(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Atty for one of the officers charged with murdering George Floyd wants the case thrown out because he claims Floyd actually died of a Fentanyl overdose...that by an astounding coincidence occurred JUST after Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 minutes   (fox9.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame the victim and smear him with lies.
Pigs gotta pig.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, let's assume the guy had it in his system.  The jury still gets to decide whether it was fentanyl ...Chauvin ...or both.   Not the judge.

Chauvin can argue that bull in the trial or sentencing.  Its not a reason to dismiss the case.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: So, let's assume the guy had it in his system.  The jury still gets to decide whether it was fentanyl ...Chauvin ...or both.   Not the judge.

Chauvin can argue that bull in the trial or sentencing.  Its not a reason to dismiss the case.


It's not a hard case legally.   Lets say I come across a man that's just had a car accident and I see his knicked a femoral artery and is bleeding out and will be dead in five minutes. If I shoot that guy in the head, *I* am the proximate cause of his death and and guilty of Murder.   The future lifespan of the victim don't figure  in a murder charge
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just gonna go out on a limb here and say if those guys walk, the next round of protests will be ten times bigger.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, then you were trained to use your Narcan yet failed to do so, which means you farked up twice.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure, why not. more riots sounds good.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, that's what attorneys do. Trust the process.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Okay, then you were trained to use your Narcan yet failed to do so, which means you farked up twice.


Can the guy be charged with murder and negligent homicide at the same time?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more likely than you might think!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's not very likely
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand by to release the butt monkeys, in 5, 4, 3.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Okay, then you were trained to use your Narcan yet failed to do so, which means you farked up twice.


While that would be the way it SHOULD work, there are a fair amount of [very sick] people in both Law Enforcement and jury pools that believe Narcan is just an enabler, and should never be used at all.  I have heard from many a conservative that we should just be letting these people die, instead of wasting tax dollars on saving them.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All first responders carry narcan now. I'm not surprised they wouldn't administer it since Floyd was conscious and responsive. Because he WASN'T DYING OF AN OVERDOSE.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?
 
lectos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yep, they should have rendered aid rather than walking Floyd around and then kneeling on his neck.  The arrest was secondary once Floyd started having a panic attack and other symptoms.  That's involuntary manslaughter charges if he died of fentanyl or other reasons.  It's voluntary manslaughter charges if the dipshiat cop got mad due to "resisting arrest" and kneeled on his neck.  The videos show a bit of both.
 
p4ul13
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So are we all just going to gloss over the fact that the lawyer mentioned in the article is named Earl Grey?
 
uck It
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: So, let's assume the guy had it in his system.  The jury still gets to decide whether it was fentanyl ...Chauvin ...or both.   Not the judge.

Chauvin can argue that bull in the trial or sentencing.  Its not a reason to dismiss the case.


I concur, the guy had what could be considered an OD level of drugs in his system but he also had a cop on his neck and definitely think the  jury should sort that out.

But that said, don't hate the player, that is the lawyers job to ask for that.  If we don't allow defendants an appropriate defence regardless of how reprehensible we find the accused we have tyranny. We may not like what they do but we need them on that wall.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's right.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

p4ul13: So are we all just going to gloss over the fact that the lawyer mentioned in the article is named Earl Grey?


That's hot.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: All first responders carry narcan now. I'm not surprised they wouldn't administer it since Floyd was conscious and responsive. Because he WASN'T DYING OF AN OVERDOSE.


He was - an overdose of melanin.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

uck It: Chris Ween: So, let's assume the guy had it in his system.  The jury still gets to decide whether it was fentanyl ...Chauvin ...or both.   Not the judge.

Chauvin can argue that bull in the trial or sentencing.  Its not a reason to dismiss the case.

I concur, the guy had what could be considered an OD level of drugs in his system but he also had a cop on his neck and definitely think the  jury should sort that out.

But that said, don't hate the player, that is the lawyers job to ask for that.  If we don't allow defendants an appropriate defence regardless of how reprehensible we find the accused we have tyranny. We may not like what they do but we need them on that wall.


Yup.

I place lawyers slightly above cops in the moral/ethical/legal scale of scumbags.

Their job is to twist the law in anyway possible to get their client off, no matter how reprehensible.  Even if that client is a farking cop or serial killer.  It is unfortunate, but they *are* the last defense we have against often trumped up charges by said cops.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
....People overdosing usually aren't able to talk....
 
lectos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?


George Floyd was having a legit PTSD/panic attack, drug-induced, or otherwise.  Those of us that deal with this population have been trained to look for those symptoms and render aid without killing them.  I work in a mental health/substance abuse facility. Police should have this training too.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lectos: Yep, they should have rendered aid rather than walking Floyd around and then kneeling on his neck.  The arrest was secondary once Floyd started having a panic attack and other symptoms.  That's involuntary manslaughter charges if he died of fentanyl or other reasons.  It's voluntary manslaughter charges if the dipshiat cop got mad due to "resisting arrest" and kneeled on his neck.  The videos show a bit of both.


The panic attack never really sat well for me.  I know you just removed me from a vehicle but dont put me into another vehicle because i am claustrophobic.... Uh?
 
OldJames
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I finally saw the entire video. All of those cops should be fired for incompetence. They had him sitting almost entirely in the car, and then they let him out. Before that, they move a cop car across the street, and then escort the suspect across the street. Typical union grubs trying to waste time and rack up some extra pay. What every happened to "Sir, you are under arrest", read rights, then place suspect in back of car, then bring him in. No BS no wasting time. Do you damn jobs, you work for the taxpayers, not some magical money wizard.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These people are absolute human scum.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lectos: Chain Smokes Freely: But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?

George Floyd was having a legit PTSD/panic attack, drug-induced, or otherwise.  Those of us that deal with this population have been trained to look for those symptoms and render aid without killing them.  I work in a mental health/substance abuse facility. Police should have this training too.


I reject the argument that Floyd was having a "legit PTSD/panic attack" because he was a 46 year old man with a career criminal background. Being arrested is something that he should have been used to ... even comfortable with. The behavior he exhibited was phony dramatic, like a 6 year old child when you tell it it's time for bed. All of the police officers charged with his death are going to be exonerated. Bank on it.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The motion won't work.  Even if it were true, it's a factual issue that needs to be presented to a jury.

But it highlights an issue that bothers me in the way this case was charged.  Specifically, the way the case was charged, the prosecutor needs to prove that Floyd died because of Chauvin kneeling on his neck.

If a jury decides that there is reasonable doubt as to cause of death, all the defendants walk. 

And there is a pretty obvious alternative cause of death to which a defense attorney can point.  That is, the defense attorney can argue that the REAL cause of death was positional asphyxiation due to the officer on Floyd's back.  And since this case was charged as Chauvin being the principal in the murder and everyone else as accessories, it all falls apart if the defense successfully fingers the other cop as the actual cause of death.

In other words, all 4 could end up going free due to technicalities in the way the case was charged.
 
starsrift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a curious defense. I'd expect the lawyer to be able to suggest a case where he could have safely assumed the victim OD'd instead of died because of a knee on his throat.

Or a goddamn stupid or sympathetic jury.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the real cause of death. I bet it's hidden with the incriminating evidence for OJ's wife's real killers
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

p4ul13: So are we all just going to gloss over the fact that the lawyer mentioned in the article is named Earl Grey?


Not surprised. For those of you not from MN, GIS this gem.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: lectos: Chain Smokes Freely: But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?

George Floyd was having a legit PTSD/panic attack, drug-induced, or otherwise.  Those of us that deal with this population have been trained to look for those symptoms and render aid without killing them.  I work in a mental health/substance abuse facility. Police should have this training too.

I reject the argument that Floyd was having a "legit PTSD/panic attack" because he was a 46 year old man with a career criminal background. Being arrested is something that he should have been used to ... even comfortable with. The behavior he exhibited was phony dramatic, like a 6 year old child when you tell it it's time for bed. All of the police officers charged with his death are going to be exonerated. Bank on it.



Do you think that 6-year-olds being "phony dramatic" also deserve to die?  Because that's basically what you're saying.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lionel Hutz?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Chain Smokes Freely: lectos: Chain Smokes Freely: But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?

George Floyd was having a legit PTSD/panic attack, drug-induced, or otherwise.  Those of us that deal with this population have been trained to look for those symptoms and render aid without killing them.  I work in a mental health/substance abuse facility. Police should have this training too.

I reject the argument that Floyd was having a "legit PTSD/panic attack" because he was a 46 year old man with a career criminal background. Being arrested is something that he should have been used to ... even comfortable with. The behavior he exhibited was phony dramatic, like a 6 year old child when you tell it it's time for bed. All of the police officers charged with his death are going to be exonerated. Bank on it.


Do you think that 6-year-olds being "phony dramatic" also deserve to die?  Because that's basically what you're saying.


You know damn well that isn't the same thing so in adding a stupid comparison to the discussion, has invalidated any argument you have.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Per the transcript and full video Floyd seemed to have the same trouble breathing on the ground as he did before he was put on the ground. No surprise that the defense is pointing that out.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: p4ul13: So are we all just going to gloss over the fact that the lawyer mentioned in the article is named Earl Grey?

Not surprised. For those of you not from MN, GIS this gem.


*browses*

In 2017, he represented Jeronimo Yanez, a Hispanic-American police officer from St. Anthony, Minnesota acquitted of all charges after fatally shooting African-American man Philando Castile and being charged with manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

JFC.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abox: Per the transcript and full video Floyd seemed to have the same trouble breathing on the ground as he did before he was put on the ground. No surprise that the defense is pointing that out.


So you're saying that he was having breathing difficulties before the cops kneeled on his neck, so they have no possible argument that they didn't know he was having breathing difficulties, and therefore their decision to continue kneeling on him until he was dead was not just reckless but premeditated? That's an interesting argument for the "defense"...
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

p4ul13: So are we all just going to gloss over the fact that the lawyer mentioned in the article is named Earl Grey?


Sure, but is he hot?
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: p4ul13: So are we all just going to gloss over the fact that the lawyer mentioned in the article is named Earl Grey?

That's hot.


/tiny fist and whatnot
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: IndyJohn: Chain Smokes Freely: lectos: Chain Smokes Freely: But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?

George Floyd was having a legit PTSD/panic attack, drug-induced, or otherwise.  Those of us that deal with this population have been trained to look for those symptoms and render aid without killing them.  I work in a mental health/substance abuse facility. Police should have this training too.

I reject the argument that Floyd was having a "legit PTSD/panic attack" because he was a 46 year old man with a career criminal background. Being arrested is something that he should have been used to ... even comfortable with. The behavior he exhibited was phony dramatic, like a 6 year old child when you tell it it's time for bed. All of the police officers charged with his death are going to be exonerated. Bank on it.


Do you think that 6-year-olds being "phony dramatic" also deserve to die?  Because that's basically what you're saying.

You know damn well that isn't the same thing so in adding a stupid comparison to the discussion, has invalidated any argument you have.


How is it different?

The poster said that Floyd was being "phony dramatic" like a 6-year-old and that he would walk as a result. 

Please explain to me how being "phony dramatic" entitles police to kill someone.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: lectos: Chain Smokes Freely: But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?

George Floyd was having a legit PTSD/panic attack, drug-induced, or otherwise.  Those of us that deal with this population have been trained to look for those symptoms and render aid without killing them.  I work in a mental health/substance abuse facility. Police should have this training too.

I reject the argument that Floyd was having a "legit PTSD/panic attack" because he was a 46 year old man with a career criminal background. Being arrested is something that he should have been used to ... even comfortable with. The behavior he exhibited was phony dramatic, like a 6 year old child when you tell it it's time for bed. All of the police officers charged with his death are going to be exonerated. Bank on it.


Hey everyone, a Blue Lives Matter sticker is talking!
 
adamatari
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah yes, we are going to finally get cops into court... Where they will all be exonerated there. Great. Just like the killers of Freddie Grey.

I guess we get another round of protests and riots, and back to the status quo.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Abox: Per the transcript and full video Floyd seemed to have the same trouble breathing on the ground as he did before he was put on the ground. No surprise that the defense is pointing that out.

So you're saying that he was having breathing difficulties before the cops kneeled on his neck, so they have no possible argument that they didn't know he was having breathing difficulties, and therefore their decision to continue kneeling on him until he was dead was not just reckless but premeditated? That's an interesting argument for the "defense"...


No the argument is that the kneeling isn't why he couldn't breathe and therefore isn't what killed him.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?


Who knows - maybe he tried. For most of the video I've seen, he was helpless and immobile.
At no time did he appear to be able to get up - he was being held down and crushed.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abox: Theaetetus: Abox: Per the transcript and full video Floyd seemed to have the same trouble breathing on the ground as he did before he was put on the ground. No surprise that the defense is pointing that out.

So you're saying that he was having breathing difficulties before the cops kneeled on his neck, so they have no possible argument that they didn't know he was having breathing difficulties, and therefore their decision to continue kneeling on him until he was dead was not just reckless but premeditated? That's an interesting argument for the "defense"...

No the argument is that the kneeling isn't why he couldn't breathe and therefore isn't what killed him.


Exactly.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?


Once he was in the car, why did they drag him back out the other side?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phalamir: Smackledorfer: All first responders carry narcan now. I'm not surprised they wouldn't administer it since Floyd was conscious and responsive. Because he WASN'T DYING OF AN OVERDOSE.

He was - an overdose of melanin.


Not to make light but...

Now we know why so many people don't like folks with sharp knees. I hadn't realized how serious a problem they were.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: Chain Smokes Freely: But why didn't George Floyd just get into the police car like he was ordered to?

Who knows - maybe he tried. For most of the video I've seen, he was helpless and immobile.
At no time did he appear to be able to get up - he was being held down and crushed.


No, he wasn't helpless and immobile. He was just another deadbeat that resisted arrest.

EXCLUSIVE - FULL VIDEO: Leaked police bodycam footage shows George Floyd's arrest for the first time
Youtube YPSwqp5fdIw
 
