(Pensacola News Journal)   Family installs security system, finds next door neighbor nudist creeping around yard, chatting with 7-year-old daughter through bedroom window. Police: "If [Dad] would have come out and stomped him into a mud puddle, yeah, we would've been fine with that"   (pnj.com) divider line
    Santa Rosa County, Florida, Nudity, News conference, The Bedroom Window, Family, Public relations, Vivian Solon  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is your police advocating vigilante action.

Not saying it's right.

Saying it is the police saying it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
<makes popcorn>
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Unprofessional. Buuuuuttttt the cop said what we were all thinking.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Throw the book at him.

But I too would have stomped him into a mud puddle.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Weird. Cameras cut out just before the guy stomped himself into a mud puddle. Nobody saw anything.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The man approached the outside of the girl's room, touched a window grill on the outside and appeared "to be contemplating on how to get around the grill," the report stated.

Yeah, I'm ok with him going away for a while.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Straight, 50, of Navarre, was arrested Sunday and charged with trespassing and aggravated stalking of a victim under the age of 12.

But hey, if there's grass on the field...
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd be more concerned with a police department that would take the creeps side in that situation.

Also, I don't know much about Florida "law", but are there different age tiers for stalking? They say he was charged with stalking a victim under the age of 12, but does it become just regular stalking after 12, or is there a middle tier between 12 and adult? Or is it just a way to identify him as extra creepy?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In the case of Nude Pedo v. Mud Puddle we find in favor of Mud Puddle
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Weird. Cameras cut out just before the guy stomped himself into a mud puddle. Nobody saw anything.


If there's one thing cops know a thing or two about...
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Eric is straight...and weird.

/ Look for a suspicious traffic stop in the near future
// Maybe something will happen
/// Or not
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they think their kid was not gonna get molested after moving to Florida?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Straight, 50, of Navarre, was arrested Sunday and charged with trespassing and aggravated stalking of a victim under the age of 12.

But hey, if there's grass on the field...


I haven't heard that in ages...well, the version I grew up listening to my grandfather say was "No grass on the field? Flip 'er over and play in the mud."

Years later, we found out my grandfather molested several of the grandkids.
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police: Hey, we're cool with vigilantism. Until we're not. So take your chances, I guess.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This is your police advocating vigilante action.

Not saying it's right.

Saying it is the police saying it.


It's not vigilante violence.

It's efficient.
 
