.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One, . .                                                    Two.  . .                      Three

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
twt-thumbs.washtimes.comView Full Size

"So every time a waiter gets called fa**ot in Utah I have to see it on the news?"
 
Gramma
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Gramma: These things always turn out to be fake.

Right because a vocally homophobic maga hat wearing redneck is so hard to believe.


No, those people exist certainly.  So do attention whores.  So it's a toss up.
 
moike [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I'm not saying the dude is lying, but how does he know they wrote this on the bill?  It just seems a little incongruous that they actually gave him a generous tip.

"Hey, f_g! Here's a tip commensurate with the excellent service you provided! Why don't you use it to buy a one way plane ticket to get the fark out of my country!"


You see the part in the article where it says this took place in Ogden, Utah?  If you've ever been there you'd know exactly how feasible this story actually is.

Lots of folks in the Salt Lake area have no issues with being openly racist and homophobic among other top-shelf-douchebag public behaviors, seen it with my own eyes more than once.

Beautiful picturesque area, lovely race track in Tooele, horrible horrible white people.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I'm not saying the dude is lying, but how does he know they wrote this on the bill?  It just seems a little incongruous that they actually gave him a generous tip.

"Hey, f_g! Here's a tip commensurate with the excellent service you provided! Why don't you use it to buy a one way plane ticket to get the fark out of my country!"


Comparing the pen he loaned them to the writing would be a good place to start the investigation.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Get out of America, F**"

It's hard to imagine Trumpers using a comma with that kind of precision.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"They actually tipped me really well," Bindrup laughed. "It was only a $22 bill and they gave me a five for it, so it was like a 27 percent tip."

Yeah cause that's what MAGA's do. They give people they hate really good tips.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Voiceofreason01: Gramma: These things always turn out to be fake.

Right because a vocally homophobic maga hat wearing redneck is so hard to believe.

Not saying it isn't hard to believe, the real problem is we have a country of people who believe their self worth is the same value of likes on various forms of social media and some will go to extensive lengths.

"They paid with card, but it was all an electric system so there was no receipt...

When I pay with my card there is ALWAYS a receipt.


ALL ELECTRIC
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: All electronic, paid with Card.... no signature needed?

And left a cash tip? Of $15?


No left a cash tip of $5.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds suspiciously made up. Keep serving and begging for attention. Screenwriting career is going NOWHERE.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: No police report, no attempts to identify the supposed diners. Yeah, looks like the verdict is that this is fake as fark.


Police report? Over a slur written on a tip? What the f*ck kind of fantasy are you living in?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: "Get out of America, F**"

It's hard to imagine Trumpers using a comma with that kind of precision.


Wouldja believe "Depart, depart I say, and with all practicable alacrity!"
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IgG4: The fact that they left an actual tip is so out of character. I was expecting:

[preview.redd.it image 850x1275]


They really did a decent job on his neck waddle on that $2020 bill.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: No police report, no attempts to identify the supposed diners. Yeah, looks like the verdict is that this is fake as fark.


There was no law broken. Also since ACAB why would you goto them? They don't exactly have a great reputation with the gay community either.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thinking these guys routinely slip cash to gays, then ask them to get out before someone comes home.

//It's not gay if I call you a f*g after I blow you.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

squidloe: So is there a Gofundme setup for the waiter yet? If they paid by card this should be relatively easy for the police to solve. Surely this would be a hate crime, no?


Nope, since it doesn't include violence.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Have any of these stories ever turned out to be true?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Have any of these stories ever turned out to be true?


Yes a few have especially the cheap Christian ladies.
 
