(Fox 10 Phoenix)   So Arizona: A murder plot, mayhem, madness and sex slaves for grandma's money   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
13
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The headline is better if you accidentally read "money" as "monkey".
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: The headline is better if you accidentally read "money" as "monkey".


That's one helluva Freudian slip ya got there...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You [expletive deleted] think you can steal...and on top of that, you get some [expletive deleted] restraining order on me. You think you are a king, a dictator that gets to dictate my life. You think you have the right to endanger my family. Well [expletive deleted] you and the judge that signed order. [Expletive deleted] just got real as [expletive deleted]," read a portion of the e-mail.
Man, and I thought Fark's filter was stringent :P
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has no chill.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does seem a little angry.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they cited him for that awful haircut and horrible neck beard too. That shiat's felonious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: "You [expletive deleted] think you can steal...and on top of that, you get some [expletive deleted] restraining order on me. You think you are a king, a dictator that gets to dictate my life. You think you have the right to endanger my family. Well [expletive deleted] you and the judge that signed order. [Expletive deleted] just got real as [expletive deleted]," read a portion of the e-mail.
Man, and I thought Fark's filter was stringent :P


Did he come up with this rant at a Mooby's?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The defendant is a lot smarter than you think he is," the girlfriend wrote, according to investigators. "He is 100% positive that he can do whatever he is going to do numerous times."

No honey, he's not.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: "You [expletive deleted] think you can steal...and on top of that, you get some [expletive deleted] restraining order on me. You think you are a king, a dictator that gets to dictate my life. You think you have the right to endanger my family. Well [expletive deleted] you and the judge that signed order. [Expletive deleted] just got real as [expletive deleted]," read a portion of the e-mail.
Man, and I thought Fark's filter was stringent :P


We're gonna make them eat our [expletive deleted] then [expletive deleted] out our [expletive deleted] then eat their [expletive deleted] which is made up of our [expletive deleted] that we made them eat.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex Slaves for Grandma's Money (SSGM) is my black metal Bare Naked Ladies cover band
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez.
Just give him the money already.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sigh.

If these idiots would learn to keep their mouths shut, not send drunken txts and emails, and just quietly plan out, then execute, their plans, they might actually have a chance of succeeding.

You don't notify the future victim and allow them to call the farking cops on you.

/No, I do not have encrypted flashdrives containing timelines, maps, and checklists...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least he was willing to work for the inheritance not just lay around get whatever like threat of the lazy buggers. DNRTFA.
 
